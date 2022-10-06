What Are Play-to-Earn Games?

Gaming is not what it was a few years ago. The whole industry of video games has changed. In the era when a smartphone is a general necessity of every human being, games have become much closer to a wide audience.

And we would like to dive into the concept of play-to-earn games. Running on the blockchain, this type of game allows players to earn real money by completing in-game achievements and collecting artifacts. Take a look at the promising projects this concept proposes to us today.

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction
0:28 What are play-to-earn games?
1:36 Why are play-to-earn games popular?
2:13 What are the best play-to-earn games?
3:32 Are there play-to-earn alternatives?
5:59 What makes a good play-to-earn game?
7:22 What is the future of play-to-earn games?
8:12 Final thoughts

