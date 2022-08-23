How to Apply NFTs in DeFi?

Blockchain is a whole new world, where its different aspects can be combined to create something new. We’ve touched upon NFTs and DeFi separately, but what can we get when utilizing them together? That’s what we would like to speak about today.

What do NFTs mean in decentralized finance? How do you apply them here? Are there any DeFi projects that have already leveraged NFTs’ potential? Let’s find out!

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction
0:31 How can NFTs be applied in the DeFi ecosystem?
3:28 What are the top NFT/DeFi projects?
5:41 Final thoughts

