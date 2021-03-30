Highlights From the Asset Tokenization Webinar

On March 10, 2021 PixelPlex conducted its Asset Tokenization webinar where the top experts from different parts of the globe as well as members of our own team delivered all-encompassing reports on various tokenization facets.

Driven by passion for technological breakthroughs and a strong desire to help others keep abreast of the latest tech trends, we decided to organize our Asset Tokenization webinar and invite world-class professionals to share their invaluable expertise in the sphere.

The keynote speakers elaborated on fundamental and striking aspects of the technology and provided detailed insights into the entire process peculiarities. So, Adam Richards, Head of Corporation Development at Entoro, outlined real-life applications of tokenization and digital assets in the US.

After this speech, Alex Dolgov, an acknowledged business strategy and investment consultant, shed light on gold tokenization and compared different jurisdictions considering multiple criteria such as regulation on paper and physical gold, taxation, ease of doing business, vaulting and transportation.

Afterwards, the speakers were joined by our honorable guests — Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki and Stefan Deiss — who drew on their unrivalled experience in the tokenization area to exchange ideas about current and future prospects of the technology in focus. As well as this, the webinar participants touched upon the potential and viability of NFTs and stressed that “we’re to see even more”.

We would like to take the opportunity to express our appreciation and gratitude to all the webinar participants for their genuine, keen interest in tokenization. We had the pleasure of conducting the event and hope that it was informative.

Take your time and cruise into the world of tokenization!