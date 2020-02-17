South Korean Hancom WITH Inc. teamed up with PixelPlex to reinvent the real estate industry via tokenization.

PixelPlex to Advance Blockchain in Real Estate

The partnership will focus on building a distributed ledger product designed to nail down the real estate industry’s critical needs. Becoming the 60th fully-fledged blockchain solution by PixelPlex and 1st collaboration with Hancom WITH, the software will be intended for private companies that are looking to streamline their workflows, increase competitiveness or market presence, and ultimately improve the bottom line.

By its application area, the solution is a real estate tokenization, investment and trading platform. The software will run on a public Ethereum blockchain network, enabling clients to make hash-secured purchases via both fiat and cryptocurrencies upon request.

Perfectly fitting together as a tandem of Hancom Group’s rock-solid ICT expertise and PixelPlex’s blockchain development maturity, the companies are to set the scene for a wealth of sophisticated game-changing cross-industry solutions.

About Hancom WITH

Hancom WITH is an affiliate of Hancom Group, South Korea’s leading ICT hardware and software provider whose reach hits 9 offices overseas and 18 partners across the globe. A pioneering Asian computer tech provider, the company has been considered a national treasure for its ability to provide the whole country with native office apps and resist Microsoft’s office suite adoption. Throughout its 30-years history, Hancom Group has grown from a Korea’s first word processing program producer and marketer into a cross-industry IT service and product giant.

With its projects revolving largely around Industry 4.0, Hancom WITH is an iconic tech innovator that puts the IoT infrastructure progress and agility above all. The company’s expertise spans building next-gen smart city platforms and blockchain ecosystems, future-proof authentication solutions, enterprise encryption key management systems, real estate leasing services, and much more.

About PixelPlex

PixelPlex keeps up with the latest cross-industry tech calls by building mobile and web apps upon blockchain, IoT, artificial intelligence, AR and VR. Listed among the leading global B2B service providers in Clutch’s Exclusive 2019 Ranking, PixelPlex took the place of honor in the top tier of international blockchain companies. For over 13 years to date, the firm has been offering stellar services to become a five-star software developer, which proves its track record of a trusted long-term partner to global corporations and startups alike.

Earlier in 2019, PixelPlex was recognized as blockchain market leader, according to Clutch’s annual Blockchain Companies Rating across 1,100+ developers worldwide. The firm has long been in the press spotlight, also making it to the 2nd best blockchain company and the Leading Blockchain Developer within the review of top global ledger tech providers, and more.