Today’s professionals are constantly on the lookout for ways to excel against the competition, and blockchain data science skills will only rise in importance with the integration of blockchain and big data. Here at PixelPlex, we’re ready to further your learning and exposure via our purpose built blockchain courses.
Audience
Project managers, decision makers for government IT projects, policy makers
Eligibility
Completion of Blockchain Essentials (or equivalent) is required
Duration
1 day
Languages
English, Spanish, Portuguese
Brief Contents
Digital identity, digital docflow, data inalterability
Outcomes
This training will help participants to understand blockchain technology and its applications for governments, as well as to identify blockchain opportunities across public sector use cases
Upon completion of this course, participants will know:
Audience
Medical staff, non-medical staff and technical staff in health systems and institutions
Eligibility
Completion of Blockchain Essentials (or equivalent) is required
Duration
1-2 days
Languages
English, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, German, Croatian, Serbian, Slovenian
Brief Contents
Patient data traceability, pharma supply chain security, clinical research and trials, credential verification, eHealth
Outcomes
This course will help participants to understand blockchain technology and its key healthcare applications
Upon completion, the participants will know:
Audience
Financial services professionals and finance enthusiasts
Eligibility
Completion of Blockchain Essentials (or equivalent) is required
Duration
1 day
Languages
English, Spanish, Portuguese
Brief Contents
Threats and opportunities in blockchain banking, transparency and security, compliance with regulations
Outcomes
This training will help participants to understand the inefficiencies associated with key functions of the financial services industry along with how blockchain will disrupt them
The course covers:
Audience
Supply chain management and manufacturing professionals
Eligibility
Completion of Blockchain Essentials (or equivalent) is required
Duration
1 day
Languages
English, Spanish, Portuguese
Brief Contents
Cargo tracking and logistics, certification and document flow, efficiency and optimization, fraud detection
Outcomes
This course will help participants to understand the inefficiencies associated with the supply chain industry and how blockchain will disrupt them
Upon completion, the participants will know:
Audience
Real estate investors and industry professionals
Eligibility
Completion of Blockchain Essentials (or equivalent) is required
Duration
1 day
Languages
English, Spanish, Portuguese
Brief Contents
Operation automation, property rights management, land registration and notarization, real estate tokenization
Outcomes
This course will help participants to understand how blockchain can address the ever-evolving real estate industry
Upon completion, the participants will know:
Our tutors
Carlos Vivas
Student review: "Magnificent lesson without a doubt. We are eagerly looking forward to the next upcoming session."
Jeremy Musighi
Student review: "Jeremy is a true professional to work with. He has a unique ability to bring value both to blockchain experts and beginners who have never heard of blockchain. His talk... resonated with a diverse audience of finance and technology professionals."
Dean Rakic
Student review: "Dean has an excellent rapport with people of all ages. His excellent communication skills allow him to connect with all kinds of people and to inspire them to put forth their best effort."