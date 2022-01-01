Industry-Specific Blockchain Use Cases

Blockchain Use Cases in the Public Sector

Audience

Project managers, decision makers for government IT projects, policy makers

Eligibility

Completion of Blockchain Essentials (or equivalent) is required

Duration

1 day

Languages

English, Spanish, Portuguese

Brief Contents

Digital identity, digital docflow, data inalterability

Outcomes

This training will help participants to understand blockchain technology and its applications for governments, as well as to identify blockchain opportunities across public sector use cases

Upon completion of this course, participants will know:

  • Digital identity: How to use blockchain-based systems for user identity authentication, certification and rights tokenization
  • Digital docflow: How to effectively digitize and automate paperwork via blockchain and to enable access by faces, fingerprints or retinal scans
  • Data inalterability: How to securely store government, citizen and business data and create an interoperable platform across departments and agencies

Blockchain Use Cases in Healthcare

Audience

Medical staff, non-medical staff and technical staff in health systems and institutions

Eligibility

Completion of Blockchain Essentials (or equivalent) is required

Duration

1-2 days

Languages

English, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, German, Croatian, Serbian, Slovenian

Brief Contents

Patient data traceability, pharma supply chain security, clinical research and trials, credential verification, eHealth

Outcomes

This course will help participants to understand blockchain technology and its key healthcare applications

Upon completion, the participants will know:

  • Patient data traceability: How to track patient health info, monitor illnesses and support medical decisions
  • Pharma supply chain security: How to track prescription medicines and medical equipment throughout the supply chain
  • Clinical research and trials: How blockchain contributes to clinical trials and helps to create a global research database
  • Technical peculiarities: How to implement blockchain and smart contracts on a technical level for electronic health records (EHRs)
  • Credential verification: How blockchain can keep track of staff credentials and licenses
  • Compliance with regulations: How to establish compliance with HIPAA and other major standards regulations
  • eHealth and telehealth tech: How to enable doctors to reach patients using smartphones and how blockchain facilitates this

Blockchain Use Cases in Financial Services

Audience

Financial services professionals and finance enthusiasts

Eligibility

Completion of Blockchain Essentials (or equivalent) is required

Duration

1 day

Languages

English, Spanish, Portuguese

Brief Contents

Threats and opportunities in blockchain banking, transparency and security, compliance with regulations

Outcomes

This training will help participants to understand the inefficiencies associated with key functions of the financial services industry along with how blockchain will disrupt them

The course covers:

  • Threats and opportunities: Central banks issues and how blockchain will change the roles of CFOs and financial managers
  • Transparency and security: How blockchain simplifies cross-border payments and introduces data tracking and analytics to financial transactions
  • Multitude of applications: Digital payments, investment and wealth management, lending, trading and insurance
  • Compliance with regulations: How to establish automated compliance, digital identity verification and multi-factor authentication

Blockchain Use Cases in Supply Chain

Audience

Supply chain management and manufacturing professionals

Eligibility

Completion of Blockchain Essentials (or equivalent) is required

Duration

1 day

Languages

English, Spanish, Portuguese

Brief Contents

Cargo tracking and logistics, certification and document flow, efficiency and optimization, fraud detection

Outcomes

This course will help participants to understand the inefficiencies associated with the supply chain industry and how blockchain will disrupt them

Upon completion, the participants will know:

  • Cargo tracking and logistics: How to implement blockchain for tracking physical goods, swift data access and timely issue identification
  • Certification and doc flow: How to maximize worker efficiency, authenticate digital goods and deploy solutions to automate daily tasks and streamline complex processes
  • Efficiency and optimization: How to establish and access up-to-the-minute supply and demand information
  • Fraud detection: How you can use blockchain to prevent tampering with supply chain processes and eliminate human error

Blockchain Use Cases in Real Estate

Audience

Real estate investors and industry professionals

Eligibility

Completion of Blockchain Essentials (or equivalent) is required

Duration

1 day

Languages

English, Spanish, Portuguese

Brief Contents

Operation automation, property rights management, land registration and notarization, real estate tokenization

Outcomes

This course will help participants to understand how blockchain can address the ever-evolving real estate industry

Upon completion, the participants will know:

  • Operation automation: How blockchain-powered systems can help optimize real estate operations by automating ownership verification
  • Property rights management: How to ensure inspection reports, property rights and cadastre system immutability
  • Land registration and notarization: How to use blockchain to conclude real estate contracts and agreements and how to check the authenticity of documents and business partners
  • Real estate tokenization: How to tokenize real estate objects and other valuables, turning them into digital assets
  • Cost-effective growth hacks: How blockchain-based transactions can eliminate brokers and escrow companies and expedite the contract process

Our tutors

Carlos Vivas

  • 18 years of experience in engineering, product development and innovation
  • Holding a PhD in Innovation Economics, an MA in Science & IT, and a MSc in Management
  • Founder of three technology companies, professor, advisor, and corporate trainer
  • Since 2017, educating companies and individuals on blockchain technology
  • Since 2018, helping FinTech enterprises build blockchain payment solutions and networks in the context of stablecoins, tokenized cash, central bank digital currencies, and the EU PSD2 regulation of Open Banking

Student review: "Magnificent lesson without a doubt. We are eagerly looking forward to the next upcoming session."

Jeremy Musighi

  • Entrepreneur, crypto fund manager, advisor
  • Since 2012, researching and investing in blockchain technologies
  • Developer and lecturer of courses in blockchain, emerging tech, and leadership for entrepreneurs and enterprises in banking, real estate, healthcare, and government
  • Co-founder of a venture-backed advertising tech platform that grew beyond 150,000 publishers and was acquired for over $10M
  • Founder of the world’s largest digital coaching platform which was also acquired

Student review: "Jeremy is a true professional to work with. He has a unique ability to bring value both to blockchain experts and beginners who have never heard of blockchain. His talk... resonated with a diverse audience of finance and technology professionals."

Dean Rakic

  • Blockchain expert with over 27 years of experience
  • Digital transformation specialist, software architecture strategy & innovation leader
  • Developing data processing architectures for healthcare, supply chains, and quality control
  • Bringing deep technical knowledge of project management, identification, analysis, measurement, and project risks
  • Holding a MA in E-Health Management with a focus on blockchain and deep learning in Healthcare from Rome Business School

Student review: "Dean has an excellent rapport with people of all ages. His excellent communication skills allow him to connect with all kinds of people and to inspire them to put forth their best effort."

