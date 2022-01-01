Modern businesses are tapping into blockchain technology to become more competitive, because versatile blockchain architectures enable their smooth integration within any organization from any industry.
We’re here to offer our custom-built Design Thinking Workshop that’s specifically designed to help you to find blockchain-based solutions for your organizational challenges.
Design Thinking Workshop
Audience
Professionals, entrepreneurs, investors and creatives
Eligibility
Completion of Blockchain Essentials and one Use Cases course (or equivalent) are required. IT expertise optional
Duration
1 day
Languages
English, Spanish, Portuguese
Brief Contents
User-centric, possibility-driven analysis of blockchain systems, new crypto asset or blockchain applications, brainstorming innovations, identifying problems and prioritizing solutions
Outcomes
This workshop will teach participants to apply practical design thinking methodology to model and analyze decentralized systems. This training module is especially insightful for organizations and teams that are considering experimenting with blockchain and entrepreneurs who are interested in blockchain startup opportunities
During the workshop, participants will:
Our tutors
Carlos Vivas
Student review: "Magnificent lesson without a doubt. We are eagerly looking forward to the next upcoming session."
Jeremy Musighi
Student review: "Jeremy is a true professional to work with. He has a unique ability to bring value both to blockchain experts and beginners who have never heard of blockchain. His talk... resonated with a diverse audience of finance and technology professionals."