Whether your goal is to operate on decentralized networks, eliminate intermediaries, or streamline and secure your transactions, our cryptocurrency development services have you covered.

Crypto asset solutions for any sector

We deliver cryptocurrency development solutions that cater to diverse sectors. Our team creates, manages, and integrates all kinds of digital assets, including crypto coins, utility tokens, security tokens, governance tokens, and stablecoins.

By partnering with our cryptocurrency development company, you gain access to a wealth of accumulated knowledge, comprehensive templates, and best practices that uncover the full potential of crypto assets.

Our cryptocurrency development services

Our team has hands-on experience in a variety of cryptocurrency development services, ranging from native coin development to the implementation of crypto payment solutions.

We develop crypto tokens from scratch, adhering to well-established standards, such as ERC-20 and ERC-1155. We create tokens on both custom blockchains and open-source platforms like Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon.

We design and implement cryptocurrency exchange platforms with built-in security mechanisms and analytics tools. To increase the security of your platform, we integrate KYC, KYT, and AML processes.

As part of our cryptocurrency development service offering, we create visually appealing non-fungible tokens. We tokenize a wide range of collectibles, including art, sports, music, in-game assets, and many more.

Our cryptocurrency development company can assist you with the launch of ICOs, IDOs, and STOs. We handle everything from whitepaper creation and roadmap development to token design and platform launch.

PixelPlex develops cryptocurrency payment solutions that streamline transactions. We integrate cryptocurrency payment gateways and fraud detection algorithms to guarantee secure P2P crypto transfers.

Our cryptocurrency development service process

With 11 years of experience in the blockchain domain, we have fine-tuned our cryptocurrency development service process to ensure effective and accelerated delivery.

Requirements gathering

We engage with you to discuss your project idea and understand your business needs and objectives.

Deliverables

  • Initial feasibility analysis
  • Competitor analysis
  • Detailed project scope

Project planning

We create a strategic plan for the development of your future solution and outline a technical and operational roadmap.

Deliverables

  • Project roadmap
  • Tokenomics outline
  • Risk management plan

Development

Our team designs and develops cryptocurrency tokens utilizing different standards, such as ERC-20 or ERC-721, tailored to your requirements.

Deliverables

  • Smart contracts
  • Advanced token functionalities
  • Token governance features

Solution integration

We integrate the new cryptocurrency into your existing systems or custom-built platforms, ensuring seamless functionality across all solutions.

Deliverables

  • API integration setup
  • Crypto payment gateways
  • Wallet integration

Security and compliance testing

We conduct rigorous testing to provide the utmost security and compliance with existing cryptocurrency regulations.

Deliverables

  • Compliance checks and documentation
  • Testing results
  • Security audit reports

Launch and marketing

PixelPlex assists you in launching your cryptocurrency to the market. We also help you with ICOs, STOs, and marketing strategies.

Deliverables

  • Launch strategy
  • Marketing materials
  • Ongoing support and maintenance plans

Why partner with PixelPlex for your cryptocurrency software development

End-to-end capabilities

Our skilled internal team, coupled with our vast partnership bases, empowers us to efficiently handle every phase of your project, guaranteeing seamless integration and consistent quality from conception through to deployment.

Zero tolerance to vulnerability

We adhere to the highest security standards to safeguard your projects against vulnerabilities. Our proactive approach to cryptocurrency development service helps in early detection and mitigation of risks, ensuring the security of your solutions.

Blockchain industry pioneers

From Ethereum development services to Cardano blockchain development, our team of Web3 veterans, including talented engineers, architects, and researchers, is well-equipped to tackle the most complex challenges in the crypto and blockchain space.

17 years

in the tech industry

450+

successful data-intensive projects

2 unicorns

over $1B in value

11 years

in the blockchain domain

$500M

raised by clients

200+

smart contracts on mainnet

  • Top Blockchain Company

  • Top Blockchain Consulting Company

  • Top Ethereum company 2024

  • Top Smart Contract Development Company

  • Top Systems Integration Company

Our success stories

We’re proud to share how our cryptocurrency development services have driven success for our clients. Explore our projects and see how our expertise can benefit your company.

Blip

  • Blockchain
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Desktop wallet
  • UI/UX

PixelPlex created a multi-currency desktop wallet for sending and receiving cryptocurrency, managing multiple accounts, and tracking transaction history.

  • Support of Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens
  • Multi-account wallet management
  • UI/UX design
  • Local storage of private keys
  • Cryptographic security methods and end-to-end encryption

Arbitrage bot

  • Blockchain
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Trading
  • FinTech

Our team built a crypto trading platform that allows the user to access and customize an arbitrage trading strategy to perform transactions with minimal risks.

  • Implementation of a profitable rates search algorithm
  • Integration with top exchanges
  • Support for all major cryptocurrencies
  • Dashboard showing the detailed history of the latest trades
  • Intuitive web UI

Qtum wallet

  • Blockchain
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Mobile wallet
  • UI/UX

Our team designed and implemented a cryptocurrency mobile wallet for iOS and Android with a smart contract builder and advanced security features.

  • ERC-20 token support
  • Smart contract templates builder
  • UI/UX design for Android and iOS
  • Client-side encryption
  • Multi-factor authentication

Bitnetwork

  • Blockchain
  • Cryptocurrency
  • UI/UX
  • FinTech

We developed a cryptocurrency exchange platform for professional traders. The solution features 20+ customizable trading modules.

  • Web and mobile support
  • Customizable trading templates
  • Live chat and ticket system customer support
  • Two-factor authentication
  • Support for two types of orders: limit and market

Resorts STO

  • Blockchain
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Token development
  • STO

Our team created a blockchain-based STO platform for turning recreational assets into security tokens and managing an STO campaign.

  • STO token ecosystem
  • Campaign landing page
  • Investor dashboard
  • Comprehensive smart contracts
  • KYC and AML verification methods

