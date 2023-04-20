Return

Senior Backend Developer (Node.js)

Schedule iconFull-time

Description

PixelPlex is hiring an experienced Backend Developer to the Web department.

responsibilities

  • Development of backend for crypto wallets, crypto explorers, and other blockchain-related applications
  • Development of backend for mobile applications (interaction with blockchain)
  • Work in a team of 3-6 people using established methodologies (Scrum or Waterfall)
  • Designing application architecture
  • Maintaining project technical documentation

requirements

  • At least 5 years of development experience
  • Experience in developing microservices applications
  • Knowledge of standards and principles for building application architecture
  • At least 3 years of experience in developing Node.js applications; knowledge and experience working with Nest.js would be a plus
  • Experience working with PostgreSQL and a good understanding of database architecture principles
  • Experience working with message brokers (RabbitMQ, Kafka)

nice to have

  • Experience in developing high-load systems, optimizing queries, and data storage
  • Knowledge and experience in building CI/CD processes and application containerization
