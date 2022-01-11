NFTs: Business Perspective

Published:

Interest in NFTs doesn’t seem to stop, at least on our YouTube channel. We have already covered the process of creating marketplaces and explained the tech side of non-fungible tokens. Now it’s time to take a look at NFTs from a business perspective.

In this video, we’ll delve into minting, selling, buying, and reselling tokens, answering the questions you may come with: what the price of minting is, if there are any options for buying NFTs for fiat and if it’s possible to resell them.

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction
0:13 How to issue NFTs?
1:21 How much does it cost to mint tokens?
2:40 Can I buy NFTs for fiat money?
3:31 Do I need to have a crypto wallet to create, buy, or sell NFTs?
4:12 Can I resell NFTs on the secondary market?
4:46 How to check NFTs’ authenticity?
5:46 Conclusion

