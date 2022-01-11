NFTs: Business Perspective

Interest in NFTs doesn’t seem to stop, at least on our YouTube channel. We have already covered the process of creating marketplaces and explained the tech side of non-fungible tokens. Now it’s time to take a look at NFTs from a business perspective.

In this video, we’ll delve into minting, selling, buying, and reselling tokens, answering the questions you may come with: what the price of minting is, if there are any options for buying NFTs for fiat and if it’s possible to resell them.

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

0:13 How to issue NFTs?

1:21 How much does it cost to mint tokens?

2:40 Can I buy NFTs for fiat money?

3:31 Do I need to have a crypto wallet to create, buy, or sell NFTs?

4:12 Can I resell NFTs on the secondary market?

4:46 How to check NFTs’ authenticity?

5:46 Conclusion