Blockchain for Developers

For developers, it’s crucial to learn blockchain technology as blockchain data science has become the backbone of many major industrial giants.

As one of the pioneering companies offering blockchain solutions to clients, we at PixelPlex are proud to provide blockchain developer training courses for developers from all over the world.

Browse through the contents of our state-of-the-art training programs and see how they can benefit you.

Best Practices and Security

Audience

IT professionals, aspiring developers and technical enthusiasts

Eligibility

  • No prior blockchain experience required
  • Basic understanding of web technologies is required
  • Existing knowledge of at least one programming language is beneficial (i.e. integers, booleans, strings) but not required
  • IT expertise required

Duration

1 day

Languages

English, Spanish, Portuguese

Outline

  • Module 1: Best Practices and Security
  • Module 2: Design Patterns
  • Module 3: Security Tools and Testing
  • Module 4: Smart Contracts

Tokenized Asset Development

Duration

1 day

Languages

English, Spanish, Portuguese

Outline

  • Module 1: Tokenization Foundations
  • Module 2: Token Standards and Demo
  • Module 3: Tokenized Asset Programming

Tokenized Asset Design

Duration

1 day

Languages

English, Spanish, Portuguese

Outline

  • Module 1: Tokenization Foundations
  • Module 2: Enterprise Use Cases
  • Module 3: Tokenized Asset Design

Enterprise Ethereum Development

Duration

3 days

Languages

English, Spanish, Portuguese

Outline

Day 1:

  • Module 1: Blockchain Enterprise Architecture
  • Module 2: Enterprise Ethereum Client Specification
  • Module 3: Enterprise Use Case Analysis
  • Module 4: Enterprise Solution Architecture

Day 2:

  • Module 1: Enterprise Blockchain Foundations
  • Module 2: Private Network Workshop
  • Module 3: Consortium Network Workshop

Day 3:

  • Module 1: Enterprise Solution Use Case Workshop
  • Module 2: Cloud Deployment on AWS (Demo)

Smart Contract Development

Duration

3 days

Languages

English, Spanish, Portuguese

Outline

Day 1:

  • Module 1: Development Environment
  • Module 2: Private Blockchain Workshop
  • Module 3: Solidity Programming
  • Module 4: Smart Contract Developer Workshop Pt. 1

Day 2:

  • Module 1: Mastering the Ethereum Virtual Machine
  • Module 2: Pitfalls and Attacks
  • Module 3: Smart Contract Developer Workshop Pt. 2

Day 3:

  • Module 1: Truffle and Ganache
  • Module 2: Testing and Debugging
  • Module 3: Smart Contract Developer Workshop Pt. 3

Our tutors

Carlos Vivas

  • 18 years of experience in engineering, product development and innovation
  • Holding a PhD in Innovation Economics, an MA in Science & IT, and a MSc in Management
  • Founder of three technology companies, professor, advisor, and corporate trainer
  • Since 2017, educating companies and individuals on blockchain technology
  • Since 2018, helping FinTech enterprises build blockchain payment solutions and networks in the context of stablecoins, tokenized cash, central bank digital currencies, and the EU PSD2 regulation of Open Banking

Student review: "Magnificent lesson without a doubt. We are eagerly looking forward to the next upcoming session."

Christian Seberino

  • Theoretical physicist, academic researcher, professor, software developer
  • Former NSA cryptographer who implemented and certified cryptography for secure international communication used by US government officials
  • Holding a PhD and MS in Theoretical Physics from the University of California, San Diego
  • For over 20 years, teaching Computer Science, Physics, and Mathematics at the college level
  • Christian has trained over 1,000 corporate staff members around the world on blockchain tech

Student review: "Christian is a practitioner and he was able to give a practical view of Blockchain. The presentation catered to all spectrums - novice to mildly educated BC enthusiast. Like - banking to the unbanked."

