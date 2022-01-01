Today’s investors are increasingly turning towards crypto assets because blockchain has spread across every sector of our economy, revolutionized the way we work and live and proved to be a consistently solid investment.
If you’re an aspiring investor looking into cryptocurrency and blockchain backed assets, this training program will be a game-changer for you. Learn more about our investor-focused workshop below.
Blockchain Investor Workshop
Audience
Individual investors, institutional investors and crypto enthusiasts
Eligibility
No prior blockchain experience required. IT expertise not required
Duration
1 day
Languages
English, Spanish, Portuguese
Brief Contents
Investing in crypto assets, funding blockchain startups, launching successful startups, the pitfalls and risks, cryptocurrency's performance and token valuation
Outcomes
This workshop will teach participants:
Our tutors
Jeremy Musighi
Student review: "Jeremy is a true professional to work with. He has a unique ability to bring value both to blockchain experts and beginners who have never heard of blockchain. His talk... resonated with a diverse audience of finance and technology professionals."
Richard Kastelein
Student review: "The class was very informative and interesting. Richard especially added insight and humor to a topic he is very passionate list which made the class very interesting and not just a bland presentation of the material."