Blockchain Essentials

Need blockchain courses to stay ahead of the curve but find yourself intimidated by the high and mighty blockchain technology courses on Skillshare and other sites? We offer an easy introduction to blockchain essentials which is tailored to help you to learn about blockchain as quickly and as easily as possible.

Have a look at our Blockchain Essentials Course

Audience

Businessmen and general technology enthusiasts

Eligibility

No prior blockchain experience required. IT expertise optional

Duration

3 days

Languages

English, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, Dutch, German, Croatian, Serbian, Slovenian

Brief Contents

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, blockchain, tokens, wallets, Ethereum, Solidity, ERC20 tokens, private, permissioned and consortium blockchains

Outcomes

During this course, participants will:

  • Achieve a solid, foundational understanding of blockchain technology
  • Learn how crypto transactions and token economies actually work
  • Gain hands-on experience and tips for building smart contracts
  • Discover the many ways you can use a blockchain-based digital wallet
  • Study compelling blockchain use cases by industry and business area
  • Pick up current market trends and unique insights from our blockchain wizards

Outline

Day #1: Blockchain, Crypto and Tokenization

  • History of money and Bitcoin
  • Learning about blockchain
  • Cryptocurrencies and tokens
  • Blockchain market trends
  • Token sales and token generating events
  • Token categorization and token economics

Day #2: Blockchain Deep-Dives

  • Cryptography and transactions
  • Wallets and exchanges
  • Practical exercise: Let's get some Ether
  • Understanding smart contracts and modeling
  • Ethereum and solidity coding
  • ERC20 tokens

Day #3: Blockchain in Business

  • Blockchain business and use cases
  • Private, permissioned and consortium blockchains
  • Self-sovereign identity
  • Group exercise

Our tutors

Carlos Vivas

  • 18 years of experience in engineering, product development and innovation
  • Holding a PhD in Innovation Economics, an MA in Science & IT, and a MSc in Management
  • Founder of three technology companies, professor, advisor, and corporate trainer
  • Since 2017, educating companies and individuals on blockchain technology
  • Since 2018, helping FinTech enterprises build blockchain payment solutions and networks in the context of stablecoins, tokenized cash, central bank digital currencies, and the EU PSD2 regulation of Open Banking

Student review: "Magnificent lesson without a doubt. We are eagerly looking forward to the next upcoming session."

Jeremy Musighi

  • Entrepreneur, crypto fund manager, advisor
  • Since 2012, researching and investing in blockchain technologies
  • Developer and lecturer of courses in blockchain, emerging tech, and leadership for entrepreneurs and enterprises in banking, real estate, healthcare, and government
  • Co-founder of a venture-backed advertising tech platform that grew beyond 150,000 publishers and was acquired for over $10M
  • Founder of the world’s largest digital coaching platform which was also acquired

Student review: "Jeremy is a true professional to work with. He has a unique ability to bring value both to blockchain experts and beginners who have never heard of blockchain. His talk... resonated with a diverse audience of finance and technology professionals."

Richard Kastelein

  • Blockchain industry consultant, STO and ICO advisor, educator, award-winning publisher
  • Chair Professor of Blockchain Faculty at Jiangxi Institute of Software & Technology in China
  • Founder of one of the first industry publications and author of over 2,500 articles on blockchain
  • Since 2016, lecturing enterprise-level courses in blockchain at top institutions including MIT and Oxford
  • His work was published by the Harvard Business Review, Wired, The Guardian, and VentureBeat, and translated into five languages

Student review: "The class was very informative and interesting. Richard especially added insight and humor to a topic he is very passionate list which made the class very interesting and not just a bland presentation of the material."

Dean Rakic

  • Blockchain expert with over 27 years of experience
  • Digital transformation specialist, software architecture strategy & innovation leader
  • Developing data processing architectures for healthcare, supply chains, and quality control
  • Bringing deep technical knowledge of project management, identification, analysis, measurement, and project risks
  • Holding a MA in E-Health Management with a focus on blockchain and deep learning in Healthcare from Rome Business School

Student review: "Dean has an excellent rapport with people of all ages. His excellent communication skills allow him to connect with all kinds of people and to inspire them to put forth their best effort."

Christian Seberino

  • Theoretical physicist, academic researcher, professor, software developer
  • Former NSA cryptographer who implemented and certified cryptography for secure international communication used by US government officials
  • Holding a PhD and MS in Theoretical Physics from the University of California, San Diego
  • For over 20 years, teaching Computer Science, Physics, and Mathematics at the college level
  • Christian has trained over 1,000 corporate staff members around the world on blockchain tech

Student review: "Christian is a practitioner and he was able to give a practical view of Blockchain. The presentation catered to all spectrums - novice to mildly educated BC enthusiast. Like - banking to the unbanked."

