Need blockchain courses to stay ahead of the curve but find yourself intimidated by the high and mighty blockchain technology courses on Skillshare and other sites? We offer an easy introduction to blockchain essentials which is tailored to help you to learn about blockchain as quickly and as easily as possible.
Have a look at our Blockchain Essentials Course to see how it can empower you to propel your passion.
Audience
Businessmen and general technology enthusiasts
Eligibility
No prior blockchain experience required. IT expertise optional
Duration
3 days
Languages
English, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, Dutch, German, Croatian, Serbian, Slovenian
Brief Contents
Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, blockchain, tokens, wallets, Ethereum, Solidity, ERC20 tokens, private, permissioned and consortium blockchains
Outcomes
During this course, participants will:
Day #1: Blockchain, Crypto and Tokenization
Day #2: Blockchain Deep-Dives
Day #3: Blockchain in Business
Our tutors
Carlos Vivas
Student review: "Magnificent lesson without a doubt. We are eagerly looking forward to the next upcoming session."
Jeremy Musighi
Student review: "Jeremy is a true professional to work with. He has a unique ability to bring value both to blockchain experts and beginners who have never heard of blockchain. His talk... resonated with a diverse audience of finance and technology professionals."
Richard Kastelein
Student review: "The class was very informative and interesting. Richard especially added insight and humor to a topic he is very passionate list which made the class very interesting and not just a bland presentation of the material."
Dean Rakic
Student review: "Dean has an excellent rapport with people of all ages. His excellent communication skills allow him to connect with all kinds of people and to inspire them to put forth their best effort."
Christian Seberino
Student review: "Christian is a practitioner and he was able to give a practical view of Blockchain. The presentation catered to all spectrums - novice to mildly educated BC enthusiast. Like - banking to the unbanked."