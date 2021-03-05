Tokenizing the World: PixelPlex Webinar

Three people taking part in a webinar

We would like to invite you to take part in our webinar on Asset Tokenization, where the experts from different parts of the globe including members of our team will provide a comprehensive review of tokenization process peculiarities and reveal practical strategies and approaches on the United States, Middle East, Asian, and European markets.

The webinar is getting closer, but there’s still some time to join us and book a virtual seat! Here’re just a few themes that are going to be covered during the webinar:

  • Overview of the existing laws and regulations on asset tokenization
  • Assets that can be tokenized and the most efficient way to do it correctly
  • Real-life case studies from the speakers’ firsthand experience

Now we are thrilled to reveal the names of our outstanding speakers and guests who will kindly share their vast knowledge and experience. Come aboard to get invaluable insights from distinguished experts.

Keynote speakers

Adam Richard, Head of Corporation Development at Entoro, will provide a comprehensive overview of real-life applications of tokenization and digital assets in the United States.

The speaker will reveal the theoretical basis of regulation policies and share relevant use cases and approaches toward tokenization in the US. During this part of the webinar, you’ll look into such aspects as tokenizing debt, NFTs, and find out about the best way of presenting a token offering to investors.

Alex Dolgov, an acknowledged business strategy and investment consultant with experience in IT, project management, fundraising, and blockchain technology.

He will elucidate such peculiarities of gold tokenization as gold securities regulation across different jurisdictions, value-added tax on physical gold, and capital gains taxation, as well as share useful tips on how to ensure the smoothness and efficiency of the tokenization process.

And not only that! Exciting panel discussion

Stay tuned for the panel discussion where the main speakers as well as the two special guests will share their knowledge and expertise in asset tokenization and address some of the most challenging and tricky questions.

Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki, a Co-Founder of Alphabit Digital Currency Fund, is an accomplished blockchain consultant with an excellent command of crypto and blockchain asset portfolio management. He will take part in our panel discussion and draw on his vast practical experience of blockchain adoption and theoretical knowledge of the Middle East market to tackle some of the most pertinent and curious questions.

Kamal Youssefi, a Co-Founder of Swisscom Blockchain, is a committed professional in the field of blockchain and financial cryptography who knows all the ins and outs of distributed ledger technology. His extensive international experience has helped him attain expert status and become a top advisor on blockchain implementation.

10 March, 2 PM CET –  join us in Zoom!

