Marketplace Development Services

Reach global markets with a custom platform

Marketplaces connect you with a worldwide audience of potential customers, remove geographical barriers, and open doors to new markets that might have been previously inaccessible. PixelPlex aids in bringing your robust platform to life and maximizing its potential.

Unlock monetization opportunities and scale faster

We’ll build your marketplace fast, with ongoing support to keep it running smoothly. We integrate seamlessly with various payment options and provide content support to maximize your revenue potential.

Compared to traditional business models, marketplaces can grow much more easily. You can add new vendors and products without significant infrastructure changes, making them ideal for businesses with ambitions for growth.

Marketplace development services by PixelPlex

Our marketplace development team stays on the cutting edge, utilizing the latest tech, including blockchain, to construct custom platforms that flawlessly align with your business goals. We focus on connecting the right buyers and sellers, streamlining data collection for insightful analytics and growth.

PixelPlex builds B2B platforms that connect businesses seamlessly. We focus on secure transactions, efficient communication tools, and robust data management to empower smooth wholesale operations.

We cater to businesses looking to connect directly with consumers. Our B2C solutions prioritize user experience with intuitive interfaces, robust search functionalities, and secure payment gateways, fostering a frictionless shopping experience for your customers.

We leverage blockchain technology to empower peer-to-peer transactions and foster community ownership. Our custom solutions integrate seamlessly with popular crypto wallets, ensuring a smooth user experience for your decentralized marketplace.

Our NFT marketplace development team builds secure platforms for buying, selling, and trading NFTs. We focus on integrating robust wallets, transparent transaction fees, and innovative features like token economies to create a thriving NFT marketplace.

We integrate cutting-edge features like 3D storefronts and interactive product models, creating a captivating virtual world for your customers to explore and shop. This immersive experience ignites user engagement, ultimately translating into a revenue boost.

Explore our case studies

Curious how companies like yours benefited from PixelPlex's solutions? Discover true stories showcasing how we improved data protection and opened doors to new possibilities for our clients.

Niche flow-powered NFT marketplace for precious stones

We developed a marketplace that caters to opal lovers with unique token types, fostering connections between enthusiasts and experts while paving the way for a dedicated "Opalverse" within the metaverse.

  • 3 different NFT types
  • Implementation of the escrow mechanism
  • Integration with third-party services
  • Secure payment processing gateway
  • Convenient web UI

A functional marketplace for hypermarket chain

  • Cross-platform development
    • IoT
  • Integration with third-party services
  • eCommerce
  • 8 weeks to completion

We built a powerful multi-platform eCommerce marketplace for a leading hypermarket chain. This platform lets customers easily browse products, receive personalized deals, and get their groceries delivered quickly.

  • Cross-platform mobile app
  • Web-based admin panel
  • Integration with a loyalty program
  • Secure payment processing gateway
  • Real-time comprehensive product database

Video NFT marketplace

  • Media and entertainment
    • Blockchain
  • Integration with third-party services
  • Tokenization
  • Ethereum

PixelPlex spearheaded the creation of a groundbreaking NFT marketplace, the first of its kind to specialize in ultra-high-resolution video content, including 8K and 16K footage.

  • Optimal payout structure
  • Monetization mechanisms
  • Implementation of the platform’s own utility token
  • Integration with Ethereum wallets
  • Simplified registration

The first NFT marketplace for ASMR-tists

PixelPlex created a platform that empowers ASMR artists to upload their work, transform it into NFTs, and sell them directly to fans. Both marketplace and the artists share a portion of the profits from each sale, both initial and future resales.

  • Web UI for administrators and users
  • Integration with Blocto Wallet
  • Smart contracts written in Cadence
  • Two types of sales: open edition and auction
  • Payments in FUSD

Consulting for an NFT marketplace in restaurant business

PixelPlex helped a client bring their vision to life by consulting on a Solana-powered NFT marketplace for restaurants and investors. Our team meticulously planned the platform's core features, user roles, NFT model, and integrations.

  • Comprehensive vision and scope document
  • In-depth business analysis
  • Research into the most suitable third-party integrations
  • Definition of potential risks
  • Elaboration of the NFT marketplace structure

Industry-specific approach

Our online marketplace development company designs platforms that seamlessly handle increasing user activity and product offerings, while constantly adapting to the latest industry trends.

FinTech & banking

To enable FinTech and banking firms to reach new customers, PixelPlex crafts marketplaces and provides dApp development services. This is a way to deliver innovative offerings like loan comparison platforms, startup investment opportunities, and access to alternative financing tools.

  • Integrated financial services
  • Personalized recommendations
  • Secure transactions
  • Open banking integration
Learn moremore-content

Retail & eCommerce

Marketplace development empowers retailers to overcome challenges like limited stock space and the inability to cater to diverse customer demands. With a digital platform it’s possible to offer a broader product selection without managing additional inventory.

  • Curated product selection
  • Enhanced customer experience
  • Data-driven insights
  • Reduced operational costs
Learn moremore-content

Supply chain & logistics

For logistics companies that struggle to connect shippers, carriers, and warehouses efficiently, we’ll develop a functional marketplace to streamline communication, optimize resource allocation, and reduce costs by creating a more efficient network.

  • Centralized visibility
  • Demand forecasting
  • Automated matching
  • Reduced empty miles
Learn moremore-content

Healthcare

Our team builds digital marketplaces that connect patients with specialists, equipment, and wellness options, enabling you to streamline access to care. We’ll ensure compliance with regulatory standards while creating a secure and trustworthy environment for users.

  • Telehealth integration
  • Centralized appointment booking
  • Medical equipment marketplace
  • AI-powered tools
Learn moremore-content

Real estate

We'll develop a comprehensive marketplace that connects buyers, sellers, and agents, while offering unique features like property assessment and 3D tours. We can also integrate blockchain technology to streamline transactions and minimize fraudulent behaviors.

  • Advanced search & filters
  • Virtual tours & 3D showings
  • Streamlined communication
  • Automated matching & recommendations
Learn moremore-content

Oil & gas

For oil & gas companies struggling with lengthy procurement times and limited vendor options, we can develop a custom marketplace that will simplify sourcing for specific needs, connect with a wider pool of qualified vendors, and ultimately boost efficiency.

  • Listings with for equipment and parts
  • Secure bidding and negotiation
  • Integration with logistics providers
  • Compliance management tools
Learn moremore-content

Our step-by-step process

We prioritize understanding our customers and the industry. With this knowledge, we build excellent marketplace solutions that empower users to get the most out of the online buying and selling experience.

Business requirement gathering

Collaboratively, we pinpoint your vision, goals, and needs. This translates into a well-defined strategy with minimized costs, a ready-made tech stack, and a concrete roadmap – everything you need to jump right into development.

Deliverables

  • Market research
  • Project roadmap with milestones
  • User story mapping

Marketplace UX/UI design

To guarantee a seamless user journey, we prioritize intuitive design. This starts with crafting clear and interactive mockups that showcase exactly how your platform will function before any coding begins.

Deliverables

  • Wireframing & prototyping
  • User interface design
  • User experience optimization

Platform development and integrations

We connect your marketplace to essential tools like crypto wallets, security checks, analytics, and live market data. This simplifies user onboarding, ensures secure asset transfers, and provides them with up-to-date pricing information.

Deliverables

  • API and wallets integration
  • Integration with third-party platforms
  • Security implementation

Quality assurance

Our QA experts scrutinize every aspect of your marketplace app to eliminate bugs and ensure it functions smoothly. This rigorous testing delivers a polished and dependable solution that meets the highest benchmarks.

Deliverables

  • Comprehensive bug report
  • Test case documentation
  • Final QA sign-off

Deployment & training

PixelPlex ensures a smooth marketplace deployment and equips your team for success. You'll receive comprehensive training materials, ongoing support, and access to a dedicated team to maximize the potential of your marketplace.

Deliverables

  • User manuals
  • Training materials
  • Ongoing tech support

Maintenance & support

Through clever branding and growth marketing, we make sure your marketplace stands out, builds trust, and gains a competitive edge. This translates to more users and a thriving business.

Deliverables

  • Comprehensive brand strategy
  • Targeted marketing campaigns
  • Ongoing SEO and content support

More than just online marketplace development company

Collaboration from A to Z

PixelPlex fosters a collaborative development process for your marketplace. We work closely with you from the initial concept through launch and ongoing maintenance, ensuring a robust platform that maximizes its potential.

Unbreakable security

We build your marketplace with industry-leading security features to protect users’ financial data and transactions. This ensures a trusted environment where users feel confident participating, leading to a thriving marketplace for your business.

Move beyond outdated solutions

Our team of data security gurus, architects, and performance specialists continuously evolves. This hands-on approach gets you a future-proof marketplace that solves your critical needs now.

17 years

in the tech industry

450+

successful data-intensive projects

3 unicorns

developed by our team

7 years

in the big data domain

$500M

raised by clients

20+

ecosystem-scale projects

  • Top Operations Consulting Firm

  • Top Smart Contract Development Company

  • Top Blockchain Consulting Company

  • Top Systems Integration Company

  • Top Strategy Development Company

Read our blog

Forget dry technical specs, our content dives deep! We deliver industry-specific insights, actionable tips, and a roadmap for complete business transformation. From cutting-edge marketplaces to data solutions and compliance tools, we cover it all.

More articles