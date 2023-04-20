Return

Senior Flutter Developer

Schedule iconFull-time

Description

Due to the company’s expansion PixelPlex is looking for a Senior Flutter Developer.

responsibilities

  • Developing projects in Flutter
  • Participation in application architecture design
  • Test writing
  • Support of completed projects
  • Maintenance of project technical documentation

requirements

  • At least 3 years of commercial development experience with Flutter
  • Strong knowledge of Dart
  • Knowledge of Kotlin/Java and/or Swift/Objective-C
  • Familiarity with Git, Gradle, CocoaPods, BLoC, MobX, Redux, SOLID, DI, TDD, Clean Architecture
  • Deep understanding and practical application of SOLID architecture principles and others
  • Experience in creating technical documentation and ability to formulate a technical implementation plan
  • Potential for growth into a Lead Flutter development role

nice to have

  • Experience in developing decentralized applications and blockchain-based applications.
