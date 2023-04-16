Return

Consultant / Sales Representative

Location iconLondon, United Kingdom
Schedule iconFull-time

Description

Due to the company’s expansion PixelPlex is looking for a Consultant/Sales Representative in London, UK.

responsibilities

  • Consult customers on blockchain technology and business aspects of implementing blockchain technology. Demonstrate expertise and leadership during customer development.
  • Present PixelPlex products and services to potential customers.
  • Support the headquarters in preparing proposals, quotations, RFP/RFI responses.
  • Research and understand historical accounts, order history, discounting and/or special pricing offerings, case studies to help with client development and proposal preparation as needed.
  • Independently close deals in the assigned territory.
  • Represent the company at trade shows and other applicable events.
  • Undertake occasional travel in assigned territory to visit trade shows, events, and sales meetings.
  • Work with the PixelPlex marketing team to create new and improve existing marketing materials.
  • Participation in the preparation and timely signing of the Contracts, Agreements, and other legal documents.

requirements

  • 3+ years of IT / Technology sales.
  • Exceptional general communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Must have a working knowledge of presentation and spreadsheet software, such as Google docs and Google Drive applications, Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel.
  • Ability to handle confidential information.
  • Detail-oriented.
  • Understanding of blockchain technology, SDLC and associated technologies is a plus.
