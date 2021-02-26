Nowadays digitalization largely determines the competitiveness, efficiency, and success of a business, which is why companies around the world are actively introducing various tools and software to digitize and automate their workflows.

The use of special applications designed for accounting, customer management, online conferences, time management and productivity, and document processing is not new for many companies, but here is a real innovation – software based on the blockchain.

While blockchain technology is applicable to a variety of industries and solutions, in this article we will look specifically into legal document management. Read on to find out about document management systems, the peculiarities of managing legal documents, and how law firms can benefit from the introduction of blockchain technology into their workflows.

DMSs: what are they and how do they help?

The concept of Document Management Systems (DMS) is pretty simple: it involves the use of special software for storing, managing, accessing, and tracking electronic documents. First, paper information is digitized using a document scanner and then added to the system.

Technically, this doesn’t completely exclude the use of paper documents, but it significantly simplifies the lives of office workers. Instead of looking for a specific document in numerous folders and large piles of paper, managers can easily find it in the system in a matter of seconds. But the entire functionality of a DMS is not limited to only this aspect. Let’s take a look at some more advantages.

Greater security

When it comes to document management, security is probably the most important issue for any organization, regardless of size or industry. Not only does a DMS provide better management of confidential documents, but it also allows company secretaries to customize access to documents for certain individuals. Thus, sensitive information will be reliably protected and will remain open only to those to whom the company provides access.

In addition, an advanced DMS retains information about who viewed the document and what changes were made to it, so documents are easy to track and the risk of outsiders interfering with company documents is greatly reduced.

By the way, all of these security features are available in blockchain document management systems.

Better regulatory compliance

Meeting all compliance requirements is a rather difficult task, and failure to comply can lead to fines, revocation of licenses, and sometimes even criminal liability. DMSs play a role in reducing the risks of non-compliance, as they simplify document classification and storage.

Data backup

You don’t need to be an expert to understand the elementary risks of storing information exclusively on paper. Of course, fires, earthquakes, and floods are not things that happen every day, but no one is immune to them, right? Losing or permanently deleting electronic documents is also a very real risk. Therefore, companies that develop document management solutions make sure that they include a data backup and disaster recovery plan. Thanks to digital archiving of paper documents, the risks of losing or destroying them are quite low.

The only possible scenario would be the situation when a company employee destroys or removes docs on purpose. Unfortunately, that happens, too. To eliminate this risk, it is highly recommended to implement blockchain when choosing a document management solution as this technology doesn’t even imply such an option as deleting already recorded information.

24/7 access and better collaboration

If documents are stored in a DMS, company employees can access them anytime and from anywhere, so information exchange and collaboration becomes much easier.

Companies can also provide access to their DMS to external users, and their actions in the system can be tracked.

Statistics say that 82% of office managers admit that navigating different systems and locations to check the most recent versions of documents negatively affects their productivity. At the same time, 91% agree that their job would be easier if they could quickly find and access the most recent version of a document without worrying about which system it is in.

To significantly simplify office workers’ lives and increase their productivity, many regular and blockchain DMSs offer version control, which means that users can easily find and identify all document versions and even restore older ones. Why is that necessary? Sometimes users can make changes to documents that have not yet been approved by the company. If this happens, version control will allow company employees to review the changes and bring back the correct version of the document.

Easy document retrieval

Searching for documents and retrieving them can be very time-consuming. As noted in the 2019 Intelligent Information Management Benchmark Report, 86% of employees surveyed at various companies indicated that they have difficulty finding the documents and information they need for work. Moreover, 8 out of 10 office workers are forced to recreate existing documents because they cannot find them.

This serious problem can be resolved with document management software. In this way, office workers can reduce the time it takes to find documents to just a few seconds.

Cost savings by reducing document storage space

Commercial real estate never gets cheaper, but with constant paperwork, companies will need more and more space to store ever-increasing amounts of documentation. DMSs can significantly reduce the need for cabinets and storage boxes, thereby freeing up office space that employees can use, or allowing companies to rent smaller offices.

Generally, a well-designed DMS greatly improves the efficiency of any business and can provide valuable benefits such as enhanced security, improved collaboration, automated regulatory compliance, flexibility, increased business competitiveness, and higher productivity for office workers.

What features should a good DMS have?

Although many companies still haven’t completely given up on paper documents (especially for legal purposes), document management systems continue to be incorporated into the workflows of most enterprises. At the same time, it is important for businesses to know and understand what features should be built into their solution so that it can help the company and its employees as much as possible. Here’s what they need to look for in a DMS.

Usability

Even if a developer creates software that includes all the necessary features, but it’s inconvenient for the user, this will only serve to complicate the whole working process, and it won’t bring the desired results. Therefore, when contacting a software company, companies should pay special attention to the design of their new application and its usability.

Role-based access

An essential feature of a good document management system is the ability to set role-based access to specific documents since every enterprise has sensitive information that should only be accessible to certain employees.

The ideal DMS is one that allows administrators to set permissions for specific groups of workers, as well as change access settings if an exception needs to be made.

Document sharing and collaboration

Document sharing has become a typical feature of many DMSs, so it’s quite clear how it works. At the same time, collaboration is something that we need to take a closer look at.

Different types of DMS offer different options for collaboration. Some solutions give users the ability to work on a document simultaneously, while others allow their staff to edit documents only one after another. When choosing a DMS for business, make sure to indicate which type is more suitable for your enterprise workflow.

Data security

Data security is the number one concern for all companies. The most reliable document management solutions are those that offer encryption, real-time updates, role-based tiered access, and built-in proof of origin techniques to prevent fraud.

Blockchain

Blockchain-based document management systems are the next-generation software because blockchain provides much better safety and security. All the information stored on the blockchain is protected through encryption and hashing.

It’s worth mentioning that there is no technology that is 100% protected from hacker attacks, but let’s look at the statistics.

In 2020, there were 122 hacker attacks targeting three main areas: decentralized applications running on the Ethereum platform, cryptocurrency exchanges, and blockchain wallets. As estimated by Atlas VPN, hackers managed to steal around $3.8 billion throughout that year. But at the same time, there is a trend towards a decrease in the number of attacks related to the blockchain. For example, compared to 2019, when 133 attacks were committed, this number decreased by 8% in 2020. Experts predict a further decline in these numbers in 2021.

How are things with other technologies, systems, and applications? It is predicted that cybercrime will cost the world $ 6 trillion by 2021.

The numbers speak for themselves: unfortunately, no system is completely immune from attacks, but blockchain still has more chances to prevent them.

Since blockchain is a type of distributed ledger technology, it allows the system to be decentralized. When using centralized systems, there is always a central authority that controls the system and which can potentially change the documents stored in the DMS. Thanks to the decentralization provided by blockchain, companies can be sure that their information is protected and that the risk of corruption is completely eliminated.

Another significant feature that blockchain technology offers (a big advantage for any DMS!) is immutability. After a new document and information about it are added to the blockchain, it becomes impossible to edit, alter or delete it.

However, this doesn’t mean that after that employees won’t be able to work with the document at all. If they need to edit it, they will add the new doc and related information to new blocks in chronological order. That way, other employees can view the original document, check who worked on it, and what changes were applied to the subsequent versions.