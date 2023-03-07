Virtual Reality Simulation Development Services

Offer your customers unparalleled immersion

Virtual reality shatters the boundaries between the physical and digital, transporting users into entirely new worlds. Our VR simulation development team will help your users interact with these environments in a way that feels real.

Transform your business with VR simulations

VR simulations offer a solution for various limitations. For example, VR can provide a safe space to practice complex tasks, allow for virtual testing and iteration, immerse your users or customers into the world of your making, or foster interactive meetings and shared virtual workspaces.

Our team will collaborate with you to design, build, and integrate VR simulations that complement your existing processes and open new business opportunities. Whatever your goal is, from an unparalleled audience engagement to better trained workforce, faster product development cycles, or improved team collaboration, we’re here to help.

VR development services by PixelPlex

Our team of VR developers isn't just skilled in development – we provide a full range of services from creating a prototype to developing a scalable VR simulation app. This deep expertise translates into custom VR solutions designed to achieve your specific goals.

We'll work closely with you to understand your vision and craft an engaging VR experience. This includes building the technical foundation, user interface, and customizable functionalities to bring your VR app to life.

PixelPlex doesn't just design interfaces; we design interactions. Our VR specialists prioritize user experience, ensuring your VR app is intuitive, comfortable, aligns with your vision, and gives users a sense of presence within the virtual world.

PixelPlex crafts immersive VR experiences that put your employees at the heart of realistic training scenarios. Practice complex procedures, develop critical skills, and boost knowledge retention in a safe, engaging environment.

We'll seamlessly integrate your VR solution with existing systems, CMSs, analytics, payment processing tools, AI and ML models, ensuring smooth operation and data flow. Our team also ensures your VR experience adheres to industry standards, giving you a future-proof solution.

PixelPlex builds virtual worlds for teamwork and events. We'll bring your business to the metaverse with custom platforms for conferences, trade shows, or product launches. We'll create virtual meeting spaces, collaboration tools, and secure avatars for an engaging experience.

Explore our case studies

PixelPlex has a proven track record of helping companies like yours achieve real results. Explore real-world case studies showcasing how VR streamlined workflows and opened doors to entirely new opportunities.

VR real estate platform for generating virtual tours

  • Web platform
  • Mobile
    • VR
  • Design
  • Manager profile and dashboard

We delivered a solution with 360° tours accessible via VR headsets, web UI, and an iPad app that streamlines photo processing for panoramic views. This empowers agents to efficiently market properties to potential buyers.

  • 3D & 2D tour building plans
  • Exterior & interior redesign functionality
  • High-resolution photo processing
  • Property visuals refurbishing & restyling
  • Google Maps integration

Virtual Reality 360° image sharing platform

  • Mobile app development
  • 360-degree embeds
  • VRCHIVE website
  • Social media
    • VR

PixelPlex introduces the first platform to capture, share, and explore 360° VR experiences. From in-game screenshots to stunning photos, users can now easily upload, stream, and connect with a global VR community.

  • Caching/syncing of images
  • WebVR API functionality
  • Stereo cubemaps and stereo spheres support
  • Automatic image tagging
  • Unity plugin

VR hospitality virtual tour solution

  • UI/UX design
    • VR
  • Mobile app development
  • Web platform for admins
  • Custom UI for Oculus Go headset

This VR solution lets venue owners and agents create stunning, panoramic tours using Oculus Go VR goggles. It includes a web admin panel and mobile apps for easy management and guest access.

  • Automated mobile-to-headset sync
  • Showcase options library
  • 360° snapshot capture & social media sharing
  • Custom VR video playlists & playback control
  • Video length optimization

Industry-specific approach

We are ready to become your VR strategist, working closely with you to identify your specific goals and craft a custom VR experience that maximizes impact on your workforce.

FinTech & banking

With VR, we can transform dry financial data into interactive experiences. VR simulations can create interactive modules that explain complex financial concepts in a clear way and train staff on identifying and mitigating financial risks.

  • Interactive investment tools
  • Streamlined remote collaboration
  • Data visualization and analysis
  • Cybersecurity training
Retail & eCommerce

VR eliminates geographical limitations, allowing customers to experience your entire product range. We build VR-based showrooms to showcase products in a way that static images and videos simply can't, leading to increased interest and conversions.

  • VR product visualization
  • Virtual try-on experiences
  • Interactive fitting rooms
  • Interactive product displays
Supply chain & logistics

We can create VR simulations to model and test different logistics scenarios. It can help optimize warehouse layouts for better product flow, analyze potential bottlenecks in transportation routes, or even rehearse emergency response plans.

  • Improved warehouse picking
  • Enhanced training programs
  • Streamlined maintenance
  • Real-time visibility and tracking
Healthcare

With experience in the healthcare domain and VR, we’ll create realistic simulations of surgeries, medical emergencies, and rare diseases. This allows medical professionals to practice procedures in a safe, controlled environment before treating real patients.

  • Mirror therapy with 3D modeling
  • Visual medical training
  • Streamlined patient care
  • Boosted patient education
Real estate

With a custom VR solution by PixelPlex, VR tours will be far more captivating than static photos or videos. Buyers will get a true feel for the space, layout, and flow of a property, leading to a stronger emotional connection and a higher likelihood of a sale.

  • Enhanced property visualization
  • Streamlined property management
  • Increased engagement and faster sales
  • Improved decision-making
Oil & gas

Complex drilling tasks can be practiced in VR simulations, allowing for better planning and coordination. Our team can create realistic simulations of hazardous environments like oil rigs or underwater pipelines to practice critical procedures in a safe virtual space.

  • Enhanced efficiency
  • Optimized training
  • Remote collaboration
  • Improved asset management
Our step-by-step process

With years of practice, we've developed a streamlined VR development process that guarantees clear expectations and deliverables throughout the project.

Needs assessment & discovery

Our team works hand-in-hand to understand your business goals, target audience, and the functionalities you envision. Through clear communication and deep collaboration, we'll translate your needs into a defined vision and scope, complete with a roadmap.

Deliverables

  • Project scope document
  • Target audience analysis
  • Feasibility assessment

Design & prototyping

Our design team crafts engaging interfaces specifically designed for smooth VR interaction. We don't stop there – to ensure your VR experience hits the mark, we build a basic prototype to test core functions and gather valuable user feedback early on.

Deliverables

  • UI/UX mockups
  • Interactive prototype
  • Usability report

Content creation & development

Our team crafts stunning 3D models, animations, and entire VR experiences. We integrate real-world data and functionalities to make your VR project not just immersive, but functional and easy to interact with.

Deliverables

  • 3D models & animations
  • VR development
  • Alpha version

Testing & refinement

We conduct rigorous testing on a wide range of devices and platforms. Then we partner with real users from your target audience and gather valuable feedback to identify and address any potential issues before launch.

Deliverables

  • Bug report & resolution
  • User testing report
  • Finalized beta version

Deployment & launch

We'll guide your VR solution through the deployment and submission process, ensuring a smooth launch on your target platforms. We offer ongoing support and maintenance to keep your VR app running flawlessly, maximizing its impact.

Deliverables

  • Live VR solution
  • Optimization for a target platform
  • Ongoing support

Analytics & iteration

Our team tracks key metrics and analyzes user behavior within your VR experience. We translate this knowledge into continuous improvement – iterating on the experience and introducing new features based on user feedback.

Deliverables

  • Analytics report
  • Iteration roadmap
  • Continued collaboration

More than just virtual reality simulation development

Expertise in metaverse

We're at the forefront of innovation, performing an entire scope of AR & VR solutions for metaverse development. With cutting-edge features, from integrating NFTs and DeFi for a unique digital experience, to crafting immersive storytelling,we create next-level virtual worlds.

Blockchain development veterans

PixelPlex is your one-stop shop for dApps development services. Our team of experts has deep experience in everything from web3 development to crafting iron-clad smart contracts. We leverage industry-leading security practices and established token standards.

Pros in AI and ML

We harness the power of cutting-edge AI, from machine learning to natural language processing, to automate tasks and unlock groundbreaking digital solutions. Our deep expertise extends across various technologies, including big data analysis and conversational platforms.

17 years

leading tech innovation

450+

successful projects

3 unicorns

built to date

95%

happy clients

20+

institutional grade projects

100+

experts on board

