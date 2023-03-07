Virtual reality shatters the boundaries between the physical and digital, transporting users into entirely new worlds. Our VR simulation development team will help your users interact with these environments in a way that feels real.
VR simulations offer a solution for various limitations. For example, VR can provide a safe space to practice complex tasks, allow for virtual testing and iteration, immerse your users or customers into the world of your making, or foster interactive meetings and shared virtual workspaces.
Our team will collaborate with you to design, build, and integrate VR simulations that complement your existing processes and open new business opportunities. Whatever your goal is, from an unparalleled audience engagement to better trained workforce, faster product development cycles, or improved team collaboration, we’re here to help.
Our team of VR developers isn't just skilled in development – we provide a full range of services from creating a prototype to developing a scalable VR simulation app. This deep expertise translates into custom VR solutions designed to achieve your specific goals.
We'll work closely with you to understand your vision and craft an engaging VR experience. This includes building the technical foundation, user interface, and customizable functionalities to bring your VR app to life.
PixelPlex doesn't just design interfaces; we design interactions. Our VR specialists prioritize user experience, ensuring your VR app is intuitive, comfortable, aligns with your vision, and gives users a sense of presence within the virtual world.
PixelPlex crafts immersive VR experiences that put your employees at the heart of realistic training scenarios. Practice complex procedures, develop critical skills, and boost knowledge retention in a safe, engaging environment.
We'll seamlessly integrate your VR solution with existing systems, CMSs, analytics, payment processing tools, AI and ML models, ensuring smooth operation and data flow. Our team also ensures your VR experience adheres to industry standards, giving you a future-proof solution.
PixelPlex builds virtual worlds for teamwork and events. We'll bring your business to the metaverse with custom platforms for conferences, trade shows, or product launches. We'll create virtual meeting spaces, collaboration tools, and secure avatars for an engaging experience.
PixelPlex has a proven track record of helping companies like yours achieve real results. Explore real-world case studies showcasing how VR streamlined workflows and opened doors to entirely new opportunities.
We delivered a solution with 360° tours accessible via VR headsets, web UI, and an iPad app that streamlines photo processing for panoramic views. This empowers agents to efficiently market properties to potential buyers.
PixelPlex introduces the first platform to capture, share, and explore 360° VR experiences. From in-game screenshots to stunning photos, users can now easily upload, stream, and connect with a global VR community.
This VR solution lets venue owners and agents create stunning, panoramic tours using Oculus Go VR goggles. It includes a web admin panel and mobile apps for easy management and guest access.
We are ready to become your VR strategist, working closely with you to identify your specific goals and craft a custom VR experience that maximizes impact on your workforce.
With VR, we can transform dry financial data into interactive experiences. VR simulations can create interactive modules that explain complex financial concepts in a clear way and train staff on identifying and mitigating financial risks.
VR eliminates geographical limitations, allowing customers to experience your entire product range. We build VR-based showrooms to showcase products in a way that static images and videos simply can't, leading to increased interest and conversions.
We can create VR simulations to model and test different logistics scenarios. It can help optimize warehouse layouts for better product flow, analyze potential bottlenecks in transportation routes, or even rehearse emergency response plans.
With experience in the healthcare domain and VR, we’ll create realistic simulations of surgeries, medical emergencies, and rare diseases. This allows medical professionals to practice procedures in a safe, controlled environment before treating real patients.
With a custom VR solution by PixelPlex, VR tours will be far more captivating than static photos or videos. Buyers will get a true feel for the space, layout, and flow of a property, leading to a stronger emotional connection and a higher likelihood of a sale.
Complex drilling tasks can be practiced in VR simulations, allowing for better planning and coordination. Our team can create realistic simulations of hazardous environments like oil rigs or underwater pipelines to practice critical procedures in a safe virtual space.
With years of practice, we've developed a streamlined VR development process that guarantees clear expectations and deliverables throughout the project.
Our team works hand-in-hand to understand your business goals, target audience, and the functionalities you envision. Through clear communication and deep collaboration, we'll translate your needs into a defined vision and scope, complete with a roadmap.
Deliverables
Our design team crafts engaging interfaces specifically designed for smooth VR interaction. We don't stop there – to ensure your VR experience hits the mark, we build a basic prototype to test core functions and gather valuable user feedback early on.
Deliverables
Our team crafts stunning 3D models, animations, and entire VR experiences. We integrate real-world data and functionalities to make your VR project not just immersive, but functional and easy to interact with.
Deliverables
We conduct rigorous testing on a wide range of devices and platforms. Then we partner with real users from your target audience and gather valuable feedback to identify and address any potential issues before launch.
Deliverables
We'll guide your VR solution through the deployment and submission process, ensuring a smooth launch on your target platforms. We offer ongoing support and maintenance to keep your VR app running flawlessly, maximizing its impact.
Deliverables
Our team tracks key metrics and analyzes user behavior within your VR experience. We translate this knowledge into continuous improvement – iterating on the experience and introducing new features based on user feedback.
Deliverables
We're at the forefront of innovation, performing an entire scope of AR & VR solutions for metaverse development. With cutting-edge features, from integrating NFTs and DeFi for a unique digital experience, to crafting immersive storytelling,we create next-level virtual worlds.
PixelPlex is your one-stop shop for dApps development services. Our team of experts has deep experience in everything from web3 development to crafting iron-clad smart contracts. We leverage industry-leading security practices and established token standards.
We harness the power of cutting-edge AI, from machine learning to natural language processing, to automate tasks and unlock groundbreaking digital solutions. Our deep expertise extends across various technologies, including big data analysis and conversational platforms.
17 years
leading tech innovation
450+
successful projects
3 unicorns
built to date
95%
happy clients
20+
institutional grade projects
100+
experts on board
Top Strategy Development Company
Top Consulting Company
Top Change Management Company
Top Operations Consulting Firm
Top Systems Integration Company
Dive into our library of insightful articles related to AR and VR! We've packed them with industry knowledge, practical tips, and inspiring ideas to transform the way you interact with your customers.
