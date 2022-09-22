Crypto payment solutions

Streamline payments and accept crypto with ease

Our crypto payment solutions unlock faster transactions, lower fees, and a global customer base. We integrate them with your existing system, empowering you to thrive in the evolving world of finance.

Eliminate fees and reach new customers

We help you eliminate the headaches of traditional payment methods – high fees and slow transactions. Our solutions streamline your payment process, cut out unnecessary middlemen, and open doors to entirely new markets with a vast, global customer base. Imagine accepting payments instantly, at a fraction of the cost, and attracting customers worldwide. That's the power of crypto payment solutions.

Our team of experts will guide you through every step of the process, ensuring a smooth implementation and excellent performance.

Crypto payment solutions by PixelPlex

We build bulletproof cryptosystems enabling real-time payments and providing reduced fees, security, and transparency of transactions. Focus on crushing your business goals, while we’re handling the rest.

We build secure, user-friendly wallets that support various cryptocurrencies and allow exchanging them for traditional fiat money. This empowers your customers with a seamless way to manage and spend their crypto holdings within your ecosystem.

Our team crafts customized payment gateways that integrate directly with your systems, allowing for effortless acceptance of crypto payments. Say goodbye to complex integrations and enable a smooth crypto checkout experience.

We integrate decentralized exchanges into your business, letting your customers buy and sell crypto without intermediaries, securely and hassle-free. No more waiting around for approvals or dealing with hefty fees – just pure, peer-to-peer crypto trading.

Our experts ensure seamless crypto transactions by integrating robust payment APIs that connect your platform to major blockchain networks, enabling secure and efficient crypto processing. Accept payments with confidence and provide a frictionless user experience.

We prioritize security and adhere to regulations. We integrate KYC, KYT, and AML tools to verify user identities and prevent fraud. This ensures a safe and trustworthy crypto payment environment for your business and customers.

See how we did it for others

Dive into real-world examples of businesses like yours who partnered with us to streamline crypto payments. These case studies show how we tackle challenges and unlock new opportunities with our cutting-edge crypto payment solutions.

CryptoAPI

  • Blockchain development
  • Blockchain API as a Service
  • DApps
  • Tokenomics development
  • Cryptocurrency

Our team delivered a crypto API that streamlines user experience, eliminates the need for complex infrastructure setup, and unlocks new revenue streams.

  • Effortless crypto integration
  • Enhanced scalability
  • Boosted user experience
  • Reduced costs
  • Expanded reach

Multi-user cross-border arbitrage bot

  • Blockchain
  • Arbitrage
  • Trading
  • FinTech
  • Cryptocurrency

PixelPlex built a user-friendly crypto arbitrage trading bot that allows users to exploit price discrepancies between local and international cryptocurrency exchanges, facilitating risk-free arbitrage opportunities.

  • Multiple exchanges support
  • Risk management settings
  • Intuitive user interface
  • Adherence to regional regulations
  • Capitalizing on crypto arbitrage

Secure multi-currency crypto wallet app

  • Smart contracts
  • Mobile app
  • DApps
  • Cryptocurrency

PixelPlex created a secure mobile wallet app, allowing users to manage multiple cryptocurrencies with ease. Our team developed a feature-rich solution available for both Android and iOS devices.

Multi-currency desktop wallet

  • Blockchain development
  • UX/UI
  • Tokenomics creation
  • Multi-currency wallet
  • API integration

Our team designed and developed a user-friendly desktop wallet offering secure storage and seamless transactions for various cryptocurrencies.

  • Intuitive interface
  • Robust encryption and multi-signature support
  • Multi-currency support
  • Smooth sending and receiving of cryptocurrencies
  • Increased accessibility

A step-by-step process

Through a collaborative process, we design a solution tailored to your specific needs, placing special emphasis on security and transparency.

Discovery & assessment

We dive deep to understand your business vision for integrating crypto payments. We assess your current infrastructure and identify potential opportunities and challenges.

Deliverables

  • Needs analysis report
  • Competitive analysis
  • Feasibility study

Gateway selection & integration

We assess leading crypto payment gateways based on your requirements and integrate the chosen gateway with your existing payment processing system.

Deliverables

  • Gateway integration within your system
  • API documentation
  • Comprehensive testing plan

Wallet set-up and management

We assist you in setting up secure wallets for receiving and managing various cryptocurrencies and implement robust security protocols to safeguard your crypto assets.

Deliverables

  • Established cryptocurrency wallet
  • Defined access controls
  • Vulnerability patching procedures

Design & architecture

Based on the findings, our team designs a customized crypto payment architecture that seamlessly integrates with your existing systems. We prioritize security, scalability, and user experience.

Deliverables

  • Detailed system architecture
  • Security & compliance plan
  • User interface and user experience mockups

Testing & deployment

We rigorously test the solution for functionality, security vulnerabilities, and performance. We conduct comprehensive penetration testing to ensure the system's integrity.

Deliverables

  • Comprehensive security testing reports
  • User acceptance testing with your team
  • Secure deployment of the system

Ongoing monitoring & maintenance

We offer ongoing maintenance to ensure the smooth operation and security of your crypto payment solution. We provide regular system monitoring, security updates, and technical assistance as needed.

Deliverables

  • Proactive performance optimization
  • Timely security updates
  • Dedicated support team

Why choose PixelPlex’s crypto payment services

Our team leverages years of experience safeguarding digital assets to craft secure and reliable crypto payment software. We prioritize long-term security for your business, ensuring peace of mind in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

Beyond off-the-shelf solutions

We create custom integrations tailored to your specific needs, whether it's a pilot program or a full-scale enterprise rollout. Our experts guide you through every step, ensuring a smooth and successful implementation.

Maximizing efficiency and impact

We specialize in developing custom crypto payment platforms that seamlessly integrate with your existing systems. This optimized approach streamlines transactions and maximizes the positive impact on your business operations.

Your trusted partner in innovation

PixelPlex actively contributes to the crypto payment space by researching and implementing cutting-edge solutions. Our expertise in STO development, combined with data analytics and AI integration, enhances security and unlocks new possibilities for your system.

17 years

in the tech industry

450+

successful projects

3 unicorns

over $1B in value

11 years

in the blockchain domain

$500M

raised by clients

200+

smart contracts on mainnet

  • Top Blockchain Company

  • Top Blockchain Consulting Company

  • Top Strategy Development Company

  • Top Smart Contract Development Company

  • Top Systems Integration Company

Read our blog

Go beyond the basics. Our blog is brimming with insightful articles on crypto payment solutions and related trends. Gain industry knowledge, practical tips, and inspiration to fuel your success.

