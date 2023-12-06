Professional Web3 Development Services

Step into and excel in the web3 space with our web3 development company

PixelPlex has been working with blockchain technology since its inception, rigorously testing hypotheses and mastering all the ins and outs. This allows our team to design secure, seamless decentralized applications and precise smart contracts that automate transactions and reduce costs by eliminating intermediaries. We also strategically tokenize assets to enhance liquidity and open new investment channels.

Transform your business with custom web3 development

Whether you're looking to enhance data security, improve customer engagement, or create new revenue streams through digital assets and NFTs, our bespoke web3 solutions are here to help you achieve these goals.

Partner with us to create a resilient, future-proof business ecosystem that leverages cutting-edge blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, Polkadot, and Polygon.

Our web3 development services in detail

Our blockchain web3 development company delivers customized solutions to elevate your decentralized projects. Our skilled professionals are adept in every facet of blockchain technology, from dApp development to system integration and support.

We design and deploy secure, efficient smart contracts for various blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana, Flow, and Polygon, ensuring your operations are automated and immutable.

Our team builds robust and scalable decentralized applications that provide seamless user experiences on blockchain technology, which enhances interaction and functionality.

We facilitate the integration of blockchain technology with your existing business systems to improve transparency, bolster security, and streamline processes.

From concept to execution, we help create unique digital assets and marketplaces for NFTs, enabling you to tap into the fast-growing sector of digital collectibles and art.

Our web development services company provides continuous support and maintenance to guarantee smooth operation and timely updates to your blockchain solutions.

Custom web3 solutions for diverse industries

Our web3 development services company offers dedicated solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries. We leverage advanced blockchain technology to enhance security, transparency, and efficiency in your business operations.

FinTech & banking

Our web3 experts integrate blockchain technology to streamline financial transactions, enhance security, and ensure compliance across digital platforms.

  • Smart contract development and deployment
  • Blockchain-based payment gateways
  • Digital asset management platforms
  • Regulatory technology (RegTech) solutions
Retail & eCommerce

We build decentralized web3 solutions that enhance transparency in supply chain management, secure transactions, and engage users through innovative loyalty platforms.

  • Blockchain-driven inventory tracking systems
  • Crypto payment integrations
  • Digital identity verification platforms
  • Token- and NFT-based customer loyalty programs
Supply chain & logistics

Our web3 applications for the logistics sector ensure real-time tracking, secure and transparent record-keeping, and automated compliance, improving overall operational effectiveness.

  • Real-time shipment tracking via blockchain
  • Supply chain provenance verification
  • Smart contract-enabled compliance automation
  • Blockchain-based freight brokerage systems
Healthcare

We provide web3 services in healthcare that secure patient data, enable interoperability of health records, improve the traceability of pharmaceuticals, and thereby enhance patient care.

  • Blockchain-encrypted patient data storage
  • Interoperable electronic health records systems
  • Supply chain management for pharmaceuticals
  • Blockchain-based remote patient monitoring systems
Real estate

We utilize blockchain for secure transactions, digital asset management, and streamlined property operations, bringing efficiency and transparency to the real estate market.

  • Property asset tokenization and NFT launch
  • Smart contract transactions for leasing and sales
  • Blockchain-managed property management systems
  • Digital land registry solutions
Oil & gas

In this industry, we focus on improving supply chain visibility, ensuring regulatory compliance, and managing assets and trading more effectively with blockchain.

  • Blockchain for supply chain management and transparency
  • Compliance tracking and management systems
  • Blockchain-based asset lifecycle management
  • Decentralized trading platforms for commodities
Our web3 development process

Explore our structured approach to web3 development, designed to guarantee that each solution is not only innovative and secure but also optimized for efficiency and scalability.

Conceptualization & planning

We begin by identifying client needs and defining the project scope for a tailored web3 blockchain-powered solution.

Deliverables

  • Requirement specification document
  • Stakeholder analysis
  • Project scope statement

Technical feasibility assessment

We assess the project's technical needs and evaluate compatibility with blockchain platforms to make sure that the chosen technology meets the project's goals and scalability requirements.

Deliverables

  • Technology stack report
  • Risk assessment report
  • Cost-benefit analysis

Design & prototyping

The PixelPlex team designs the user interface and develops a prototype, carefully refining and enhancing functional requirements to ensure alignment with client expectations and user needs.

Deliverables

  • UX/UI design files
  • Interactive prototype
  • Design review feedback

Smart contract development & audit

Our seasoned web3 developers write and audit smart contracts to guarantee their security, maintain compliance with industry standards, and confirm that they function as intended.

Deliverables

  • Smart contract code
  • Audit report
  • Compliance checklist

Testing & quality assurance

Our QA engineering services team conducts rigorous testing phases to iron out bugs and achieve seamless integration while enhancing the reliability and performance of the application.

Deliverables

  • Test cases document
  • Test reports
  • Quality assurance certificate

Deployment & maintenance

We launch the solution with continuous support and updates to stay aligned with the evolving blockchain ecosystem, maintaining performance and compliance with emerging standards.

Deliverables

  • Deployment plan
  • User training materials
  • Maintenance schedule

Why choose PixelPlex web3 developers?

Our web3 development company delivers unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions across diverse industries, providing adaptable and tailored results for every project.

End-to-end expertise

Our experienced web3 team offers scalable, comprehensive applications that cover all project stages, from initial MVPs to complex, fully integrated ecosystems.

High-level security

We strictly adhere to a zero-tolerance policy for vulnerabilities, embedding robust, state-of-the-art security measures in every solution to protect against potential threats.

Web3-savvy team

Our team comprises talented engineers, architects, and researchers, enriched with seasoned web3 veterans, ready to innovate and excel in the blockchain space.

17 years

in the tech industry

450+

successful data-intensive projects

2 unicorns

over $1B in value

11 years

in the blockchain domain

$500M

raised by clients

200+

smart contracts on mainnet

  • Top Blockchain Company

  • Top Smart Contract Development Company

  • Top Blockchain Consulting Company

  • Top Ethereum company

  • Top Systems Integration Company

Clients’ success stories — our milestones

Discover how our clients have transformed their businesses with our web3 solutions, turning each success story into a milestone in our collective journey.

Web3 Antivirus

  • Blockchain
  • Smart contracts
  • Machine learning
  • Business intelligence

Our team created a sophisticated web3 tool designed to foster a safe environment for the global web3 community by protecting users against fraud and scams.

  • ML-powered browser extension that detects crypto scams
  • AI-driven techniques to verify domain names against blocklists and allowlists
  • Smart contract analysis for malicious code, risky methods, and other vulnerabilities
  • User-centric dashboard providing insights into Web3 activities
  • Multi-browser and multi-chain support

HELO blockchain

  • Blockchain
  • Smart contracts
  • FinTech
  • KYC compliance

We supported our client in establishing the HELO blockchain, incorporating the pioneering Proof of Ethic consensus mechanism to ensure rapid, secure, and energy-efficient operation.

  • Environmentally-friendly, high-performance blockchain platform
  • Integration of KYC security measures
  • Compatibility across multiple platforms
  • Built-in wallet for seamless transaction execution
  • Trust fund functionalities for effective fund management

xtingles

  • Blockchain
  • Smart contracts
  • NFT
  • Marketplace

We helped our client build an NFT marketplace on the Flow blockchain, where creators showcase their ASMR content, and users can purchase, collect, or trade files as NFTs.

  • NFT platform for selling ASMR works in both primary and secondary markets
  • Web UI tailored for administrators and users
  • Integration with Blocto Wallet for smooth user transactions
  • Implementation of smart contracts written in Cadence
  • FUSD payment integration with fiat and FLOW conversion within the platform

Mantra DAO

  • Blockchain
  • Smart contracts
  • FinTech
  • DeFi
  • Cryptocurrency

The PixelPlex team has crafted a community-governed DeFi platform for our client, offering lending, staking, governance, and launchpad services.

  • Integrated platform for asset staking and governance management
  • Implementation of secure smart contracts for staking pools
  • Migration from staking pool V1 to staking pool V2
  • Compatibility across multiple chains including Ethereum, BSC, and Polygon
  • Provision of essential launchpad tools through Zendit solution

