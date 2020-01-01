Services
A powerful trigger for your business growth
Since 2013, we help giant businesses and startups alike to unleash their efficiency via secure blockchain solutions. On top of blazing-fast P2P transactions and self-executing smart contracts, we power our DLT products with AI, IoT, and cybersecurity advances.
Always at the frontline of blockchain innovation, we’ve grown our DLT muscle to be capable of building an entire decentralized ecosystem from the ground up. Time and time again, our solutions help clients streamline business workflows, establish rock-solid safety, and boost ROI.
With a firm grasp of the top frameworks, we work to develop custom blockchain solutions that trigger efficiency growth within your existing environment. We tailor our software to each client’s needs and seamlessly integrate it into their infrastructure, whatever complex it is.
To help you become a game changer in your business segment, we deliver enterprise blockchain solutions that go beyond optimization of workflow and resources. Get a resilient ecosystem to privately communicate, accelerate critical processes, and continuously innovate.
We’ve got a rich pool of best practices to handle any kind of industry-specific calls. As soon as we analyze your case, we pinpoint inefficiencies if any, discover the growth triggers, and offer strategically and financially feasible solutions with your enterprise’s differentiators in mind.
In case you consider building turnkey DeFi solutions, we have you covered. On top of utilizing Ethereum, Tron, EOS, Bitcoin, Echo, and other protocols, we can create a dedicated copy that caters to specific project needs. Our DeFi development services span yet not limit to the following:
Focused on emerging DLT trends, our blockchain training sessions provide first-hand knowledge to business owners, tech industry insiders, and investors. Whatever your background or objectives, you’ll find many opportunities to apply our value-based know-how.
We build solutions that help digitize any asset for a successful security token offering campaign. Obtain a custom investment marketplace upon a P2P network and utilize a built-in exchange to access high liquidity opportunities or trade securities around the globe.
Being well-versed in desktop and mobile wallet development, our team can deliver crypto wallets that abide by stringent security guidelines and operate swiftly. Beyond a neat interface, expect an intuitive UX with a full package of standard and custom features.
Whatever business scale or domain, our decentralized applications enable clients to capitalize on secure transactions with no middlemen. Our dApps run on Ethereum and Bitcoin P2P networks, feature clean front-ends, help control critical workflows and track supply chains.
Industry standards compliance is a harsh call, but you can nail it via Hyperledger apps. We build solutions that tackle data-intensive tasks and urgent transactions quickly and safely, while flawlessly executing liabilities. We also offer Hyperledger Fabric infrastructure deployment.
For both professional and novice traders, we craft secure and handy cryptocurrency exchange apps, web and mobile. Our team can power your exchange with multiple customizable trading modules and pairs, 2-factor authentication, customer support system and live chat.
With our smart contracts you can be confident of saving resources, streamlining cryptocurrency turnaround, and ruling out transaction fraud. On top of business-specific solution engineering upon Hyperledger, R3, Echo, EOS, and Ethereum smart contract frameworks, we handle a complete audit and optimization.
To level up monetization opportunities and user engagement, let the players win cryptocurrency rewards, tokenize game collectibles, and enjoy instant payouts. Upon decentralized consensus protocols, we build betting and online gaming platforms, smart contract-powered strategy games, and more.
We’re always serious about hand-picking the best combination of platforms and frameworks for your solution. Our committed team keeps abreast of blockchain novelties and security techniques, meaning our deliverables are future-proof, scalable, and uncompromisingly safe.
blockchain projects
From banking to trading to payments, we bring blockchain’s transparency, accountability, and security to every transaction. For giant enterprises and small firms alike, we build solutions that provide automated compliance, digital identity, multi-factor authentication, financial data tracking and analytics.
Our team can help you flag inefficiencies in your existing workflows and come up with a relevant solution. Whether you are looking to enhance security, control fuel expenses or goods provenance – we have you covered.
To protect sensitive patient data and maintain complete HIPAA compliance, we build solutions underpinned by advanced encryption techniques. With permissioned blockchain under the hood, our platforms are smoothly performing, hack-proof, and intuitive enough for quick onboarding.
We’re well aware that your customers have sophisticated requirements. To help you build trust across the whole retail workflow and increase clients’ loyalty, we deliver apps that help manage the supply data and provide a multi-role process overview.
Steer clear of the risks of identity hijacking, content theft, and censorship – and make user rights your engagement mechanism to stand out as an independent influencer. We build blockchain services that ensure author rights protection, personal data privacy, freedom of speech, and efficient payment mechanisms.
Our solutions help establish trust and transparency across contract parties while stimulating investment. Powered by decentralized ledger, your cadastre system and property transactions will be immutable, with zero middlemen and no risk of sensitive data exposure.
We build blockchain gaming solutions that are cryptographically programmed to prevent cheating. Beyond rock-solid protection from failures or DDoS attacks, you’ll benefit from new monetization and revenue opportunities provided by tokenized assets.
Success stories
We’re happy to unveil some custom projects we’ve already launched. We would love to add new valued partnerships to the list.
Echo
Echo is a blockchain application development platform, ecosystem & smart contract layer 2 protocol that allows to build scalable, high-performing DApps.
Resorts STO
STO platform that supports the whole life-cycle of security token offering processes. The platform makes it possible to easily digitize shares and turn them into Ethereum security tokens. All records about the investors and their tokens are safely stored within the smart contract, which excludes any risk of fraud.
Blip
The Echo blockchain-based multi-currency desktop wallet with multiple account management and local key storage. Custom design & development.
Arbitrage
Cryptocurrency trading platform supporting multiple arbitrage opportunities, trading bot functionality and liquidity management. Interacting directly with exchanges, Arbitrage bot places purchase or sale orders on the trader’s behalf, allowing much faster trading.
Obito
A reliable and trustworthy platform for tokenization and backing of digital assets with actual currency and unified ownership data storage format. Obito platform embeds token metadata directly into transaction outputs and therefore token ownership is defined in exactly the same way as Bitcoin itself.
FunShape
Crypto exchange platform providing a highly convenient UI/UX for on-the-go, fast trading. FunShape supports 10 trading pairs and offers 2FA authentication. It also has a simple and convenient admin panel for viewing reports, setting fees and user profile management.
Kazakhtelecom
Digital contract platform using Quorum blockchain and Solidity smart contracts to create, store, sign client contracts and record the history of changes. Our solution augments the client’s CRM system with a transparent, secure and efficient new channel for communicating with clients.
Blockcerts
Blockchain-based token platform for creating, issuing, viewing, and auditing digital documents in Ethereum smart contract ecosystem. The solution is based on a decentralized blockchain ledger with strong cryptography. Safety and security are ensured by smart contracts embedded in the system.
Miniwager
An Ethereum-based decentralized casual gaming platform used for PvP gameplay and tournaments. Users are provided with a way to play casual games online, having the opportunity to place wagers on outcomes in ETH. The platform borrows the best features from top casual web games.
MyBIT
PixelPlex provided blockchain development services and assisted in MyBIT’s ICO campaign. We’ve created a modern ICO website with rich functionality and seamless UI/UX. Mobile wallets both for Android and iOS devices allowing users to store and maintain their MYB tokens were also part of development.
Bitnetwork
The platform’s web and mobile apps have customizable trading UI templates allowing the user to pull out and set up the trading modules they need in a format that is convenient for them. Over 20 trading modules are customizable as well, so the user can individually configure each module by style and display.
D1
ICO platform built on Ethereum blockchain that ensures robust market liquidity and high security by pegging each token to the value of authentic diamonds.
KickICO
Online platform for reward and donation-based crowdfunding built on Ethereum smart contracts with its own KickCoin token. KickICO earned “ICO of the Year” award the year it was launched. More than 35 successful startups have been launched via KickICO platform. Platform has over $500m raised up to date.