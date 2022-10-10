Tokenization can change your real estate game by allowing fractional ownership, which makes purchases easier to get and more beneficial to own. With smart contracts, you’ll get institutional-grade privacy and robust security measures, transactions will be automated, more efficient and clear in real estate deals.
By tokenizing property, owners can divide it into smaller digital tokens which makes it possible to sell portions of the property, opening up investment to a broader range of people and potentially increasing the value to raise.
Fractional ownership presents an opportunity for investors to participate in the ownership of high-value assets or diversified portfolios with a reduced initial investment. This strategy can contribute to a more comprehensive and risk-mitigated investment approach.
Whether you're looking to turn real-world assets into digital tokens or develop your own STO, we offer a complete range of services. We prioritize security, transparency, and ensuring everything meets industry regulations.
Our team analyzes your business goals, develops a winning strategy, and maps out the project's technical infrastructure. We'll also help you choose the right blockchain protocol and craft a clear whitepaper to attract investors to your tokenized real estate project.
Our team helps you launch a Security Token Offering (STO). We work with a broad range of blockchains and standards, such as ERC-20, stablecoins, native coins, NFTs, and security tokens. We also help implement investment optimization instruments and admin dashboard for easy campaign management.
We integrate different parts like DEXs for trading, oracles for reliable data feeds, and multi-platform wallets for easy token storage. We also consider real-world needs by including payment gateways, custodians for secure asset holding, and fiat ramps.
PixelPlex streamlines your user onboarding by implementing Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures. This ensures regulatory compliance and protects against fraudulent activity.
We develop an investor portal that makes it easy to manage real estate tokens, track their performance, and access important property documents – all in one place. Investors can also participate in voting on key decisions affecting the property.
We take the time to truly understand your goals. Then, we design a personalized solution that unlocks easy buying and selling for your assets, all while keeping things safe and clear.
We gather your requirements, brainstorm vision and scope, and visualize a clear roadmap. Collaborativelyб we choose blockchain (any L1 and L2 protocols), token standard (fungible and non-fungible), as well as the tech stack for development.
Deliverables
We develop token models that represent ownership and value on the blockchain. Enabling our patented Bitcoin-based standard allows for crucial property data to be stored directly on the blockchain, offering an extra layer of security and reducing the risk of hacks.
Deliverables
Our enterprise blockchain development company creates secure and efficient smart contracts that automate your platform's core features. Plus, we conduct thorough testing to guarantee seamless integration and eliminate any hidden risks and ensure compliance.
Deliverables
We craft a custom real estate tokenization platform that integrates flawlessly with your current systems. We integrate different parts like DEXs for trading, oracles, payment gateways, custodians and multi-platform wallets for easy token storage.
Deliverables
We will seamlessly transition your product to real-world use. The solution will empower you with a tailored campaign management platform, comprehensive support, and informative documentation, ensuring a smooth and successful use.
Deliverables
Our team will proactively address any issues that arise, constantly monitor your platform's health, and stand ready to develop new features or expand the solution to meet your evolving needs.
Deliverables
At PixelPlex, we don't believe in a one-size-fits-all approach. We design custom real estate tokenization strategies that perfectly match your goals, whether you're dipping your toes in with a pilot project or ready to dive headfirst with a large-scale deployment.
We develop custom tokenization platforms that integrate flawlessly with your existing systems. This ensures a smooth transition and maximizes the positive impact on your overall security.
We're constantly pushing the boundaries in real estate tokenization, researching and implementing cutting-edge security strategies. We can integrate your solution with advanced tools like data analytics and AI, so you can leverage your data to its fullest potential.
11 years
in the blockchain domain
10+
RWA tokenization projects
200+
smart contracts on mainnet
17 years
in the technology industry
450+
successful projects
$500M
raised by clients
Top Blockchain Company
Top Smart Contract Development Company
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Top Systems Integration Company
Top Strategy Development Company
Dive into inspiring stories of how PixelPlex's tokenization solutions empowered businesses like yours to achieve top-notch security and unlock exciting new possibilities.
We built a development strategy for a DeFi launchpad platform to help blockchain and metaverse projects raise funds, secure development assistance, and establish partnerships.
We eliminated unnecessary intermediaries and excessive data processing in asset trading and settlement by introducing a tokenization platform.
PixelPlex consulted a US-based startup to develop a real estate STO platform which aims to democratize access to the housing market by enabling fractional ownership of properties.
We worked alongside the client to carry out development of a multicomponent recycling network with built-in support for third-party apps.
Explore our treasure trove of blog articles brimming with insights on asset tokenization and more. Gain valuable industry knowledge, practical advice, and inspiration to navigate the exciting world of tokenized assets.