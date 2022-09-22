Identity Management on Blockchain

Verification without relying on third parties

Blockchain identity management puts users in control, eliminating the need for multiple accounts and data volume, while its tamper-proof ledger dramatically reduces data breach risk and streamlines verification for a smoother user experience.

Imagine instant and secure data access – that's the power of identity management platform we can build for you.

Self-sovereign identity for your users

With a custom solution by PixelPlex, users can choose what information to share with different entities, giving them more control over their privacy.

Blockchain enables instant verification of credentials, improving efficiency in onboarding new customers or partners. Streamlined onboarding with faster verification leads to a frictionless customer experience.

Identity management services by PixelPlex

Blockchain technology streamlines identity management, letting you focus on your business while we take care of the technical side.

Our experts will guide you through the entire process of implementing a blockchain identity management system. We'll help you assess your needs and use cases, identify the most suitable blockchain platform, and develop a clear roadmap for implementation.

Our team will design and develop a custom blockchain identity management solution that integrates seamlessly with your existing systems. We'll ensure the solution is secure, scalable, and meets all regulatory compliance requirements.

With our smart contract development services you’ll automate identity verification and authorization processes on the blockchain. This eliminates the need for manual intervention and reduces the risk of errors.

Our team will integrate your new blockchain identity management system with your existing CRM, ERP, and other business applications. This ensures a smooth user experience and allows you to leverage your existing data infrastructure.

PixelPlex can develop secure and user-friendly decentralized identity wallets for your customers or employees. These wallets will allow them to control their own identity data and share it securely with authorized entities.

Industry-specific advantages

As your business expands, our blockchain identity management solutions can handle the growth. You can add more data and adapt to new industry needs without any slowdowns.

FinTech & banking

Smart contracts can automate KYC checks, saving time and resources for compliance teams. This allows for faster account approvals and improved customer experience.

  • Reduce fraud and improve KYC/AML
  • Faster onboarding and transactions
  • Enhanced customer privacy
  • Streamlined data sharing
Retail & eCommerce

Build more engaging loyalty programs by securely storing customer purchase history and preferences on the blockchain, allowing for personalized rewards across different stores and platforms.

  • Enhanced loyalty programs
  • Combat fraudulent returns
  • Secure supply chain management
  • Frictionless cross-border transactions
Supply сhain & logistics

Every step in your supply chain, from origin to destination, can be tracked on the blockchain. This provides real-time visibility and eliminates information silos, allowing for better decision-making.

  • Enhanced track and trace
  • Secure document management
  • Automated compliance checks
  • Improved partner collaboration
Healthcare

Blockchain can securely track patient consent and medication history, streamlining clinical trials and expediting research, which contributes to faster diagnosis, treatment planning, and improved care coordination.

  • Enhanced patient privacy
  • Seamless care coordination
  • Streamlined clinical trials
  • Combating counterfeit drugs
Real estate

Blockchain simplifies the management of fractional ownership by providing a secure and transparent way to track ownership shares and automate revenue distribution.

  • Secure and streamlined transactions
  • Faster property verification
  • Enhanced tenant screening
  • Improved fractional ownership management
Oil & gas

Grant granular access permissions to rigs, pipelines, and refineries based on user roles and qualifications. This reduces security risks and ensures only authorized personnel can enter critical areas.

  • Restricted access to sensitive sites
  • Secure supply chain management
  • Enhanced environmental monitoring
  • Automated royalties and payments
Our process

Through a collaborative process, we design a solution tailored to your specific needs, placing special emphasis on security and transparency.

Discovery and analysis

We work closely with you to understand your current identity management challenges and assess the suitability of different blockchain platforms based on factors like scalability, security, and compliance.

Deliverables

  • Roadmap with milestones
  • Current state assessment report
  • Recommended blockchain platform

Solution design and architecture

Our team will design a custom blockchain identity management architecture that integrates seamlessly with your existing systems. We'll define user roles, access controls, and data flows within the platform.

Deliverables

  • System architecture document
  • User journey maps
  • Data flow diagrams

Smart contract development

Our developers will create secure and efficient smart contracts to automate key processes and handle tasks like user registration, credential verification, and access control on the blockchain.

Deliverables

  • Integration plan with blockchain network
  • Smart contract code
  • Unit tests

Platform development and integration

Our team will develop the core platform functionalities based on the agreed-upon design. We'll integrate the platform with your existing applications to ensure a smooth user experience.

Deliverables

  • Functional identity management platform
  • Integration documentation
  • User manuals

Testing & deployment

PixelPlex will conduct rigorous testing to ensure the platform is secure, scalable, and meets all functional requirements. Once testing is complete, we'll deploy the platform to the chosen blockchain network.

Deliverables

  • Security testing reports
  • User acceptance testing
  • Secure deployment of the system

Ongoing monitoring & maintenance

We offer ongoing maintenance to ensure the smooth operation and security of your identity management platform. We provide regular security updates, and technical assistance as needed.

Deliverables

  • Proactive performance optimization
  • Timely security updates
  • Dedicated support team

Why build your identity management platform with us

Tailored solutions, expert guidance

We go beyond pre-made options. Our specialists design custom integrations for your specific requirements, big or small. They'll also guide you through the entire process, ensuring a successful implementation.

Built for efficiency and results

Our custom blockchain identity management platforms are designed to work flawlessly with your existing systems. This smooth integration helps streamline processes and deliver impactful improvements to your business operations.

Innovation you can trust

We're a leader in exploring and implementing cutting-edge solutions for crypto payments and blockchain development solutions. Through our partner network, you can integrate powerful analytics and ML tools, fortifying your security and creating exciting possibilities.

17 years

in the tech industry

450+

successful data-intensive projects

2 unicorns

over $1B in value

11 years

in the blockchain domain

$500M

raised by clients

200+

smart contracts on mainnet

  • Top Blockchain Company

  • Top Smart Contract Development Company

  • Top Blockchain Consulting Company

  • Top Systems Integration Company

  • Top Strategy Development Company

Real-world results, real inspiration

Get inspired by real-world examples of businesses in your industry that partnered with us. These case studies demonstrate how our cutting-edge identity management platforms solve problems and create exciting opportunities for success.

Web3 Antivirus

  • Web3
  • Machine learning
  • Smart contracts
  • Blockchain
  • Business intelligence

Our team built a browser extension that analyzes data to identify crypto scams and suspicious activity, empowering users to navigate the crypto space by utilizing custom blocklists and allowlists.

  • Database with allowlists and blocklists
  • Implemented real-time risk assessment
  • Integrated a user-friendly interface
  • Established a robust backend infrastructure
  • Delivered ongoing maintenance

AI-powered IP protection platform for Web3

  • Machine learning
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Blockchain development
  • Web3
  • IP protection

We've pioneered a groundbreaking platform that acts as a shield for intellectual property within the Web3 landscape. This solution offers a multi-pronged approach to safeguarding users creations.

  • Streamlined identification of IP assets
  • Monitoring of IP infringements.
  • Enhanced enforcement capabilities
  • Empowered creators and businesses
  • More secure Web3 environment

Digital asset tokenization platform

  • Blockchain development
  • Smart contract development & audit
  • Token issuance mechanism
  • FinTech
  • Cryptocurrency

We eliminated unnecessary intermediaries and excessive data processing in asset trading and settlement by introducing a tokenization platform.

  • Increased liquidity and divisibility of assets
  • Transparency in ownership management
  • Streamlined asset issuance
  • Reduced operational costs
  • New investment opportunities in the digital asset space

Read our blog

Our blog is your one-stop shop for in-depth articles on blockchain solutions and cutting-edge trends. Gain valuable industry insights, practical advice, and inspiration to propel your business forward.

