2023 will definitely be remembered as the year when generative AI applications went viral by producing content that is almost indistinguishable from that made by a human. But how does the technology really work?

It was next to impossible to miss all the generative AI hype suddenly sweeping the internet in late 2022 and early 2023. Eye-catching images from Midjourney and witty posts composed by ChatGPT literally flooded our social media feeds. The generative AI market is projected to grow to $30.4 billion by 2028, three times the value registered in 2022. Since the technology keeps evolving and shows impressive results, it has great potential to help businesses enhance and streamline their processes. Read on to find out how generative AI works, what its benefits and limitations are, and how businesses can leverage this technology. We also prepared an overview of the top generative AI solutions. What is generative AI? Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology that can create new content, including images, texts, audio, video, and code based on a description given by a user. According to Gartner, 10% of all data produced will come from generative AI in 2025. Experts say that generative AI use cases will go beyond creative work and expand to such fields as medicine production and manufacturing. “Early foundation models like ChatGPT focus on the ability of generative AI to augment creative work, but by 2025, we expect more than 30% — up from zero today — of new drugs and materials to be systematically discovered using generative AI techniques,” — Brian Burke, Research VP for Technology Innovation at Gartner. How does generative AI work? To produce new content, generative AI uses a prompt directing what exact output a user wants to get. It can be a text instruction, an image, a video, or any format a generative solution is able to process. Under the hood, an AI model generates new content based on the patterns it has learned from the dataset it was trained on. Generative AI models usually go through unsupervised or semi-supervised learning, and train on massive volumes of data. For example, the most popular generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, used 570 GB of training data or 300 billion words collected all over the internet.

Find out what machine learning techniques are out there

What are the leading examples of generative AI solutions? To give you a better understanding of what generative AI tools are capable of, we’ve collected top five trending solutions producing different types of content. These are ChatGPT, Midjourney, Bicasso, CharacterGPT, and Pictory. Let’s examine these solutions in greater detail. ChatGPT ChatGPT is a language generation model able to create all kinds of texts, from simple sentences to entire articles and essays. It is now considered the fastest-growing app ever, taking only five days to reach 1 million users. To start interacting with ChatGPT, a user can ask it a question or come up with a direct guideline, such as: “Compose a title for a gothic book”. The tool can translate to over 100 languages, including rare ones like Zulu and Wolof. ChatGPT also knows how to write code in Python, Java, JavaScript, C++, Ruby, Swift, and other programming languages. So you can literally ask the chatbot to write an app from scratch. You can also use the solution to have a chat. It is able to keep track of the conversation and remembers information mentioned earlier. Midjourney Midjourney is a generative AI bot that creates images based on text prompts or other pictures. A prompt can be a brief description or a detailed instruction specifying artistic styles, mood, and techniques. Meanwhile, to get an illustration inspired by some other image, you just need to add a link to it. Midjourney generates four variations of the image so users can choose the one they like most. With each new iteration, the solution greatly improves the quality of its output, releasing highly realistic images. It’s come so far that Midjourney created pictures of Donald Trump being arrested which looked so natural that some people believed they were original. Bicasso Developed by Binance, Bicasso is a generative AI model that produces NFT profile pictures based on descriptions and images provided by users. The solution creates four pictures and you can decide which one will be minted as a free NFT on the BNB Chain. The Bicasso beta version was released on March 1, 2023, with the maximum number of mints set at 10,000. The limit was reached in just 2.5 hours.

Take a look at CheckNFT.iO — an AI-powered solution for NFT analysis