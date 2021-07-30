Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are on the crest of the wave and have breathed new life into multiple spheres. But what are they and who can benefit from their adoption?

In our technology-dependent world, blockchain has become a real go-to tool. It boasts countless use cases and applications and has carved a niche for itself across a wide range of industries, including supply chain, healthcare, retail, real estate, social media, and the list goes on and on. The statistics reveal that the overall spending on blockchain solutions is projected to reach $6.6 billion in 2021 and a staggering $19 billion by 2024, which is undeniably impressive. Just like doting parents, we at PixelPlex have been keeping an eye on blockchain and helping clients achieve groundbreaking results using the technology. Witnessing how it’s been growing and developing, we are extremely proud of the advances that it’s made so far! Now lyricism aside — let’s get down to business and be more Sirius serious. One of the most outstanding successes that blockchain has notched up is the introduction of DAOs — decentralized autonomous organizations. These apps remove the need for centralized coordination and manual intermediation, and bring about high levels of transparency, full automation and cost savings as well as contributing to fair and inclusive decision-making. Read on to get detailed insights into decentralized autonomous organizations, their functioning principles as well as their pros and cons. Also, discover some of the most popular DAOs used in various markets. What is a DAO? Brief explanation A decentralized autonomous organization is a blockchain-powered entity that functions without any centralized authority or intermediaries. The control is spread out among all participants, who can use governance tokens to vote on various rules or changes in the DAO. Their voting power is generally equivalent to the number of tokens they possess. All the rules of an organization are enshrined in self-executing smart contracts, which are commonly referred to as the backbone of a DAO. Once the smart contract has been published on Ethereum, those rules are impossible to change except by a vote. Given that DAOs are open source, all their activities and transactions are recorded on a secure blockchain and can be viewed by any DAO participant. DAOs represent the novel concept of digital democracy, enabling literally all stakeholders to engage with the organization’s activities and take part in making vital decisions. They are able to properly operate without any form of central authority which can sometimes impose their own views, turning a blind eye to the opinions of other members. DAOs are truly groundbreaking and have the capacity to profoundly shape the way organizations are governed. So far, they have been successfully embraced in areas such as grant funding, pool investment, collecting, charitable funds, worker collectives, freelance networks, etc. In general, DAOs create unique funding opportunities and promote democracy, which is why it’s safe to say that many more entities from other areas will soon decide to shift to a decentralized way of managing their businesses.

See how our smart contract development & audit services can take your business to a whole new level

What is The DAO? Clearing up the confusion The DeFi boom in 2020 has led to the increased popularity of DAOs. These days a large number of yield farming and decentralized exchange (DEX) platforms heavily rely on the functioning mechanisms of decentralized autonomous organizations. Before that, though, DAOs faced a lot of challenges alongside a lion’s share of criticism, which was due to the infamous The DAO hack. The DAO is the name of the first decentralized autonomous organization. It was launched in April 2016 by German startup Slock.it. The DAO was made up of complex smart contract mechanisms that were running on the Ethereum blockchain. Initially, The DAO was highly popular and even managed to raise over $150 million. Its tokens were sold as an initial coin offering (ICO) and granted users with an ownership stake and voting rights within The DAO. Unfortunately, shortly after its launch, The DAO was in tatters. It was exposed to the largest hack in the history of cryptocurrency, during which about ⅔ of the funds were drained from it (yikes!). This crypto tragedy ended up with the Ethereum network being hard forked to move the funds located in The DAO to a recovery address where they could be exchanged back to Ethereum by their original owners. However, those who didn’t welcome the hard fork went on using the original Ethereum blockchain that is now called Ethereum Classic.

Read the full story of Ethereum and Ethereum Classic and a comparison between them here

The core constituents of a DAO It’s essential to point out that DAOs’ underlying mechanisms can vary across different blockchain projects. However, there are three key stages that any DAO is required to undergo to be properly launched. These are smart contract integration, token creation, and deployment. Just as importantly, smart contracts are the major plank of all DAOs, which is why it’s crucial to ensure their smooth and proper implementation. Smart contract integration First of all, it is necessary to define and encode a DAO’s rules in a series of smart contracts. Careful smart contract setup is pivotal to establishing a sustainable and flexible DAO. Otherwise, mistakes made in the beginning can derail the entire project. Token creation Smart contracts are not the only element needed for the proper functioning of a DAO. The development of native tokens also needs to be given due consideration. When developing smart contracts, make sure that they will enable the creation and distribution of native tokens that will be used in voting mechanisms and employed to incentivize particular activities within the DAO. Here it’s worth bearing in mind that there are a lot of things that can be voted on in a DAO, with the most common being: Outside expenditures made or planned by the organization

Choice of products that will be on a DAO’s roadmap

Different protocol upgrades and new technological implementations

Which members/contributors can be added to the network

How potential profits will be divided among all the DAO’s members and contracted agents. DAO deployment The deployment of a DAO needs enough funding. If this condition has been fulfilled, then all decisions proposed by DAO members will be made via a consensus vote. Consequently, all token holders automatically become stakeholders who have the right to put forward proposals concerning the DAO’s future work and the way its funds should be allocated. The smart contract architecture should foresee a properly defined token distribution policy and consensus mechanism. In this way, the DAO’s participants will have all the conditions in place needed for the successful development of the entire DAO network.

See what this UTXO-based blockchain and dApp development platform is capable of

DAOs vs centralized organizations: highlighting the differences Decentralized autonomous organizations are undeniably a revolutionary notion. The principle of total disintermediation that lies at the core of DAOs has appealed to a number of individuals and entities worldwide. However, this is not the only way in which DAOs differ from traditional organizations. Take a look at the table below to compare decentralized vs centralized organizations. DAO Centralized organization Governance Democratic governance, no hierarchy Top-down management. The central authority has the right to make a final decision Activity Totally transparent and public Normally private and limited to a certain group of people Trust Cryptography (provided by blockchain) Based on the experience and relationships between members of an organization Voting DAO participants are always required to cast their votes for any changes to be implemented Changes can be demanded from one particular party. Voting may be offered (sometimes) Vote count Votes are counted automatically, without intermediaries If voting has been permitted, votes are counted internally and the outcome is handled manually Operational costs Low High Geographical dispersion Anywhere Single location Lowdown on the advantages of DAOs The famous DeFi boom resulted in an increase of almost 1200% in dApp volume. From that moment on, DAOs, too, have been gaining traction as users globally have recognized their potential alongside multiple benefits such as high transparency levels, fair access and inclusion, and full automation. High transparency levels The greatest thing about DAOs is that they are totally transparent. Voting, funding decisions, and other activity within the DAO can be viewed by all participants, who have equal access to the DAO. Everything that takes place in a DAO is automatically recorded on an immutable and secure blockchain that guarantees the greatest protection of all files. Fair access and inclusion A large number of organizations have a top-down structure, which means that oftentimes only the boardroom is at the helm, while proposals and ideas coming from the grassroots are given the silent treatment. But this is not the case with a DAO. All participants can have their say and a chance to shape the way the organization is run. Stakeholders of all levels, regardless of their position in the company, are able to submit their proposals and vote on changes proposed by others. Thanks to a DAO’s autonomous structure, there are no squabbles or power plays. Democracy at its best, so to speak. Full automation Smart contracts allow for the total automation of processes taking place within the DAO. The DAO’s rules are normally embedded and defined by smart contracts that are responsible for guiding participants’ behavior and executing automated consensus. The best thing here is that no third party is needed to fulfill the procedure. Consequently, a DAO contributes enormously to the optimization of network decision-making and helps to lower management costs.

Introduce yourself to Echo — all-in-one dApp development platform and ecosystem