Agriculture has always played a vital role in the promotion of life and wellbeing across the globe. But it is in dire need of innovations that would improve and simplify the work of farmers and help their customers know their food better. One technology is ready to offer new methods of work and interaction between producers and consumers and solve many industry problems — and that is the already well-known blockchain.

Blockchain has been a buzzword since the inception of bitcoin, but when it comes to embedding this technology in enterprises, cryptocurrency is not what businesses are looking for. It is blockchain technology itself that matters. This innovation is currently transforming many industries, including agriculture. Agricultural trends are directly related to what is happening to the world’s population, namely continuous population growth, urbanization, and globalization. As of January 2021, there are 7.8 billion people in the world. The World Bank estimates that the number will continue to grow, reaching 9.7 billion by 2050 and 11.2 billion by 2100. You don’t need to be an expert to understand that with such numbers of people, the demand for food will also increase significantly. Since this sector is so crucial to global prosperity and must adapt to a myriad of challenges over time, blockchain supporters have begun to introduce this technology into agriculture. But is it really a big leap forward or merely the senseless digging of an already sown field? Let’s figure it out! Conventional ICT vs Blockchain technology There is no doubt that information and communication technologies (ICTs) provide valuable solutions to many problems, such as finding more customers for products, obtaining information about other “field” players, searching for data to increase crop yields, determining the best prices for them, and so on. By addressing these issues, ICTs improve the agriculture industry and contribute to its development. Before making important decisions on strategy, sales, marketing, and production, any business, including those related to agriculture, must collect and analyze tons of information, which is why agricultural enterprises widely use such types of ICT as databases. However, traditional databases and those powered by blockchain technology differ significantly. Check out the table and see for yourself. Traditional databases Blockchain-powered databases Centralization level Centralized Decentralized Type of data Modifiable data Immutable data Transparency level Lack of transparency High transparency Data management CRUD commands A user is only allowed to add new data Data clearing Data can be deleted Data remains on the blockchain permanently Security level Security depends on the administrator Security is assured by the blockchain itself To illustrate what exactly these characteristics mean for your business, we’ll comment on some of them. Let’s take a look at the centralized and decentralized architecture first. Sounds pretty simple, but here’s what lies at the heart of these features: using a traditional database, you rely on one server and administrator. The latter is allowed to modify the data and delete it, so this doesn’t exclude the risk of bias and corruption. Blockchain databases, in their turn, give the same rights to all network participants: they only perform transactions and record data. Once a block is added to the blockchain, no one can change it and the information remains there forever. When it comes to an enterprise blockchain, each member needs to get permission to access the network and verify new additions. That way, everyone on the network is checked and the data remains unchangeable, so your entire business and all your information are much better protected from destruction and corruption. Security is another major point. Using regular databases, you trust your system to the network administrator. With blockchain databases, a consensus must be reached to add blocks, and this mechanism, together with encryption, ensures the security of the network. It also becomes extremely difficult to tamper with the system. Depending on your enterprise needs, you can consider both options and choose the one that suits you better. Do you want to give the same rights to all people involved in the production and exclude information changes? Then, blockchain is the way to go. Do you still want to have centralized control and administration of everything happening on the network? Then, a traditional database is a good option for you. In any case, blockchain is the next generation of ICT, and traditional technologies may well soon become a thing of the past. Using blockchain for agriculture: potential benefits While blockchain technology has gained popularity, mainly due to its invasion of the financial sector, even its basic characteristics and capabilities can greatly transform other industries, including agriculture. Transparency and trust Most businesses are accustomed to trusting authority or seeking services from third parties. Blockchain is changing these habits: peer-to-peer architecture, cryptography, and mandatory verification of identity and transactions now ensure trust amongst participants in the network. Customers also trust retailers and farmers more when they know where their food came from, how it was delivered, and how it got to a given supermarket. They can receive all this information through blockchain-based applications. Intermediaries? No, thanks. By utilizing blockchain, the need for a large number of intermediaries is significantly reduced. Banks, notaries, and many third-party sites are no longer necessary, so you can save money. Once on the blockchain, always on the blockchain Every piece of information added to the blockchain is immutable and time-stamped. Taking into account that it’s validated by multiple network participants, you can always be sure that the data is legitimate. Fraud and malfunction detection Blockchain doesn’t completely exclude the possibility of fraud, but it can help to seriously reduce risks. Take supply chains, for example. Since all stages of the supply chain can be tracked through the blockchain and the information is immutable, such an application becomes very difficult to manipulate. Enhancing food quality and safety The agri-food system is extremely large and complex. It needs to be simplified and improved not only for farmers, suppliers and retailers but also for the end consumer, as their health heavily depends on what products they buy. Using blockchain-based platforms, supply chain participants can report emerging issues in real time. If a foodborne disease outbreak still occurs, retailers can determine where the contaminated food came from in a matter of seconds. This helps to implement quick food recalls and thereby save the health and even the lives of buyers. Now that you are familiar with blockchain technology and its main functions, you are probably assuming that its main use case is the food supply chain. You are partially correct, but the range of possible blockchain use cases in agriculture is much wider, and literally extends from planting crops to the consumer’s dinner table. Blockchain in food production Blockchain implementation can start right from the field, but it’s more effective to combine two technologies – blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). Together, the IoT and blockchain in agriculture are capable of driving the transition to smart farming. IoT sensors can collect and generate important data such as soil temperature and moisture, pH and water levels, pesticide and fertilizer information. Once the data has been generated, it needs to be structured correctly by adding timestamps and demographic information. After that, the cleaned and well-structured data is converted into a format that machine learning (ML) algorithms will work on. This will provide even more important and useful information for the farmer. ML mechanisms are able to build forecasts for crop yield, crop identification, GrowScore, crop demand, and can even report crop quality recommendations. After completing these steps, smart contracts built into the blockchain begin to process the data received. Smart contracts also allow all network participants to view the information stored on the blockchain, because the blockchain itself implies transparency and decentralization. Thus, the data is distributed and open to every node, but no one has control over the entire system. This approach can help farmers optimize the use of resources. For example, they can calculate the amount and cost of water and fertilizer needed and plan how big a workforce will be required at a given point in time. Soil quality and yields can also be greatly improved because farmers will make informed decisions based on real facts gathered in their own fields. Blockchain transforming food supply chains Supply chains give many businesses headaches, not just in agriculture. Have you ever worked in a food-related business? If yes, you know how many inspections and stops a product goes through before it gets to the dinner table. And what about all the paperwork? There are piles of documents, which can easily be lost, damaged, or falsified. Core challenges Agricultural enterprises and retailers point out several common food supply chain problems: food quality and safety, food traceability, supply chain inefficiency, and trust. Concerning food safety, eating contaminated and expired food can have dire consequences for a person’s health and life. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that nearly one in ten people contract foodborne illnesses each year, resulting in 420,000 deaths. Regardless of a country’s level of development, foodborne disease outbreaks can occur anywhere in the world. Food traceability needs to be improved, as the ability to quickly find a product’s origin will also help to implement efficient food recalls from supermarket shelves, which, in turn, will protect people from consuming contaminated food. Trust is an issue not only for the participants in the supply chain but also for the end consumer. The so-called conscious consumption is one of the latest trends in consumer behavior. People need to know where their food came from, how it was made, transported, and delivered to their supermarkets.

Real-life use case How can blockchain help tackle these critical issues? Walmart, the American retail giant, has recently answered this question with its own pilot projects. The retailer partnered with IBM and began developing two proof of concept (POC) projects: the first involved pork in Chinese stores and the second focused on tracing the origin of dried mangoes sold in the US. When it comes to pork in China, trust in the system used to be a big issue. After introducing a new solution that allowed the uploading of certificates of authenticity to the blockchain, the problem was solved. As for mangoes, they were often susceptible to Listeria and Salmonella contamination, so Walmart sought to shorten product tracking times and thus speed up product recalls so that people were far less likely to buy and consume contaminated fruit. In the end, the time it took to trace the mangoes’ provenance dropped significantly, from 7 days to 2.2 seconds. Enhancing shoppers’ trust was also one of the main goals. In China, for instance, Walmart has launched a blockchain-based tracking platform, through which consumers can scan a QR Code with their smartphones and get full information about a product’s origin, geographic location, and ingredients, and read logistics and inspection reports. These platforms and services, that have already successfully launched, confirm the feasibility of using blockchain for the supply chain in agriculture. Building smart agriculture with blockchain Smart agriculture means the wise use of natural resources and the reduction of environmental impact through the implementation of ICTs, blockchain, IoT, and other modern technologies for collecting and analyzing data. Traditional systems with centralized control are often vulnerable to data corruption, as the authority running the system can be biased and seek to achieve certain results by inputting the wrong information. Such platforms are also often subject to cyber attacks. Addressing challenges In the case of blockchain technology, all data stored in blocks is transparent for each participant involved in the process. In addition, all information is verified and remains unchanged after being added to the blockchain. There is simply no “edit” option here. Blockchain helps to collect data at all stages of crop and food production. Through decentralization and encryption, blockchain technology ensures the security of the entire system. Blockchain + IoT = smart agriculture What else is there? Blockchain seamlessly integrates with other technologies such as the IoT and AI, allowing agricultural workers to take advantage of all these innovations. For example, this study suggests using blockchain and the Internet of Things to create a smart greenhouse system. Greenhouse technologies based on the IoT have already gained popularity, but the authors propose to add blockchain to the system since this will make it much more secure and improve data privacy. Another research article proposes a reliable, self-organized, open, and environmentally friendly food tracking system based on blockchain and the IoT. The authors of the paper suggest utilizing IoT devices to replace manual recording and verification, which will reduce human intervention in the system. In addition, smart contracts can help identify problems and handle them in a timely manner.

