Explore new investment markets with PixelPlex’s tokenization services. By transforming real-world assets into accessible tokens, we can help you increase liquidity and democratize access to investment opportunities.
We ensure the secure digitization of your assets, from real estate to venture capital funds, while upholding their confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity.
For startups, tokenization opens up powerful fundraising opportunities. By leveraging the potential of digital assets, you can secure capital and attract global investors.
For established businesses, tokenization offers access to new markets and increased liquidity, transforming traditional asset classes into tradable ones. This broadens your investment base by tapping into a global audience previously out of reach.
From real-world asset tokenization to STO development, we offer the full range of tokenization services, focusing on security, transparency, and compliance with industry regulations.
Our PixelPlex specialists design and develop secure platforms for businesses to launch STOs. This involves crafting smart contracts, defining tokenomics (token use cases, distribution methods, and more), and integrating compliance features to ensure regulatory adherence.
We tokenize a wide range of assets, including precious stones & metals, arts, intellectual property, capital funds, and real estate. We can help you divide high-value or illiquid assets into tradable tokens, making them accessible to a broader investor pool and facilitating secure trading.
Our team assists businesses in creating and launching NFTs for digital art, collectibles, or other unique digital assets. This involves designing unique tokens, establishing ownership rights, and building a platform for secure NFT creation, buying, and selling.
We build a system for operating carbon credits using tokenization. This creates secure digital tokens representing each credit, eliminating the risk of tampering. We can both help tokenize carbon credits and develop an effective solution for their management.
We develop custom platforms for companies to launch and trade their ICO tokens alongside other approved tokens. Our team safeguards the token sale process, incorporates digital wallets for easy participation, and provides a smooth experience for investors.
Regardless of your industry specifics, we understand how to securely and efficiently convert your real-world assets into digital tokens. Rely on our team to open up new avenues for investment and growth.
We convert financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, and other securities into digital tokens on a blockchain, making it easier for investors to buy and sell their shares, broadening the market, and facilitating quicker transactions.
From tokenized inventory to tokenization of luxury items, we help you not only democratize access to high-value goods but also ensure product authenticity and origin, fostering trust and transparency in the market.
We build solutions that bring enhanced security and transparency to supply chains. We improve data integrity for inventory management, and provide enhanced visibility for fraud prevention.
PixelPlex tokenization empowers healthcare providers to protect sensitive patient information while enabling efficient collaboration for improved patient care.
We can help you make real estate investment accessible to a wider range of investors through fractional ownership. Streamline the management of property titles, reducing paperwork.
By converting physical assets such as oil reserves and gas pipelines into digital tokens, you can achieve greater operational efficiency and improve investment fluidity.
We delve deep to understand your specific needs and craft a customized solution that unlocks liquidity while ensuring security and transparency.
We work closely with you to analyze which assets you want to tokenize and help you choose a suitable strategy.
Deliverables
We choose a blockchain platform, pre-plan architecture, considering your business model and required integrations.
Deliverables
Our team translates your agreed-upon tokenization strategy into secure and efficient code, ensuring it meets all functional and security requirements.
Deliverables
We develop and integrate a customized tokenization solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing systems, ensuring a perfect fit for your specific needs and infrastructure.
Deliverables
Our full-stack blockchain development services team manages the creation and secure distribution of your tokens, ensuring they reach the intended recipients according to your established plan.
Deliverables
We oversee the blockchain operations, ensuring the security of the transactions, and updating the underlying smart contracts as needed to address any issues or to adapt to changes in regulatory requirements.
Deliverables
With a keen eye honed by years of experience tokenizing digital assets, our team excels at custom tokenization services that safeguard your business for the long run.
PixelPlex goes beyond off-the-shelf asset tokenization services. We craft solutions tailored to your specific needs, from initial pilot projects to full-scale enterprise deployments. Our experts support you every step of the way, ensuring a smooth implementation.
We perform custom tokenization platform development services, ensuring seamless integration with your existing systems and maximizing the positive impact on your security posture.
We are active contributors to the field, constantly researching and implementing new strategies. Additionally, our network of partners allows us to seamlessly integrate your tokenization solution with tools like data analytics and AI, maximizing the potential of your data security.
17 years
in the tech industry
450+
successful projects
2 unicorns
over $1B in value
11 years
in the blockchain domain
$500M
raised by clients
200+
smart contracts on mainnet
Top Blockchain Company
Top Smart Contract Development Company
Top Blockchain Consulting Company
Top Systems Integration Company
Top Strategy Development Company
Explore case studies showcasing how PixelPlex tokenization solutions helped companies like yours enhance security and unlock new opportunities.
We built a development strategy for a DeFi launchpad platform to help blockchain and metaverse projects raise funds, secure development assistance, and establish partnerships.
We eliminated unnecessary intermediaries and excessive data processing in asset trading and settlement by introducing a tokenization platform.
PixelPlex consulted a US-based startup to develop a real estate STO platform which aims to democratize access to the housing market by enabling fractional ownership of properties.
We worked alongside the client to carry out development of a multicomponent recycling network with built-in support for third-party apps.
Our blockchain consulting company guided a logistics firm in exploring how blockchain could optimize supply chain management and operations.
Explore our insightful blog, overflowing with articles on asset tokenization and beyond. Gain industry knowledge, practical advice, and much more – get inspired and empowered!