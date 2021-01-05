PixelPlex is thrilled and honored to announce its strategic partnership with Dar Bedaya. Both companies will cooperate on working out customized tech-driven solutions and provide comprehensive consulting services for institutional clients.

With their extensive experience in tech-enabled transformations and business innovation, both parties will help organizations harness the power of cutting-edge technologies and unleash the potential of digital business, while creating synergies between various operating companies in alignment with the National ICT Strategy to provide the necessary technology inputs whenever and wherever required within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Alexei Dulub, CEO of PixelPlex Labs, has shared:

We are thrilled to embark on this journey with such a strong partner to unlock the potential of tech-enabled business transformation and the digital asset universe for institutional market players in the Middle East. The partnership combines unique know-how and proven expertise in decentralized finance, fintech, and blockchain. Thus, we are in the perfect position to develop practical solutions for our institutional clients enabling them to enter new market opportunities, whilst ensuring security, reliability, and compliance.

Nouf Al-Haqbani, CEO of Dar Bedaya, has also expressed her opinion on the upcoming cooperation:

The digital revolution is just beginning. As distributed technologies and fintech solutions as well as cognitive computing and data processing power expand, so do opportunities for industrial companies to extract value through tech-driven solutions, operational efficiencies, and innovative business models. Applying blockchain solutions, data analytics, and IoT technologies is worth over a trillion dollars of value for industrial companies. To capture that value in the GCC market, we partnered with PixelPlex Labs to focus on bridging the gap between the way business is done and the new technology capabilities, while preparing for the changes that are taking place within the world of digital transformation.

Kamal Youssefi, General Manager, Digital Transformation, Dar Bedaya, has also highlighted what the parties are expecting to achieve together:

This partnership, pairing technology expertise with the strategic advisory experience of both parties, is a great opportunity for creating a trusted ecosystem for digital transformation and reliable tech-based solutions. With PixelPlex Labs, we have a highly recognized partner on board, and we are looking forward to unifying our forces. Continuing our investments in new technologies and driving the development around emerging technologies forward is a key pillar of Dar Bedaya’s strategy. The Middle East, known to be a nucleus for business innovation, is the ideal starting point for Dar Bedaya to drive this evolution forward.

About Dar Bedaya

Dar Bedaya is a global investment bank and a cross-border financial advisory firm that elevates digital banking services with the potential of modern fintech solutions leveraging the power of new technologies to systematically and holistically embed digital assets into financial services. Founded on Swiss and Saudi heritage, Dar Bedaya empowers its clients to securely enter the digital world and capture new value through digitalization. Dar Bedaya team unifies technology affinity with business strategy proficiency, capital formation expertise, and in-depth industry know-how to support institutional clients on their digital journey.

Wide range of offerings and digital solutions

Dar Bedaya and PixelPlex Labs have entered into a strategic partnership. The aim of this cooperation is to jointly build out and grow a trusted ecosystem for digital business transformations and deploy practical solutions in the region.

PixelPlex has a track-record in providing flexible and tailor-made solutions across a wide range of sectors including banking & insurance, energy, utility & resources, engineering & ICT infrastructure, healthcare, and eGovernment services. Customers within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will now have the choice of an easy-to-deploy solution, either on-premise or in the Cloud, and will benefit from a low total cost of ownership. Offerings also include, but are not limited to, the following solutions and services:

Training Programs

Internet of Things (IoT)

Cybersecurity and Forensics

Blockchain Solutions and Services

Data Analytics and Cognitive Computing

This vital partnership will help both parties achieve their key strategic goals and pave the way for competitive offerings and cutting-edge solutions to the GCC market while upskilling local resources.