PixelPlex is thrilled to announce its partnership with FasterCapital! This strategic collaboration is aimed to support technology companies and startups in growing their business and gaining a competitive advantage.

The partnership will bring about exciting opportunities for startups to find their technical co-founder, technology partner, or CTO while sharing disruptive ideas to achieve their business goals.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a Dubai-based (UAE) virtual incubator and technical co-founder for startups, building digital products from A to Z. The company’s unique business model is called “co-founding & co-funding”. FasterCapital invests in startups and their products at any stage of development and contributes immensely to their overall chance of success and revenue generation.

The company focuses on quality rather than quantity, selecting trustworthy startups for long-term cooperation.

Take Your Tech Startup to the Next Level

PixelPlex and FasterCapital have partnered to bring you a great offer! Apply and take part in the co-founding & co-funding program and advance in every aspect of your technology business.

Here is what the program offers:

  • Investment of 50% or more funds that you need at the development stage;
  • Expert business plan review, technical guidance, and marketing boost;
  • Featuring of your business and website.

Learn more about the benefits and the acceptance criteria – Tech Cofounder Program.

