As a machine learning development company, we can help you unleash the potential of computer vision, NLP, and predictive analytics. Lean on our seasoned engineers to turn your idea into a winning ML solution.
Machine learning development enhances businesses of all types and sizes on their way to digital transformation. ML algorithms provide valuable insights from vast amounts of data, automate processes, and identify trends that humans may overlook. At PixelPlex, we deliver ML-powered solutions that help companies make data-rich decisions and gain a competitive edge in their domains.
With 17+ years of experience in the technology industry, we offer an extensive suite of services in machine learning software development to help businesses improve decision-making and increase operational efficiency.
Our engineers custom-build ML models tailored to your business needs. From data engineering to model training and deployment — you get everything covered. We ensure our machine learning models are easy to operate and deliver accurate predictions. These models can also be seamlessly integrated into your existing infrastructure — be it cloud, mobile, or edge.
With computer vision development, we help companies extract valuable insights from visual data. For this, we leverage advanced techniques that allow machines to accurately detect, classify, and analyze images and videos. Our team can incorporate computer vision systems into your existing applications and devices.
We leverage NLP capabilities to transform written language and audio recordings into easy-to-interpret text data, enabling machines to understand and generate human language with remarkable accuracy. From speech recognition to language translation to sentiment analysis — your solution will get the right features according to your business needs.
We are skilled at integrating machine learning capabilities into existing systems and workflows. Our developers have hands-on experience in installing, adjusting, and testing ML software, ensuring the solution with new functionality operates flawlessly. We follow strict security protocols and guarantee your data stays safe and confidential.
By harnessing predictive analytics, our ML experts can help you analyze floods of data from disparate sources, identify patterns, and reveal meaningful insights. With our predictive models, you can forecast trends, analyze competitors, and predict financial flows.
As a well-versed machine learning development company, we address the business needs of companies across various industries. Our team will help you overcome your pain points most efficiently no matter your domain.
Leverage our ML models to streamline financial operations, proactively mitigate risks, eliminate human errors, and allocate assets effectively, driving financial stability and growth.
Harness the power of machine learning development to boost customer satisfaction and reduce churn rates, ensuring personalized experiences and long-term loyalty.
Our team will enhance your productivity in the logistics arena with ML capabilities, helping you reduce costs, minimize delays, and improve overall supply chain performance.
We will help you improve patient care and medical research with machine learning, leading to improved quality of care and advanced medical discoveries.
Take advantage of machine learning capabilities to make informed decisions that maximize returns and minimize risks in the real estate market.
Stand out in the oil & gas sector with machine learning development. Using ML capabilities, we will help you enhance operational efficiency, minimize downtime, and ensure compliance with regulations.
In our machine learning development approach, we adhere to stringent quality standards, providing a well-defined framework and delivering according to your needs, budget, and timeline.
Our machine learning consulting services specialists analyze your business and industry to determine the best methods, algorithms, and techniques to tackle your specific challenges.
Deliverables
Our machine learning experts collect, clean, organize, and transform raw data into a format ready for analysis and modeling.
Deliverables
Our custom AI development company creates the architecture and algorithms for your ML solution, along with developing the required models and software components.
Deliverables
After developing the solution, we conduct rigorous testing to ensure accurate and unbiased results. Satisfied with its performance, we proceed with deployment.
Deliverables
Our machine learning team offers continuous support and maintenance to your ML solution, ensuring it keeps optimal performance.
Deliverables
With a proven track record of success stories, we keep our service standards at the highest level possible.
You get experts for every part of your project, starting with MVP and rapidly scaling to a comprehensive solution.
We deliver software with zero tolerance for vulnerabilities and prove its security by complying with international standards and requirements.
You get access to top talent in engineering, architecture, and research, and boost your team with web3 veterans, including contributors, auditors, white-hat hackers, stakers, and miners.
17+ years
in the technology industry
450+
successful data-intensive projects
2 unicorns
over $1B in value
7+ years
in the big data domain
$500M
raised by clients
20+
ecosystem-scale projects
Top BI and Big Data Company
Top Big Data, Compliance, Fraud, and Risk Management Company
Top Systems Integration Company
Top Change Management Company
Top Consulting Company
Discover some of the projects featuring our extensive expertise in machine learning development. See how we tackled various challenges to deliver top-notch results.
An ML-powered browser extension that analyzes transactions, detects malicious methods, and predicts risks. It has detected 22K+ fraudulent smart contracts and blocklisted 1.7M+ malicious websites to date.
PixelPlex built a smart warehouse automation system powered by digital twins. It’s equipped with intelligent storage solutions, robotic lifts, and automated conveyor belts.
We built an AI and ML-based tool for detecting retina disease symptoms. Trained to recognize human retinas, it distinguishes between different pathologies and reveals diseases based on input images.
Dive into our blog to stay in the loop of technology trends, practical advice, and real-life success stories.