As a machine learning development company, we can help you unleash the potential of computer vision, NLP, and predictive analytics. Lean on our seasoned engineers to turn your idea into a winning ML solution.

Machine learning development enhances businesses of all types and sizes on their way to digital transformation. ML algorithms provide valuable insights from vast amounts of data, automate processes, and identify trends that humans may overlook. At PixelPlex, we deliver ML-powered solutions that help companies make data-rich decisions and gain a competitive edge in their domains.

Our machine learning development services

With 17+ years of experience in the technology industry, we offer an extensive suite of services in machine learning software development to help businesses improve decision-making and increase operational efficiency.

Our engineers custom-build ML models tailored to your business needs. From data engineering to model training and deployment — you get everything covered. We ensure our machine learning models are easy to operate and deliver accurate predictions. These models can also be seamlessly integrated into your existing infrastructure — be it cloud, mobile, or edge.

With computer vision development, we help companies extract valuable insights from visual data. For this, we leverage advanced techniques that allow machines to accurately detect, classify, and analyze images and videos. Our team can incorporate computer vision systems into your existing applications and devices.

We leverage NLP capabilities to transform written language and audio recordings into easy-to-interpret text data, enabling machines to understand and generate human language with remarkable accuracy. From speech recognition to language translation to sentiment analysis — your solution will get the right features according to your business needs.

We are skilled at integrating machine learning capabilities into existing systems and workflows. Our developers have hands-on experience in installing, adjusting, and testing ML software, ensuring the solution with new functionality operates flawlessly. We follow strict security protocols and guarantee your data stays safe and confidential.

By harnessing predictive analytics, our ML experts can help you analyze floods of data from disparate sources, identify patterns, and reveal meaningful insights. With our predictive models, you can forecast trends, analyze competitors, and predict financial flows.

As a well-versed machine learning development company, we address the business needs of companies across various industries. Our team will help you overcome your pain points most efficiently no matter your domain.

FinTech & banking

Leverage our ML models to streamline financial operations, proactively mitigate risks, eliminate human errors, and allocate assets effectively, driving financial stability and growth.

  • Fraud detection
  • Risk assessment
  • Operation optimization
  • Enhanced security
Retail & eCommerce

Harness the power of machine learning development to boost customer satisfaction and reduce churn rates, ensuring personalized experiences and long-term loyalty.

  • Customer segmentation
  • Personalized recommendations
  • Demand forecasting
  • Monitoring sales efficiency
Supply chain & logistics

Our team will enhance your productivity in the logistics arena with ML capabilities, helping you reduce costs, minimize delays, and improve overall supply chain performance.

  • Route optimization
  • Inventory management
  • Predictive maintenance
  • Demand forecasting
Healthcare

We will help you improve patient care and medical research with machine learning, leading to improved quality of care and advanced medical discoveries.

  • Patient diagnosis
  • Personalized treatment plans
  • Medical image analysis
  • Drug discovery
Real estate

Take advantage of machine learning capabilities to make informed decisions that maximize returns and minimize risks in the real estate market.

  • Property valuation
  • Market trend analysis
  • Predictive modeling
  • Compliance accuracy control
Oil & gas

Stand out in the oil & gas sector with machine learning development. Using ML capabilities, we will help you enhance operational efficiency, minimize downtime, and ensure compliance with regulations.

  • Asset management
  • Demand prediction
  • Reservoir optimization
  • Predictive maintenance
Our framework for machine learning solutions development

In our machine learning development approach, we adhere to stringent quality standards, providing a well-defined framework and delivering according to your needs, budget, and timeline.

Research and discovery

Our machine learning consulting services specialists analyze your business and industry to determine the best methods, algorithms, and techniques to tackle your specific challenges.

Deliverables

  • Documented vision and scope
  • Plan for data collection and preprocessing
  • Strategy for selecting and evaluating ML models

Data preparation and structuring

Our machine learning experts collect, clean, organize, and transform raw data into a format ready for analysis and modeling.

Deliverables

  • Cleaned and preprocessed datasets
  • Engineered features
  • Strategy for splitting and partitioning data

Solution design and development

Our custom AI development company creates the architecture and algorithms for your ML solution, along with developing the required models and software components.

Deliverables

  • ML model architecture with trained models
  • Analysis of evaluation metrics and performance
  • Comprehensive documentation and user guides

Testing and deployment

After developing the solution, we conduct rigorous testing to ensure accurate and unbiased results. Satisfied with its performance, we proceed with deployment.

Deliverables

  • Tested and validated model with a comprehensive evaluation report
  • Deployment package
  • Assessment of scalability and performance

Support and maintenance

Our machine learning team offers continuous support and maintenance to your ML solution, ensuring it keeps optimal performance.

Deliverables

  • Issues resolution
  • Strategy for model retraining
  • Updates upon request

Why choose PixelPlex as your partner

With a proven track record of success stories, we keep our service standards at the highest level possible.

End-to-end, scalable, and cross-discipline proficient team

You get experts for every part of your project, starting with MVP and rapidly scaling to a comprehensive solution.

Top-notch security

We deliver software with zero tolerance for vulnerabilities and prove its security by complying with international standards and requirements.

Web3-native experts

You get access to top talent in engineering, architecture, and research, and boost your team with web3 veterans, including contributors, auditors, white-hat hackers, stakers, and miners.

17+ years

in the technology industry

450+

successful data-intensive projects

2 unicorns

over $1B in value

7+ years

in the big data domain

$500M

raised by clients

20+

ecosystem-scale projects

  • Top BI and Big Data Company

  • Top Big Data, Compliance, Fraud, and Risk Management Company

  • Top Systems Integration Company

  • Top Change Management Company

  • Top Consulting Company

A snapshot of our machine learning projects

Discover some of the projects featuring our extensive expertise in machine learning development. See how we tackled various challenges to deliver top-notch results.

Web3 Antivirus

  • Blockchain
  • Smart contracts
  • Machine learning
  • Business intelligence

An ML-powered browser extension that analyzes transactions, detects malicious methods, and predicts risks. It has detected 22K+ fraudulent smart contracts and blocklisted 1.7M+ malicious websites to date.

  • ML-powered risk detection model
  • BI-enabled token examination
  • Predictive analytics-driven blocklists and allowlists
  • Multi-blockchain and multi-browser support
  • Insightful transaction simulation

Hypermarket warehouse automation

  • AI
  • Digital twins
  • Automation
  • Supply chain

PixelPlex built a smart warehouse automation system powered by digital twins. It’s equipped with intelligent storage solutions, robotic lifts, and automated conveyor belts.

  • Optimized logistics routes
  • Visualization of non-stop warehouse operations
  • Streamlined flow on conveyor belts to reduce congestion
  • Optimized workforce in the delivery process
  • Improved order collection process

AIRA

  • AI
  • ML
  • Data analytics
  • Healthcare

We built an AI and ML-based tool for detecting retina disease symptoms. Trained to recognize human retinas, it distinguishes between different pathologies and reveals diseases based on input images.

  • AI-enabled medical database
  • Web interface for internal testing
  • Computer-assisted human retina analysis
  • Symptom detection and differentiation
  • Disease progress forecasting

