Predicting the weather, recommending new songs and movies, diagnosing diseases — these are just a few of the many machine learning applications that your business can offer the world.

If you’re considering developing a machine learning application and want to learn more about the current state of the market, possible use cases, and how to actually do it, you’ve come to the right place.

Our infographics will give you all the information you need in the most convenient and concise way. So let’s get started!

Machine learning market in focus

The machine learning market has seen explosive growth in recent years, with its global market expected to reach $209.91 billion in size by 2029. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for advanced analytics and the need for automation and intelligent decision-making.

Here are some more statistics.

Why build a machine learning application?

Here are the facts that explain why businesses opt for implementing machine learning and creating ML-powered applications.