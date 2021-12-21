NFTs: Technical Aspects

According to the latest stats, the NFTs industry has made an advancement that hardly anyone could have predicted. And it’s only to imagine what the next year holds for it.

We continue talking about NFTs, this time diving into their technical aspects, explaining what lies behind the front end. Can NFTs be replicated or copied? How to make the minting process more efficient? What internal information does an NFT hold on the blockchain?

Find the answer to these questions right in this video.

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

0:10 Fungible vs non-fungible tokens

1:40 Can NFTs be replicated or copied?

2:09 How to mint NFTs?

3:05 Where’s the information about the NFT’s original version kept?

3:33 How to make the minting process more efficient?

4:10 Conclusion