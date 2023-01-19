Which Layer 2 Solution to Choose: Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism

0:00 Introduction 0:27 What are Layer 2 solutions? 1:45 What is Polygon and how does it work? 3:06 What are Optimistic Rollups? 4:00 What is Arbitrum 4:26 What is Optimism? 4:48 Optimism vs Arbitrum 6:03 Comparison of Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism L2 solutions 8:48 Which platform should you choose? 9:37 Final thoughts

Today we compare three popular L2 solutions, describe their features, and figure out where each holds the most promising utility.

Ethereum came through the Merge, switched to Proof-of-Stake, and dealt with some of its pain points. Does it mean that Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism will become irrelevant? It doesn’t, and the reason is their rich functionality.