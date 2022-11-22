The consensus algorithm determines decentralization, the security of transactions, and other important features. There are multiple factors that you should take into account when selecting the consensus protocol. These include:
- Decentralization level
- Validators
- Distribution of rewards
- Public/private blockchain
- Energy consumption
- Transaction speed
- Specialized hardware
- Blockchains
- Projects
We compared 6 of the most popular consensus algorithms based on the most important parameters to help you make the right decision.