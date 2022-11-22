The consensus algorithm determines decentralization, the security of transactions, and other important features. There are multiple factors that you should take into account when selecting the consensus protocol. These include:

  • Decentralization level
  • Validators
  • Distribution of rewards
  • Public/private blockchain
  • Energy consumption
  • Transaction speed
  • Specialized hardware
  • Blockchains
  • Projects

We compared 6 of the most popular consensus algorithms based on the most important parameters to help you make the right decision.

Download "Popular Types of Blockchain Consensus Algorithms"

By clicking the 'Download' button, you agree that PixelPlex will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and send you marketing materials. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Get updates about blockchain, technologies and our company

We will process the personal data you provide in accordance with our Privacy policy. You can unsubscribe or change your preferences at any time by clicking the link in any email.

Follow us on social networks and don't miss the latest tech news

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • instagram
Stay tuned and add value to your feed

Contact us

Concerned about future-proofing your business, or want to get ahead of the competition? Reach out to us for plentiful insights on digital innovation and developing low-risk solutions.

By clicking the 'Send message' button, you agree that PixelPlex will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and send you marketing materials. You can unsubscribe at any time.