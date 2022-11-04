How Do Businesses Work With Data?

Living in the digital era, we produce a large amount of information each day, making data the top-tier valuable asset. It’s especially hard to overstate the importance of data for tech-savvy companies that use it to improve their decision-making processes.

On the intersection of data, technologies, and math we observe the origin of many fields that use data to succeed in achieving different goals. The most well-known fields are data science, data analytics, business intelligence, and big data.

Let’s take a look at each of them, find out their particular field of interest, and analyze the use cases.

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

0:43 What is data analytics (DA)?

1:31 What is data science?

2:39 Difference between data analytics and data science

3:18 What is business intelligence (BI)?

4:18 What is big data?

5:05 Big data vs BI vs DA vs data science

9:12 Final thoughts