Holiday Greetings From Pixelplex Founder and CEO

Christmas symbols, a spruce branch, and a candle in a red box on white snow

PixelPlex Founder & CEO Alexei Dulub talks about the company’s milestones from 2019 & wishes happy holidays.

PixelPlex Founder and CEO Alexei Dulub wraps up the year 2019, talks about the most exciting things that happened to the company, says kudos to the clients and the team, and wishes the Happiest Christmas and New Year.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news about technologies, enterprise solutions, tools, frameworks, and more.

Related posts

Get updates about blockchain, technologies and our company

We will process the personal data you provide in accordance with our Privacy policy. You can unsubscribe or change your preferences at any time by clicking the link in any email.

Follow us on social networks and don't miss the latest tech news

  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • instagram
Stay tuned and add value to your feed

Contact us

Concerned about future-proofing your business, or want to get ahead of the competition? Reach out to us for plentiful insights on digital innovation and developing low-risk solutions.

Select country

By clicking 'Send message' you agree to PixelPlex's Privacy and Cookies policy.

Get in touch