Save time and resources compared to developing from scratch

White label marketplaces are designed to be launched quickly. With minimal customization, you can be operational within a short timeframe, allowing you to capitalize on market opportunities and gain a competitive edge.

Start profiting in the crypto industry with a pre-built solution

Your business can profit from a white-label NFT marketplace by charging transaction fees on NFT sales, implementing a subscription model for marketplace users, generating revenue through advertising, earning interest on platform funds, introducing premium features for an additional fee, and more.

PixelPlex will support you throughout the entire process, from building and customizing your platform to providing guidance and ongoing support.

Our white label NFT marketplace development services

We'll build a scalable, customized NFT marketplace to help your business grow. We provide end-to-end project management, a seamless integration with your existing infrastructure.

Our team designs, develops, and deploys a fully customizable, scalable NFT platform tailored to your specific requirements. We integrate robust features like NFT minting, trading, and bidding, ensuring a seamless user experience.

Our developers create robust and streamlined NFT smart contracts leveraging the best security practices. This guarantees the highest level of protection for digital assets, ensuring adherence to all relevant industry regulations.

Our design experts create visually appealing and user-centric interfaces, reflecting your brand identity. We develop a strong brand narrative and visual assets to establish your marketplace as a leading platform in the NFT ecosystem.

Our team will develop an NFT wallet and integrate advanced features like multi-signature support, hardware wallet integration, and robust security protocols like KYC/AML, and KYT solution. We prioritize user experience by designing intuitive interfaces and ensuring seamless asset management.

We integrate advanced features like fractional ownership, NFT staking, and AR to enhance the NFT marketplace. To boost user engagement and set your platform apart, we’ll connect your platform with payment gateways, NFT valuation platforms, and DeFi storage providers.

Explore our portfolio

Discover the transformative power of our NFT marketplace solutions. Explore real-world examples of how businesses have achieved remarkable success through our partnership.

Niche Flow-powered NFT marketplace for precious stones

The platform we developed allows users to mint, auction, host, and trade their digital assets. It also serves as the foundation of a unique metaverse for opal mining simulations, virtual opal trade, and immersive experiences.

  • 3 different NFT types
  • Implementation of the escrow mechanism
  • Integration with third-party services
  • Secure payment processing gateway
  • Convenient web UI

Video NFT marketplace

  • Media and entertainment
    • Blockchain
  • Integration with third-party services
  • Tokenization
  • Ethereum

PixelPlex spearheaded the creation of a groundbreaking NFT marketplace, the first of its kind to specialize in ultra-high-resolution video content, including 8K and 16K footage. We smoothly integrated innovative monetization mechanisms, allowing creators to maximize revenue through various models.

  • Optimal payout structure
  • Carbon-neutral ecosystem
  • Implementation of the platform’s own utility token
  • Payment with both cryptocurrency and fiat money
  • Simplified registration

The first NFT marketplace for ASMR-tists

PixelPlex created a platform that empowers ASMR artists to upload their work, transform it into NFTs, and sell them directly to fans. Both marketplace and the artists share a portion of the profits from each sale, both initial and future resales.

  • Web UI for administrators and users
  • Integration with Blocto Wallet
  • Smart contracts written in Cadence
  • Two types of sales: open edition and auction
  • Payments in FUSD

A solution to analyze NFTs and detect fraud

We delivered a platform that offers actionable NFT data, including provenance and ownership, to empower users with informed decision-making and revenue generation. Additionally, it provides businesses and analytics firms with a robust data repository and machine learning insights.

  • Data intelligence tools
  • Risk alerts and notifications
  • ML models that find fakes
  • Browser extension for top marketplaces
  • Intuitive UI/UX for users of all levels

Our process

Leveraging our deep-rooted NFT industry expertise and proven development processes, we create tailored NFT marketplaces that precisely meet your business needs.

Discovery & planning

We'll define your project's vision and scope, choose the tech stack and desired marketplace's functionalities. Through market and competitor analysis, we will develop a comprehensive project roadmap, empowering you with the necessary insights to proceed confidently.

Deliverables

  • Competitive analysis report
  • Feature list and prioritization
  • Project whitepaper

System architecture design

PixelPlex specializes in constructing robust and secure NFT marketplace architectures. Our team meticulously designs systems that prioritize scalability, reliability, and adherence to industry best practices for crypto and NFT platforms.

Deliverables

  • System architecture diagrams
  • Smart contract integration
  • Security protocols implementation

White label NFT marketplace development

Our team focuses on developing essential functionalities such as user management, order processing, and the trading mechanism. We prioritize seamless integration with external systems to ensure a smooth and efficient trading experience.

Deliverables

  • Functional NFT marketplace
  • Secure user authentication system
  • Integrated features

Customization & branding

Our design team will create a visually appealing and user-friendly interface that reflects your brand aesthetics. We will seamlessly integrate your brand elements, such as logos and color schemes, and tailor the platform's functionalities to meet your specific business requirements.

Deliverables

  • Branded UI/UX design
  • Integration of your branding features
  • Custom requirements

Quality assurance & testing

PixelPlex employs rigorous QA methodologies to ensure the optimal performance and security of your NFT marketplace.Our QA engineers conduct comprehensive testing across multiple devices and environments to identify and rectify defects.

Deliverables

  • Comprehensive test reports
  • Security audit reports
  • Optimized NFT marketplace

Deployment & launch

PixelPlex offers seamless deployment of your NFT marketplace on your preferred infrastructure. Our team ensures a secure and efficient launch while providing ongoing maintenance and support to optimize platform performance and user accessibility.

Deliverables

  • Successfully deployed marketplace
  • Training materials for your team
  • Dedicated support channels

Choose PixelPlex as your trusted partner

AR icon

Deep crypto expertise for NFT marketplace success

Leveraging our extensive NFT marketplace development services, you'll get a tailored solution addressing the unique challenges of the NFT ecosystem and your business. We work full-cycle, from crafting a secure MVP to facilitating seamless scalability as your platform expands.

blockchain icon

Security is paramount for us

PixelPlex maintains an uncompromising stance on security. Through rigorous implementation of industry-leading dApp development practices and advanced measures like KYC/AML, we will safeguard your users’ data with the utmost diligence.

machine learning icon

We use what we build

We're advancing the Web3 ecosystem by developing robust and secure crypto products which we also use. Our team's extensive background in security auditing, ethical hacking, and blockchain architecture underpins our development methodology and expertise.

17 years

in the tech industry

11 years

in the blockchain domain

450+

successful projects

200+

smart contracts on mainnet

3 unicorns

over $1B in value

$500M

raised by clients

  • Top Blockchain Company

  • Top Smart Contract Development Company

  • Top Blockchain Consulting Company

  • Top Systems Integration Company

  • Top Strategy Development Company

