Return

Senior Data Scientist

Schedule iconFull-time

responsibilities

  • Identifying business challenges
  • Using machine learning / deep learning methodologies to address business challenges
  • Presenting the findings in a clear and informative way
  • Working in a team and creating solutions to real-life problems
  • Mentoring junior and middle-level specialists

requirements

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Data focused applied mathematics (statistical analysis, machine learning)
  • Understanding of Machine Learning / Deep Learning methodologies, math and tricks
  • Understanding of data structures and algorithms
  • RDBMS knowledge
  • Programming experience: Python and C++ preferred
  • Experience in production of Data Science projects (3+ years)
  • Data visualization skills
  • Advanced Linux user
  • Familiarity with version control systems (Git, etc.)
  • Good communication skills and ability to convey complex ideas in a concise manner

nice to have

  • Degree in Computer Science or related field
  • Experience in Python back-end development
  • Experience with machine learning cloud platforms
  • Experience in distributed systems development (distributed neural networks training)
  • Experience with Docker
Apply for this job