Data Engineer

Description

PixelPlex is currently looking for an experienced Data Engineer to join our new project. It is a Business Intelligence and Data Visualization service designed especially for NFT enthusiasts. Service uses on-chain, social and other metrics, enriches it to deliver unique insights ready for decisions.

main focus

  • Data Quality: automating the DQ process using Great Expectations;
  • Data Marts: presenting data marts, optimizing analyst code if necessary;

Ensuring the collection and data loading into analytical and hot databases, including obtaining structured and unstructured data from various sources, preparing, cleaning, and pre-processing data from external sources, and building aggregates;

responsibilities

  • Creating and improving data processing processes (optimizing processor groups, optimizing data marts);
  • Participating in the development of data processing solutions within ML projects and deploying pipelines;
  • Developing and optimizing procedures for generating detailed data layers (raw to ods) and data mart layers in DataLake and hot database for online reporting;
  • Implementing CI/CD processes and monitoring the developed data processing processes (Grafana, Prometheus);
  • Handling ad-hoc queries.

requirements

  • Knowledge of database principles and HD design;
  • Experience in ETL process development;
  • Good understanding of ML pipelines and their deployment to production;
  • Experience using Airflow (or other industry-standard pipeline orchestrators, such as Luigi, Dagster, etc.);
  • Experience with high-load distributed data storage and processing systems;
  • Excellent knowledge of SQL, query optimization experience;
  • Willingness to learn, grow, and be motivated to achieve goals.

nice to have

  • Experience in Python or Node.js development;
  • Knowledge of DevOps tools;
  • Experience with cloud services.
