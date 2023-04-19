PixelPlex is currently looking for an experienced Data Engineer to join our new project. It is a Business Intelligence and Data Visualization service designed especially for NFT enthusiasts. Service uses on-chain, social and other metrics, enriches it to deliver unique insights ready for decisions.
Ensuring the collection and data loading into analytical and hot databases, including obtaining structured and unstructured data from various sources, preparing, cleaning, and pre-processing data from external sources, and building aggregates;