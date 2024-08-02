Why You Should Launch Your Web3 Project on TON

In the Web3 ecosystem, a plethora of blockchain platforms are promising unique advantages. Among these, The Open Network (TON) has emerged as a compelling contender, offering a unique blend of speed, scale, and user-friendliness.

The Web3 landscape in 2024 is a complex interplay of immense potential and formidable challenges. A fundamental obstacle hindering Web3’s maturation is the lack of robust infrastructure. To evolve beyond a superficial landscape dominated by fleeting digital assets and short-term speculative gains, Web3 needs a more substantial foundation. Moreover, enhancing scalability is paramount to accommodate the anticipated growth and complexity of Web3 applications. The TON blockchain services as an efficient solution to these challenges, offering a scalable and robust infrastructure designed to support complex Web3 applications. In this article we’ll delve into the reasons why launching a Web3 project on TON could be a strategic masterstroke and boost for your business. Key features and benefits of the TON blockchain TON offers a robust infrastructure for building scalable and high-performance Web3 applications. Some of its key features include: High throughput TON’s flexible and shardable PoS architecture enables it to process a large number of transactions per second, making it suitable for demanding applications such as decentralized exchanges and gaming platforms. Unlike many other blockchains that struggle with scalability, TON’s design allows it to handle a significantly higher transaction volume, achieving a record of 104,715 tps during a live test. For instance, Ethereum, the most popular smart contract platform, currently processes an average of around 15 transactions per second. Fast block time and finalization time With an average block time of just 5 seconds, it outpaces many of its competitors, including Ethereum’s 12-15 seconds. However, it’s not just about block production, finality is equally crucial. TON boasts a finality time of approximately 6-7 seconds. This is still notably faster than Ethereum’s minutes-long finality, demonstrating TON’s commitment to swift and secure transaction processing. Scalability TON’s architecture, consisting of a Masterchain and multiple Workchains, ensures the network can accommodate increasing numbers of users and transactions without compromising performance. This scalability is crucial for the growth of Web3, which is expected to reach a market size of $1.5 trillion by 2030 according to a report by Grand View Research. TON’s Instant Hypercube Routing system ensures rapid and efficient message transfer between its individual components, known as shardchains. This innovative technology guarantees that any message generated within a block on one shardchain is processed within the subsequent block of its designated target shardchain, irrespective of the network’s overall size or complexity. By enabling swift and direct communication between any two shards, regardless of their physical distance, this technology effectively eliminates network congestion. This results in significantly faster transaction confirmation times and a more robust, scalable network overall.

Interoperability TON is designed to be compatible with other blockchains, facilitating seamless integration and asset transfer. This interoperability is crucial for the development of a truly interconnected Web3 ecosystem. Unlike many blockchains that operate with other blockchain only with the help of cross-chain bridges, TON’s ability to naturally interact with networks like Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Solana and others opens up new possibilities for cross-chain applications and DeFi. Low transaction fees The average fee for sending any amount of TON is a mere 0.0055 TON, which translates to less than $0.01 even if the price of TON increases significantly. This makes TON an attractive option for high-frequency trading, micropayments, and other applications where low fees are crucial. For instance, Ethereum, while being a pioneer in the industry, is often plagued by high gas fees ($20.00), especially during peak times. Bitcoin, on the other hand, has relatively low transaction cost (around $1.25 in July 2024), but it’s still higher than TON’s. TON’s ability to maintain low fees while handling a substantial volume of transactions is a testament to its technological efficiency.

Robust protection against attacks TON employs advanced cryptographic algorithms to secure transactions and protect user privacy. The platform’s consensus mechanism ensures that only valid transactions are added to the blockchain, preventing double-spending and other fraudulent activities. To bolster its security posture, TON regularly undergoes rigorous security audits and penetration testing conducted by independent experts. These assessments help identify potential vulnerabilities and weaknesses, allowing the TON team to implement timely countermeasures. DeFi Liquidity Incentive Program TON has launched a new DeFi Liquidity Incentive Program to encourage projects to reinvest funds in sustainable growth and user experience. The previous program focused solely on Total Value Locked (TVL), neglecting ecosystem benefits and user acquisition. The new program prioritizes innovative projects with well-defined business plans that significantly impact the TON ecosystem. Projects must also propose a transparent fund utilization plan to ensure funds are reinvested effectively. Comprehensive tooling and SDKs The TON ecosystem boasts a robust suite of tools and SDKs designed to empower developers of all levels to build on the platform. This comprehensive toolkit is a cornerstone of TON’s commitment to fostering innovation and growth. TON Verifier Developed by the Orbs team, TON Verifier is a tool for ensuring the security of smart contracts. By enabling developers to conduct rigorous audits before deployment, it significantly reduces the risk of vulnerabilities. Since its launch, hundreds of contracts on TON have been verified, demonstrating its effectiveness in bolstering network security. Blueprint This intuitive integrated development environment (IDE) streamlines the process of crafting smart contracts, from initial coding to rigorous testing and seamless deployment on the TON blockchain, significantly reducing time-to-market for TON-based projects. TON languages: Tact, FunC, and Fift The TON ecosystem supports multiple programming languages, including Tact, FunC, and Fift. Tact, in particular, has garnered significant attention since its Beta launch, thanks in part to its clear documentation and the backing of renowned developer Steve Korshakov. While quantitative data on Tact’s user base is still emerging, the language’s growing popularity is evident in the active community engagement and increasing number of Tact-based projects.

Sandbox developer toolkit The toolkit’s pre-built components and modular architecture streamline the development process, enabling developers to focus on core application logic rather than reinventing the wheel. This efficiency boost is projected to result in a more rapid proliferation of dApps across various sectors. By providing free access to essential tools and infrastructure, the toolkit reduces the financial burden on developers, making dApp development more economically viable. This factor is anticipated to encourage experimentation and innovation, as developers can iterate on their projects with lower risk. Growth opportunities for your Web3 project on TON: leverage Telegram’s user base Telegram, with its over 950 million monthly active users, is a behemoth in the social media landscape. Its integration with TON presents a golden opportunity for Web3 projects to tap into this vast user base. By leveraging Telegram’s robust platform and TON’s innovative blockchain technology, you can accelerate user acquisition, enhance engagement, and solidify your project’s position in the Web3 ecosystem. Here’s how: Seamless user onboarding : Telegram’s intuitive interface and widespread adoption make it the perfect gateway for new users to enter the Web3 world. By integrating your project with Telegram, you can simplify the onboarding process, reducing friction and attracting a broader audience.

: Telegram’s intuitive interface and widespread adoption make it the perfect gateway for new users to enter the Web3 world. By integrating your project with Telegram, you can simplify the onboarding process, reducing friction and attracting a broader audience. Enhanced user engagement : Telegram’s features, such as group chats, channels, and bots, offer rich avenues for community building and user interaction. Engage your audience through polls, quizzes, and interactive content, fostering a sense of belonging and loyalty.

: Telegram’s features, such as group chats, channels, and bots, offer rich avenues for community building and user interaction. Engage your audience through polls, quizzes, and interactive content, fostering a sense of belonging and loyalty. Native payments and transactions : TON’s integration with Telegram enables seamless and secure cryptocurrency transactions directly within the messaging app. This eliminates the need for users to switch between platforms, streamlining the user experience and boosting adoption.

: TON’s integration with Telegram enables seamless and secure cryptocurrency transactions directly within the messaging app. This eliminates the need for users to switch between platforms, streamlining the user experience and boosting adoption. Leverage Telegram Mini Apps : Creating a powerful Telegram Mini App can help automate tasks, provide customer support, and offer gamified experiences. Bots can also serve as interactive interfaces for your Web3 applications, making them accessible to a wider range of users.

: Creating a powerful Telegram Mini App can help automate tasks, provide customer support, and offer gamified experiences. Bots can also serve as interactive interfaces for your Web3 applications, making them accessible to a wider range of users. Data analytics and insights: Telegram provides valuable data on user behavior and preferences. Utilize this information to refine your marketing strategies, personalize user experiences, and identify potential growth opportunities. By capitalizing on Telegram’s massive user base and TON’s advanced blockchain capabilities, your Web3 project can achieve unprecedented growth and success.

