0:00 Introduction 0:23 What is the metaverse? 1:09 What technologies is it based on? 1:54 What business opportunities does it offer? 4:10 Challenges and risks of the metaverse 6:07 Prospects of the metaverse 6:40 Final thoughts

In this video, we will examine the basics of the metaverse concept, underline the challenges it addresses, and take a glimpse at the promising use cases.

Metaverse has been one of the most talked about topics recently. And it’s no surprise, as the big tech and top influencers have shown their genuine interest in this concept. To name a few there are Horizon Workrooms from Meta and Microsoft Mesh — the collaborative VR spaces to study, create, and improve together in a single virtual room.