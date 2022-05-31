NFTs Use Cases: What Are They?

It’s been quite a time since we last spoke of NFTs. Is there anything else to cover? There definitely is!

If we take a look at the use cases of NFTs across industries, we would soon come across fashion, retail, e-commerce, and logistics as the most applicable spheres. Does your business operate in these industries? Then you definitely would like to watch the video to grab some ideas for your own implementation of NFTs!

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction
0:21 What industries are NFTs good for?
1:07 NFTs in logistics and supply chain
2:42 What do fashion NFTs do?
4:09 How can NFTs help retailers?
5:15 NFTs in the wine industry
6:32 Does your business need NFTs?
8:05 Final thoughts

