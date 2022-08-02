What to Know About Decentralized Exchanges?

Published:

Have you ever heard about DEXs? The decentralized exchange concept refers to a peer-to-peer marketplace where crypto traders can carry out transactions avoiding any intermediaries. Basically, it performs the same duties as centralized ones, but also aims at establishing direct connections between buyers and sellers.

In this video, you’ll find out how DEXs work, how to choose one, and which of them are the most popular.

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction
0:18 What is a decentralized exchange?
1:00 What types of DEXs are out there?
2:47 What are the differences between CEXs and DEXs?
3:59 How are decentralized exchanges regulated?
4:35 How to choose the best DEX?
5:30 What are the most popular DEXs?
6:25 Final thoughts

