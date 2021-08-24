Blockchain for NFT Development: Flow vs Ethereum

As we’ve already learned the basics of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the previous video and dived into their key features, it’s high time we took a peek at the development process.

We often say that there are no good and bad technologies, there are good and bad situations for using them. The same goes for NFT development: the technology stack is purely dependent on your needs.

Currently, Ethereum and Flow blockchains are the most popular options. Even though Flow appeared not so long ago, it has got its popularity for competing with Ethereum in scalability and transaction costs. Apart from that, they differ in terms of their programming languages, consensus mechanisms, and smart contract functionality.

In this video, we provide a detailed overview of Flow and Ethereum blockchains to help you make the right choice for your next project.

0:00 A brief overview of blockchains

1:01 Flow vs Ethereum: choice of programming languages

1:43 What are the transaction costs?

2:20 Differences in consensus mechanism

3:35 Prospects of blockchains for smart contracts development

4:37 How do they differ in working philosophy?

5:35 Which one is more popular for NFT development?

6:11 Ethereum 2.0 and other plans for the future

7:07 Conclusion