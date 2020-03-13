Businesses looking for an effective AI development partner often face difficulties connected with an oversaturated market and a multitude of vendors offering similar services. It could be quite hard to choose the best AI developers team to work with. To address this matter, we’ve completed a comprehensive study to pinpoint the top AI development companies in our list below.

With giants such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft plunging large investments into the field, along with countless startups chasing new business opportunities, artificial intelligence development is flourishing. In the coming years, the global AI software market is expected to grow exponentially and reach a jaw-dropping 118.6 billion USD by 2025.

We’ve based our research on the following factors:

The level of the company’s focus on AI development: We’ve looked through the services provided by the company, the number of completed projects in each service category, and the type of work performed. As a result, we’ve calculated the company’s focus on AI technology. The number of AI projects deployed and their complexity: Another key factor was the complexity of work performed on AI development projects. Judging by the number of projects delivered, the specific AI features and functionality embedded, the size of the team and hours put into development, we’ve determined the company’s capability of deploying full-scale AI solutions. Cross-industry and cross-platform experience: the company’s experience throughout every industry and the amount of work delivered in each vertical was also analyzed. Along with determining the company’s level of experience in deploying projects across web, cloud, mobile, desktop, and other niche platforms, successful project delivery factor was considered in accordance with clients’ reviews. Technology stack and expertise in surrounding tech: An important indicator was the company’s experience working with various tech, including languages, libraries, frameworks, database and product deployment tools. The team’s expertise in other technologies that often go hand-in-hand with AI development was also factored in. Project reviews and score on clutch.co, goodfirms.co and other directories: the company’s success rate was evaluated by its ability to fulfill initial requirements, project management efficiency and other important indicators based on their scores on clutch.co, goodfirms.co and other directories. Online presence and brand identity: these features were defined by how the company positions its brand based on coverage by major media outlets, blog activity, social media presence, participation in AI development conferences and events, etc.

Having all this info accumulated and analyzed, we’ve separated the wheat from the chaff. Read on to see the full list and choose the right AI development partner for your next project.

1. PixelPlex

About the company:

PixelPlex is a dedicated team of over 100 software engineering enthusiasts, web and mobile app gurus. As an established AI development company, PixelPlex puts a strong emphasis on neural network training, machine learning & deep learning, while also having a strong background in other emerging tech such as AR & Mixed Reality, IoT, and enterprise-grade blockchain development. All of that makes PixelPlex one of the best AI companies creating groundbreaking solutions to the most demanding business tasks.

The company has successfully delivered over 300 projects, working with Fortune 500 and Forbes 2000 companies including such well-known names as Intel, Microsoft, Oracle, and BMW. PixelPlex has subsequently been acknowledged by Clutch as a top enterprise app development, top custom software development, and top European app development company.

Services provided: AI development, machine learning & deep learning; AR/VR & mixed reality; IoT; blockchain development; web, mobile and desktop apps; product engineering, design and development; enterprise software development and integration.

Industries: FinTech, Government, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Gaming, Media & Advertising, Real Estate, Retail and E-commerce, Telecom

Technology Stack: Python, C/C++, Go, SciPy, NumPy, pandas, IPython, OpenCV, TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch, Theano, Scikit-learn, Spark ML, Caffe, H2O.ai, React, Angular, MongoDB, Vue, .NET, Boost, Qt, Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, Google CloudAI

Founded in: 2007

Offices:

New York, NY, USA

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Geneva, Switzerland

Seoul, South Korea

Tokyo, Japan

Development Team Location: Belarus

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn): 80

Min. project size: $25,000

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.9 (8 reviews)

Google: 4.6 (28 reviews)

AI Project Examples:

AI retina analyzing and disease diagnosis tool

Smart retail solution powered by AI & iBeacon technology

AI smart shopping mobile app

Social network game with game bot

Gaming social network with AI matching

AI powered credit score calculator for a banking system

AI prototype solution for eye surgery workflow analysis

Voice assistant for eLearning platform

AI powered written document scanning, recognition and storage

Biohazard detection AI solution for a manufacturing company

AI development and data analytics tools for a supply chain & logistics monitoring platform

Key Clients: Intel, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, QTUM, Echo, Oracle, Microsoft, Peerplays, Blockcerts

Website: https://pixelplex.io/services/artificial-intelligence/

2. SmartCat

About the company:

SmartCat is one of those AI development companies that has not one, but three teams of experts with different backgrounds: data science, data engineering, and DevOps. This gives them the edge they need over other AI development companies to deliver state-of-the-art solutions running within an optimal infrastructure with pluggable ML algorithms fueling and streamlining key business processes.

Their data science team will develop algorithms and build models. Data engineering experts will collaborate with data scientists to choose the right tools and lay out the best mechanisms to manage data. The infrastructure of the solution will be carefully engineered by the DevOps team according to your requirements, implementing the best automation, monitoring and testing techniques. All you have to do is follow your project’s progress and communicate with the team with feedback and ideas.

Services provided: Business analytics, image processing and pattern recognition sentiment analysis, behavior analytics and personalization natural language processing, asset tracking, anomaly detection, forecasting, classification.

Industries: Energy & Environment, Media, Telecom, Trading, Retail, Healthcare, Real Estate, HR, Sports, Betting & Gambling.

Technology Stack: Python, R, Java, JavaScript, Tensorflow, Keras, OpenCV, Spark (Scala), Docker, Kafka​, Apache Cassandra, Apache Spark, AWS, DataDog, ELK, Ansible, Airflow, Superset, ElasticSearch, InfluxDB, Riemann, Telegraf, MongoDB.

Founded in: 2015

Offices:

San Francisco, CA, USA

Novi Sad, Serbia

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Development Team Location: Serbia

Employees (Clutch): 10 – 49

Employees (LinkedIn): 28

Min. project size: $5,000

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 5.0 (3 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

URL classifier for phishing links

Bitcoin trading solution with price prediction and trading strategies powered by machine learning

Client churn prediction for telecom company

Machine learning model for classification of human embryo videos

Chatbot for knowledge sharing

Churn prediction for online sports betting platform

KPI visualization for retail

Recommendation system for job posting platform

Key Clients: Meridianbet, Cognism, One2Ten

Website: smartcat.io

3. ISS Art

About the company:

ISS Art is another strong artificial intelligence development company with a close-knit team of dedicated professionals that pursues smart integration of machine learning, computer vision, IoT, and AR technologies and collaborates with international clients to transform their ideas into brilliant software solutions. Their high expertise makes them a tough competitor for any of the top AI development companies on the list.

ISS is among the strongest AI companies with a solid expertise in computer science, mathematical analysis, and artificial neural network training, which makes them capable of tackling the most complicated of tasks, developing the most efficient, budget-oriented and forward-looking projects in the process. They claim their mission is to create a shortcut to your dream.

Services provided: Machine learning, data science, data warehouse and big data, computer vision, natural language processing & text analysis, IoT development.

Industries: Social Media, Entertainment, Healthcare, Finance, Education, Manufacturing, Construction

Technology Stack: Python, C++, C#, Swift, Objective C, Xamarin, Kotlin, JavaScript, OpenCV, Tensorflow, IBM Watson, Google AI services, ReactJS, React Native, Redux, MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MS SQL, ANSI SQL, PL/SQL.

Founded in: 2003

Offices:

San Francisco, USA

Omsk, Russia

Krasnoyarsk, Russia

Development Team Country: Russia

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn): 98

Min. project size: undisclosed

Rates: $25 – $49 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.8 (16 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

Data analysis app for medical garment usage prediction

AI bot and web admin panel

Solution to monitor cells viability and location

Application to identify amphibians

Brachial plexus detection on an ultrasound image

Algorithm to count falling drops

Label position volume of liquid detection in the bottle

Chart reader and recorder

Anxiety app for people with sleep problems

Global events map application

Key Clients: JnetDirect, Vertigo, Cassantec, Sonru, Processmodel, Cerulean Studios, BigBrassBand, GisProfi

Website: issart.com

4. Semantive

About the company:

Semantive is an AI development company with headquarters in Poland. The team of AI developers delivers end-to-end machine learning solutions: from ideation and requirements gathering to data science and engineering to a production-ready cloud operating system.

They support companies with their expertise and knowledge in designing and optimizing data models and architecture development, as well as assistance in migration to the cloud. You can expect the full spectrum of services for AI product development when you come to Semantive.

Services provided: Machine learning development, consulting on machine learning applications, migration to the cloud, data science training

Industries: Finance, Insurance, Healthcare, Transportation, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Marketing

Technology Stack: Java, Python, Keras, Nvidia EGX, PyTorch, TensorFlow, Horovod, Scala, Akka, Flask, Play Framework, Angular, React, JavaScript, TypeScript, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Apache Cassandra, Apache Spark, Apache Meso, Kafka

Founded in: 2012

Offices:

Warszawa, Poland

Development Team Location: Poland

Employees (Clutch): 10 – 49

Employees (LinkedIn): 32

Min. project size: $10,000

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.5 (1 reviews)

Google: No reviews

AI Project Examples:

Automatic visual inspection for manufacturing company

Anomaly detection in videos from surveillance cameras

Sales forecasting based on products images

Smart inhaler with breath detection and analysis

Smart city platform with customer visits categorization

Solution for apnea and snoring diagnosis

Ship detection in satellite imagery with pixel-level precision

Stock prediction for a retail clothing company

Mining industry infrastructure predictive maintenance

Key Clients: Semantive works with global enterprises, mid-size corporations and start-ups within Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Retail, Energy industry, Insurance and other industries

Clutch Profile: semantive.com

5. Develandoo

About the company:

Develandoo competes with other artificial intelligence development companies on the list with its innovational lab delivering game-changing AI solutions to businesses in Banking, Insurance, Telecom, and Defense. Not only do they become your AI software development partner, they also provide key consulting and advisory services. Develandoo works hand-in-hand with your team to create a roadmap to a successful data strategy and integration of the AI solution into your organization’s infrastructure.

Services provided: Machine learning and deep learning, natural language processing, predictive analytics, AI consulting and development

Industries: Financial, Marketing, Retail, Security, Cybersecurity, Banking, Automotive, Healthcare

Technology Stack: Python, C/C++, Objective C, Swift, OpenCV, TensorFlow, PyTorch, Keras, scikit-learn, Node.js, React, Angular, Express.js, Ionic, Vue, Lodash.js, jQuery, Redux, MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Redis, Docker

Founded in: 2014

Offices:

Munich, Germany

Yerevan, Armenia

Glendale, USA

Development Team Location: Armenia

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn): 63

Min. project size: undisclosed

Rates: $25 – $49 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.8 (13 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

Intelligent transportation system

Autonomous driving system

Protective intelligence suite

AI chatbot for the automotive industry

Credit risk rating solution

Prediction platform for increasing sales

Financial data modeling

Smart market research service

Cybersecurity threat assessment

Contract comparison B2B platform

Automated checkout system for supermarkets

CRM sales predictor platform

Movement tracking and monitoring solution for a fitness company

Key Clients: SABX, KPIT, Detecon, Digitain, Atomico, Neon-Free, 3back, Safeguard, Liquid News Room, Iconus, BIP, RefRatings, Perfecto, Innovation Punks, Personio, Jobspottr, Arvatech, maugli, New-Relic, Welocalize, Moneypark, Sqreen, L1bre, People Conscience, Postopoly

Clutch Profile: develandoo.com

6. ServReality

About the company:

ServReality is an AI development company providing solutions in natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, deep learning algorithms, pattern recognition, combined with predictive modeling technology to deliver the most advanced solutions in AI.

Their AI developers team is all about the latest innovations, cutting-edge technology, and smooth user experience. They set goals to help you create smarter, more efficient software, increasing revenue and cutting down unnecessary expenses.

Services provided: Chatbots, computer vision, deep learning, neural networks, natural language processing, machine learning, AR/VR development, cross-platform game development

Industries: Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare, Fitness, Pharmaceuticals, Sports, Entertainment, Education and Training, Banking, Fintech, Automotive, Manufacturing, HR/Recruiting

Technology Stack: .NET, Python, Java, Ruby, Javascript, Golang, PHP, C/C++, Scala, Photon Engine, Unreal Engine, Unity

Founded in: 2013

Offices:

Kyiv, Ukraine

Development Team Location: Ukraine

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn): 21

Min. project size: $5,000

Rates: $25 – $49 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 5.0 (2 reviews)

Google: No reviews

AI Project Examples:

Educational and social app that helps people improve their soft skills

Self-driving vehicle AI

Ultimate marketing promotions by means of advanced analytics

Multilingual computer vision app for extracting various types of text

Face recognition app

Hotel chatbot

Real-time speech recognition application

AI-driven banking for providing in-depth analysis of a potential borrower’s credit-worthiness and executing accurate credit decisions

Hotel AI robot for guest check-in/check-out

Key Clients: Ookla, Contact, Tech Smith, Turntable, Volkswagen, Form Spring

Clutch Profile: servreality.com

7. Roonyx

About the company:

Roonyx is a software development team working vigorously to enhance their clients business processes. They have a serious focus in AI with 25 NLP, computer vision, and predictive modeling projects successfully delivered. But Roonyx expertise goes far beyond that of many other AI development companies proving that by having 40 other web and mobile apps in their portfolio.

Having Roonyx as your experienced development partner, all you need to do is focus on your product idea, leaving all the tech intricacies for their well-versed team of AI experts.

Services provided: AI, web & mobile projects, digital transformation, SAAS (CRM/ERP)

Industries: eCommerce, Retail, Food and Beverage, Food Delivery, Advertising, Smart Home, Office Security, Supply Chain, Automotive, Crowdfunding, Fundraising, Manufacturing

Technology Stack: Python, Ruby On Rails, TensorFlow, Keras, OpenNMT, Flask, Pytorch, Rasa Stack, SpaCy, HoG Face Detector, CNN Face Detector, React, Angular, Bootstrap, jQuery, Laravel, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Redux, AndroidSDK, CosntraintLayout, Swift, UIKit, MapKit, CoreLocation, StoreKit

Founded in: 2007

Offices:

Boston, USA

Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Development Team Location: Russia

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn): 41

Min. project size: $10,000

Rates: $25 – $49 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.9 (6 reviews)

Google: No reviews

AI Project Examples:

Chatbot with admin panel

Pipeline for creating voice recognition models

Client dashboard with face recognition for a restaurant

Security system with face recognition

Logistics center AI system for wagon traffic data collection

Key Clients: Ford, ICOMint, DidItFor, SponsorsOne Inc.

Clutch Profile: roonyx.tech

8. Accubits Technologies

About the company:

Accubits Technologies is a reputable representative of the world’s leading AI companies. This end-to-end software development company is working with Fortune 500 companies, tech startups, and enterprises to integrate AI into their infrastructure and drive profitable results. Be it conversation bots, AI integrated analytics or predictive health diagnostics, Accubits creates intelligent systems to streamline business processes.

Having a diverse team of unconventionally thinking AI developers, Accubits is on track to be a front-runner in building software products for the future.

Services provided: AI, product development, data analytics, business intelligence, enterprise solutions, native application development, blockchain development

Industries: Facility Management, Retail, eCommerce, Finance, Supply Chain and Logistics, Smart Home, Travel and Accommodation, Fashion, Crowdsourcing

Technology Stack: PHP, Python, Java, R, .NET, NumPy, Spacy, TensorFlow, Spark, IBM Watson, Amazon Lex, Sk learn, Docker, Node.js, MongoDB, Ionic, GearVR, AWS, Unity, IBM Cloud, Azure

Founded in: 2012

Offices:

Vienna, USA

Trivandrum, India

Bangalore, India

Dubai, UAE

Ontario, Canada

Melbourne, Australia

Bern, Switzerland

Singapore

Gondangdia, Indonesia

Hong Kong

Trondelag, Norway

Development Team Location: India

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn): 116

Min. project size: $5,000

Rates: $25 – $49 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.7 (8 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

AI-powered video analytics suite that delivers actionable insights from real-world video

Conversational AI

Computer vision-based signature forgery detection system

Intelligent resource allocation algorithm for logistics management

AI classifier tool for images with a high degree of accuracy

Web-based platform used to integrate AI chatbot functionality to websites

Key Clients: NASA, USGS, US Postal Service, Smart Dubai, Giti, Max, Etisalat, APN health, Ausfinex Monger

Website: accubits.com

9. Abto Software

About the company:

Abto Software is a full-cycle custom software development company, with over a decade of experience in engineering solutions in AI, computer vision, predictive modeling, ERP, and blockchain. They have successfully used strong research capabilities of their in-house R&D office, as well as the vast technical expertise of an experienced team of software engineers to deliver innovative products to their clients.

Their hard work has earned them recognition on the market of AI developers and multiple awards including being listed among the Top 15 artificial intelligence development companies on Clutch.co worldwide and Top AI & Computer Vision companies in Eastern Europe according to Deep Knowledge Analytics.

Services provided: AI, predictive modeling, computer vision, healthcare blockchain solutions, engineering, ERP modernization, legacy POS upgrade, web development & design, research & engineering

Industries: Healthcare, Retail, Real Estate, Telecom, Education & eLearning, Energy & Utilities, eGovernment, Consulting

Technology Stack: Numpy, SciPy, Entity Framework, OpenCV, Bootstrap, AngularJS, React, jQuery, Underscore, NodeJS, Jasmine, ExtJS, Sencha touch, Django, Flask, Qt, CruiseControl, MS SQL, MongoDB, NoSQL, Redis, PostgreSQL, LINQ, Sybase, Oracle, Apache, Nginx, Google reporting API, Google AppScript, Google BigQuery, 3ds Max

Founded in: 2007

Offices:

New York, USA

Lviv, Ukraine

Development Team Location: Ukraine

Employees (Clutch): 250 – 999

Employees (LinkedIn): 205

Min. project size: undisclosed

Rates: $25 – $49 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.6 (5 reviews)

Google: 4.7 (85 reviews)

AI Project Examples:

Assistive technology for the visually impaired

Data analytics module for retail enterprise resource planning software with powerful data visualization

AI chatbot for leading expert consulting company

Automated data extraction prototype

Body measurement for clothes prototype with computer vision

Kitchen furniture & appliances recognition in photos

Handwritten text detection prototype

Fast, accurate malaria detection prototype

Winter-to-summer image translation prototype

Medical image processing for skin disease detection

Key Clients: JustAnswer, WeGoVision, UpGreat, skybow, Lime-Tec, Metalogix, xSmart, Ultan Technologies

Website: abtosoftware.com

10. Azilen Technologies

About the company:

Azilen Technologies makes our list of top AI development companies as an established enterprise product engineering brand that translates the capabilities of innovative technologies into real-world solutions to businesses’ most critical problems and setbacks. They ideate, design & develop software, using cognitive AI, data modeling, machine learning and natural language processing. Their solutions prove to be the driving force for businesses around the world, creating serious competition for other AI companies.

Services provided: AI development, brand visibility analytics, workforce sentiment analysis, facial recognition development, vehicle damage detection, churn prediction, survey bots, informational bots, customer services bots

Industries: Retail, Finance, HR & Recruitment, Hospitality, Automotive, Marketing, Event Management, Education, Media & Entertainment

Technology Stack: Python, .NET, WPF, PHP, TensorFlow, Keras, scikit-learn, OpenCV, Tesseract, Rasa, TextBlob, IBM Watson, Google Analytics, AWS, Node.js, Angular, React, React Native, MongoDB, jQuery, PostgreSQL

Founded in: 2009

Offices:

West Bloomfield, USA

Ahmedabad, India

Mumbai, India

Geel, Belgium

Development Team Location: India

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn): 183

Min. project size: $25,000

Rates: $25 – $49 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.6 (7 reviews)

Google: 4.6 (39 reviews)

AI Project Examples:

AI brand visibility analytics platform

Churn prediction solution

Signature verification solution

Customer service chatbot for shared mobility solutions

Key Clients: Samsung, ICICI Bank, Pizza Hut, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Northgate Public Services, Hilton, Sodexo, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Website: azilen.com

11. Fusion Informatics

About the company:

Fusion is a software development company with over 18 years of experience delivering products to worldwide clients. Having artificial intelligence development as one of the key services, their team uses deep learning, natural language processing techniques and trains neural network models that outperform human actions and decisions.

Fusion’s team of skillful AI developers designs and builds custom products that are personalized per the demands of their clients.

Services provided: Machine learning, natural language processing, chatbots, deep learning, video analytics, data-driven visualization services, SaaS and PaaS solutions, blockchain development, IoT solutions, mobile app development

Industries: Transportation, Retail, eCommerce, Food and Beverage, Finance, Fitness, Lifestyle, News and Media, Social Media

Technology Stack: Python, PHP, Java, NumPY, SciPy, pandas, matplotlib, IPython

Founded in: 2000

Offices:

San Francisco, USA

Westfield, USA

Ahmedabad, India

Bangalore, India

Development Team Location: India

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn): 120

Min. project size: $10,000

Rates: $25 – $49 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 5.0 (6 reviews)

Google: 4.7 (18 reviews)

AI Project Examples:

AI-assisted video analytics solution

Robo-advisor designed to make investing simplified and risk-free

AI fleet asset & logistic management system

Key Clients: Reliance, HP, TaTa, Bosch, United, Othaim

Website: fusioninformatics.com

12. Azati Software

About the company:

Azati Software is a team of experts in such areas of AI as machine learning integration, multi-layered deep neural network training, natural language processing, data science and applied mathematics. They use their knowledge to create algorithms and models that turn your most ambitious ideas for an AI solution into reality.

Their team is apt in many areas and utilizes a wide range of techniques in machine learning, including convex optimization, partial differential equations, and quadratic programming. This proficiency makes them a very reliable partner among other AI companies.

Services provided: AI solutions, supervised/unsupervised learning, deep learning, natural language processing, digital signal processing, predictive analytics, applied mathematics and algorithms

Industries: Advertisement, Sports, Insurance, Biotechnology, Media & Entertainment, Design & Decorating, HR & Recruitment, Finance

Technology Stack: Python, Ruby On Rails, C/C++, Objective C, .NET, Java, CoffeeScript, PHP, OpenCV, TensorFlow, Nvidia cuDNN, Scikit Learn, Natural Language Toolkit, IBM DB2, Angular, React, PostgreSQL, jQuery

Founded in: 2001

Offices:

Livingston, USA

Grodno, Belarus

Development Team Location: Belarus

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn): 66

Min. project size: $1,000

Rates: $25 – $49 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 5.0 (5 reviews)

Google: 4.2 (27 reviews)

AI Project Examples:

Decision-support system for the advertisement industry

Image modeling application

Acceleration of the Smith-Waterman algorithm

Sequence alignment algorithm enhancement for a biotechnology company

Insurance claim fraud detection

Intelligent CRM for an insurance provider

Key Clients: MedPro Group, SequenceBase, GlobalCell, Citizen, Casio, Roscosmos, Thomson Reuters, AMC Networks, Doxa Insurance Holdings, Intelez, Aptagen

Website: azati.ai

13. Neoteric

About the company:

Though Neoteric does not promote itself as an AI development company solely, it has promising AI projects in its portfolio. Unlike narrowly specialized AI companies this one is also engaged in web development (mainly focusing on data, diagrams & visualizations), AI development, and product design.

They do more than just code for your project. Acting akin to a technical co-founder, they support you with advanced technical expertise and programming skills, as well as valuable business advice.

Services provided: AI development, machine learning, predictive modeling, natural language processing recommendation engines

Industries: Finance, eCommerce, Telecom, Recruitment, Real Estate, Education, Transportation, Healthcare

Technology Stack: Azure ML, Azure Cognitive, Amazon ML, Amazon Rekognition, Google Prediction API, Java, Angular, Node.js, React, Joint.js, Three.js, Vue.js, Rappid, Chart.js, Plotly, MongoDB, Docker, G1ant, Puppeteer

Founded in: 2005

Offices:

Gdansk, Poland

Warszawa, Poland

London, UK

Development Team Location: Poland

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn) : 85

Min. project size: $10,000

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.9 (15 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

Visual designer app for composing AI applications

Recommendation system for a financial institution

Predictive modeling to reduce churn for telecom operator

Key Clients: LunchBadger, Client.io, Arvata, Jeppesen, IT Trans, Appoint.ly

Website: neoteric.eu

14. Fayrix

About the company:

Fayrix’s is an AI development company comprised of over 50 highly-motivated and professional data scientists, holding Kaggle Master and Grandmaster titles (only 108 people on the planet have this title). As one of the largest AI companies, they provide world-class custom & offshore software development relying on over 14 years of experience.

Their dedicated AI developers are ready to execute projects end-to-end. Having such a diverse team of experts, Fayrix can approach projects of any scale — from initial data analysis & consulting to training models & software development, including integration into an existing IT infrastructure.

Services provided: AI, machine learning, big data, web and mobile app development

Industries: Medicine, Healthcare, Agriculture, Telecom, Supply Chain, Smart City, eCommerce, Retail, Transportation

Technology Stack: Python, Java, C++, R, TensorFlow, Caffe, Tableau, QliK, Vertica, Pandas, SQL, MDX, Pentaho, Keras, H2O, XGBoost, Vowpal, Wabbit, ARIMA, MxNet, LightGBM, Julia, Spark, Oracle, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Postgress

Founded in: 2005

Offices:

Pitu’akh, Israel

Moscow, Russia

St. Petersburg, Russia

Penza, Russia

Ulyanovsk, Russia

Tolyatti, Russia

Samara, Russia

Saskatchewan, Canada

Kansas, USA

Tres Puertas, Peru

Bogota, Colombia

Santa Terezinha de Goiás, Brazil

Development Team Location: Russia

Employees (Clutch): 1,000 – 9,999

Employees (LinkedIn) : 119

Min. project size: $5,000

Rates: from $25 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 5.0 (10 reviews)

Google: No reviews

AI Project Examples:

Machine learning model trained to predict ECG strong activation points within a particular selected set

Machine learning model to increase the relevancy of search results to a search query entered by the user

Digital lead generation

Smart city platform

Key Clients: Biosense Webster, SCR, BFrow, MMD Smart

Clutch Profile: fayrix.com

15. MicroscopeIT

About the company:

MicroscopeIT is an AI development company with a peculiar capacity mix of both a software development house and a private research institute. About half of the staff has experience in Academia (backed by PhD titles), while the other half consists of energetic AI developers with a mutual passion for microscopic image analysis, computer vision, and machine learning.

They have cross-industry experience in deep learning and convolutional neural networks, including work on medical projects, projects in robotics, data science, and other industrial AI applications for business.

Services provided: AI development, data science, machine learning, CNN training and development, computer vision, microscopic image analysis

Industries: Pharmaceutical, Medical Technology, Financial, Manufacturing, Retail

Technology Stack: Python, C++, R, TensorFlow, Keras, OpenGL, OpenCV, VTK, Tableau, Apache Spark, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud

Founded in: 2011

Offices:

Wrocław, Poland

Development Team Location: Poland

Employees (Clutch): 10 – 49

Employees (LinkedIn) : 21

Min. project size: $5,000

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.8 (2 reviews)

Google: 4.5 (2 reviews)

AI Project Examples:

Perception system for a household assistant robot

Segmentation algorithm dedicated to budding yeast

Deep learning specie annotation tool

Microsoft’s Hololens tool for the medical industry

Application for remove cranes from any photo

Colony counting based on a petri dish image

Segmentation of a central venous catheter removed from an asymptomatic patient

Blood vessel segmentation in retinal scan images

Aircraft detection at the newark liberty international airport

Key Clients: University of Zurich, Clear Light, Nikon, Google, Leica Biosystems, Microsoft, Nvidia, aeolus robotics, Netguru, Analytics Fire, Accenture, 4Quant, Tooploox

Clutch Profile: microscopeit.com

16. Stermedia

About the company:

Stermedia is one of the leading AI development companies with both highly-experienced software engineers and data scientists. Working on solving complex AI tasks within the client’s project goals and requirements, they use computer vision to extract knowledge from data and images. Their team also creates algorithms, builds models and tools using data mining, machine learning and deep learning.

Being among AI companies working on a global scale, Stermedia helps companies innovate and use machine learning & deep learning solutions to their advantage.

Services provided: AI development, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, mobile and web development

Industries: Automotive, Postal Services, Energy, Meteorology, Recruitment, Healthcare, Marketing

Technology Stack: Python, Ruby on Rails, Tensorflow, Keras, Django, React, React Native, Docker, AWS, FIREBASE, GitLab, GitLab Continuous Integration

Founded in: 2007

Offices:

Virginia Beach, USA

New Westminster, Canada

Wroclaw, Poland

Development Team Location: Poland

Employees (Clutch): 10 – 49

Employees (LinkedIn) : 44

Min. project size: $25,000

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.5 (3 reviews)

Google: 4.5 (19 reviews)

AI Project Examples:

App for monitoring wound healing processes

AI platform for cancer diagnosis

Work service matching system

Targetted audience marketing cloud platform

Personalized for family communication and interactions

Investment and analytical service for the wine industry

Key Clients: WMC IT Solutions, IDENTT GMBH Verification Systems, Self-Storage Analytics, FamilyApp LLC, Work Service S.A.

Website: stermedia.ai

17. Master of Code Global

About the company:

While searching for top AI development companies you should definitely consider Master of Code. The company helps leading enterprises in design and development of conversational experiences across all platforms. They build smart, intuitive, complex, and engaging bots. Their team of experienced AI developers is apt at creating chatbots that evaluate user messages and let live chat agents seamlessly and instantly take over the conversation at the right time, and address users directly.

Whether you need a bot for extracting knowledge base data, connecting to a CRM or offering a live agent handover, Master of Code is one of the best AI development companies out there for the job.

Services provided: Conversational design, conversation consulting, engineering and integrations, web and mobile app development, UI/UX design

Industries: Social Media, Retail, Beauty & Cosmetics, Travel, Education, Auctions, Ecology

Technology Stack: Ruby, Python, Go, Java, .NET, Microsoft LUIS, Dialogflow, Amazon Lex, IBM Watson, Microsoft Bot Framework, LivePerson LiveEngage, Angular, Node.js, Backbone.js, Docker, Salesforce, Zendesk, Stripe, Sprinklr

Founded in: 2004

Offices:

Redwood City, USA

Englewood, USA

Winnipeg, Canada

Development Team Location: USA

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn) : 169

Min. project size: $25,000

Rates: from $25 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.9 (12 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

Appointment booking chatbot for a global leader in holistic beauty

Chatbot for surfers on the Facebook Messenger Platform

Traffic indicator with a successful kickstarter campaign

Key Clients: Mercedes-Benz, YouVersion, Links of London, HouseTab, FarmTrack, eBags, TrapTap, World Surf League

Website: masterofcode.com

18. ThirdEye Data

About the company:

ThirdEye leverages AI, Machine Learning & Big Data technologies to build groundbreaking solutions for worldwide clients. Their valued experience helps businesses transform knowledge and information into strategic insights used to make critical and timely decisions.

Their team of AI developers is always on the pulse of the latest breakthroughs in Data Science. With an impressive resume of completed work, ThirdEye creates solutions that operate petabytes of data and transform it into key indicators for revenue generation.

Services provided: AI, machine learning, deep learning, data pipelines, data lakes, data analytics, cloud solutions

Industries: Finance, Banking, Sales & Marketing, Telecom, Agriculture

Technology Stack: Spark ML, TensorFlow, Caffe, theano, H2O.ai, Amazon Machine Learning, Amazon Rekognition, Amazon Lex, Azure Machine Learning, Azure Emotion API, Azure Bot Service

Founded in: 2010

Offices:

Santa Clara, USA

Kolkata, India

Development Team Location: India

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn) : 55

Min. project size: $25,000

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.7 (8 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

Artificial intelligence for knowledge management

ML-based campaign management

Predictive platform for manufacturing company

AI & IoT smart farming project

Machine learning for cellular network data diagnostics, fault detection & prevention

Machine learning for optimizing lead conversions

Key Clients: Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Intel, Amgen, Nokia, Symantec, Ford Direct, NimbleStorage, GettyImages, Merlin International, Resolve Digital, Centerity, Inter-American Development Bank, Actian, Chegg, AbsolutData, Apsalar, Box, FreedomPop, Nor1, Innova Systems, Nautllus Data Center Technologies, Apsalar

Clutch Profile: thirdeyedata.io

19. Achievion Solutions

About the company:

Achievion Solutions is a software development company specializing in intelligent web and mobile apps leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies. Their AI developers team of architects, data scientists, senior developers, designers, and product managers are dedicated to the delivery and support of sophisticated solutions for clients ranging from startups to mid-size companies as well as government agencies. They’ve made it to our AI companies list because they are not afraid to challenge a client’s bad idea and propose the best technical solution. This is exactly the reason why they are regarded as one of the leading AI development companies and most valuable partners when chasing a new business opportunity.

Services provided: Diagnosis and recommendation systems; image, speech, and face recognition solutions; conversations & human interaction development

Industries: eCommerce, Health & Wellness, Education, Hospitality, Government, Non-Profit, Entertainment, Real Estate, Telecom, Finance

Technology Stack: PHP, R, Python, C++, .NET, AWS, Tensorflow, Chatscript, Angular, OpenCV, Azure Cloud

Founded in: 2013

Offices:

McLean, USA

Development Team Location: USA

Employees (Clutch): 10 – 49

Employees (LinkedIn) : 6

Min. project size:

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.9 (7 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

Event security app powered by facial recognition

Intelligent chatbot

AI-powered marketplace

Key Clients: National Institutes of Health, Social Tables, Yoga.com, NVLSP, Telnet, Pay4SchoolStuff, ItsOnMe.com

Clutch Profile: achievion.com

20. DataRoot Labs

About the company:

DataRoot Labs is a great team of data science experts and engineers focusing on implementing AI-powered systems across many business verticals, helping clients operate smoothly and effectively.

They have one of the best AI developers team for crafting state-of-the-art machine learning / deep learning architectures and models. DataRoot’s portfolio contains dozens of promising AI, Machine Learning and Big Data projects. They also do a lot of research and publish articles on AI and ML development on their website blog.

Services provided: AI development, data collection and labeling, AI model development and training, solution architecture design

Industries: Education, HR, Gaming, Marketing, Advertisement, Insurance, Healthcare, Retail

Technology Stack: C++, Python, TensorFlow, TensorFlowLite, Caffe, CoreML, OpenCV, Mace, Metal, Firebase, OpenAI Gym, Django, Gensim, NLTK, Kubernetes, Akka, Apache Spark, Cassandra, GlusterFS, Kafka, PostgreSQL, Scala, Jenkins, Docker, GStreamer, YoloV2, MeDarknettal

Founded in: 2016

Offices:

Kyiv, Ukraine

Tel Aviv, Israel

Los Angeles, USA

Development Team Location: Ukraine

Employees (Clutch): 10 – 49

Employees (LinkedIn) : 15

Min. project size: $5,000

Rates: $25 – $49 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 5.0 (5 reviews)

Google: 4.9 (20 reviews)

AI Project Examples:

Candidate scoring models for a job search platform

Real-time insurance credit score modeling

Reinforcement learning for A/B testing platform

AI-powered automation of SEO analytics for a digital agency

Call center optimization for a medical tourism marketplace

CV-powered in-store customer behavior tracking

Media plan performance analytics platform

Data visualization platform

Key Clients: Servers.com, EVERScan, Everad, ABM Cloud, databand.ai, Cargofy, Buff.game, IRONX, Bookimed, Stacktome, deckrobot.ai

Clutch Profile: datarootlabs.com

21. DLabs

About the company:

DLabs is a prominent representative of young AI companies in this list that successfully employ data science and machine learning expertise to deploy intelligent software optimizing business processes and creating innovative ways of processing data. Their team can help process your company’s data and study your business needs in order to transform your workflow and make it more efficient.

DLabs build tailor-made AI solutions specific to your business goals and needs.

Services provided: AI, machine learning, data science, big data

Industries: Finance, Tax & Accounting, Advertising, Social Media, Education, Fitness

Technology Stack: Python, C++, R, Redism, PostgreSQL, Nginx, Docker, Twisted, Gevent, Redis, Consul, Docker Swarm, Docker Compose, ZMQ, Celery, RabbitMQ

Founded in: 2015

Offices:

Gdansk, Poland

Torun, Poland

Development Team Location: Poland

Employees (Clutch): 10 – 49

Employees (LinkedIn) : 21

Min. project size: $10,000

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.9 (6 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

Comprehensive application for tax returns in Germany

Algorithm supporting media houses in the field of online advertising monitoring

Algorithm that allows precise targeting of users on Facebook

Business intelligence software for the European Higher School in Cracow

Mobile application offering personalized advice and suggesting a schedule of physical activity

Decision support system for the fire brigade

Algorithm supporting the work of a brokerage company

Key Clients: Taxando GmbH, Marketing Analytica, NMG, European Higher School

Clutch Profile: dlabs.ai

22. BotsCrew

About the company:

BotsCrew is one of the best AI companies engaged in the field of chatbots development. Their AI solutions ensure 24/7 customer support, workplace routine automation and higher user engagement. The team has already gained global recognition as experienced conversational designers, AI chatbot developers, NLP experts, chatbot trainers, and QA engineers.

BotsCrew also has an enterprise platform designed to allow companies build bots from scratch with no coding skills required.

Services provided: chatbot development, chatbot add-ons, voice assistant solutions, IoT bot development

Industries: eCommerce, Retail, Travel, Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Real Estate, Legal

Technology Stack: Java, Spring Framework, React, Hibernate, Dialogflow, Alexa Java SDK, Alexa Cloud, MySQL

Founded in: 2016

Offices:

London, UK

Lviv, Ukraine

Adelaide, Australia

San Francisco, USA

Development Team Location: Ukraine

Employees (Clutch): 10 – 49

Employees (LinkedIn) : 30

Min. project size: $10,000

Rates: $25 – $49 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.6 (14 reviews)

Google: 5.0 (6 reviews)

AI Project Examples:

Amazon Alexa skill to interact with a business automation solution

Google Action that tracks health state of people with lung disease

Chatbot that provides information on any health condition

Chatbot for shopping returns

Chatbot development for eCommerce

Chatbot for Canadian real estate company

Chatbot for restaurant business optimization

Artificially intelligent legal assistant for an Australian law firm

Key Clients: Samsung, Virgin, Mars, whisk, bmc

Website: botscrew.com

23. STX Next

About the company:

STX Next sets itself apart from other AI development companies having one of Europe’s largest Python software development houses of over 185 full-stack Python developers ready to jump-start your project. Their AI developers team builds tailor-made machine learning solutions, offering services in such areas as statistical modeling, classification, regression, clustering, anomaly detection, association rules, computer vision, natural language processing, speech recognition, chatbot, and recommendation systems.

STX Next offers machine learning development services end-to-end, from product design to implementation and deployment. One of their partnerships led to an eventual aquiry of the project by Apple.

Services provided: Machine learning, product design, statistical modeling, natural language processing, neural network training, computer vision

Industries: Finance, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Transportation, Cybersecurity, eCommerce, Gaming, Sports, Education, Media & Entertainment, Marketing, Advertisement, Social Media

Technology Stack: Python, Java, Swift, Objective-C, Keras, Scikit-Learn, Pandas, PyTorch, TensorFlow, XGBoost, CatBoost, CNTK, Gensim, IPython, LightGBM, Matplotlib, NLTK, NumPy, OpenCV, Plotly, SciPy, Seaborn, Angular, React, React Native, Vue, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Django, AWS, Docker

Founded in: 2005

Offices:

Poznan, Poland

Wroclaw, Poland

Pila, Poland

Lodz, Poland

Gdansk, Poland

Development Team Location: Poland

Employees (Clutch): 250 – 999

Employees (LinkedIn) : 296

Min. project size: $25,000

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.7 (54 reviews)

Google: 4.9 (34 reviews)

AI Project Examples:

AI face recognition system

Key Clients: Seerene, Verve, Hogarth WW, Pixomondo, Unity Technologies, Blocktrade, IMD Optimad, Wunderman, Vyze, Coras, Realface, BetBright, KNMP, Paze, Decernis, Lamden, Zappi, Newable, finstreet

Website: stxnext.com

24. Miquido

About the company:

Miquido is a leading software design and development company that excels at building AI-powered apps and web services. They have strong expertise in predictive analytics, natural language processing, recommendation systems, artificial neural networks and deep learning.

Miquido’s team of experts helps clients find patterns and analyze them to extract data-based insights, build intelligent bots, create solutions capable of recognizing objects, classifying photos and indexing content. Their performance has gained them a Google-certified and Android-certified status, as well as acknowledgment and coverage by Time and Forbes. Though as for many other AI development companies, AI-based applications is just one side of a vast scope of services provided, ranging from mobile & web development to cloud deployment.

Services provided: Data science; machine learning; computer vision; voice assistant and chatbot development; web and mobile, cross-platform development; product design and strategy; cloud deployment

Industries: Music & Video Streaming, m-Commerce, FinTech, Healthcare, Travelling and Accommodations, Automotive, Telecom

Technology Stack: Python, Swift, Kotlin, Go, Java, Keras, Pandas, scikit-learn, Google Diagflow, Google Data Studio, React Native, Angular, Flutter, AWS, Kubernetes, Azure, Kafka

Founded in: 2011

Offices:

London, UK

Berlin, Germany

Krakow, Poland

Development Team Location: Poland

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn) : 160

Min. project size: $25,000+

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.8 (16 reviews)

Google: 5.0 (51 reviews)

AI Project Examples:

Credit scoring for modern microfinance

Voice assistant for instant travel insurance

Application producing in-depth insights based on work reports

Image recognition for a plant-care app

Key Clients: Abbey Road Studios, Herbalife, Nestle, TUI, Forward Health, HelloFresh, Skyscanner, 7digital, Empik

Website: miquido.com

25. Tooploox

About the company:

Tooploox works closely with companies, helping them grow their business efficiency by introducing advanced AI solutions. As a medium-sized AI development company they increase their performance with a strong expertise in mobile, front-end and back-end development, as well as in other emerging technologies, such as blockchain. This makes their team, without doubt, a very strong partner for full-cycle product development.

Tooploox applies data science to real-world challenges by integrating state-of-the-art AI software using cutting-edge technology.

Services provided: AI, machine learning, product design, product strategy, web development, mobile development, blockchain development

Industries: Photography, Appliances, Finance, Digital Media, Automotive, Recruitment, Gaming, Food and Beverage,

Technology Stack: Ruby, Python, Go, TypeScript, JavaScript, Node.js, React, Elm, Swift, Kotlin, Flutter

Founded in: 2012

Offices:

Wrocław, Poland

Warszawa, Poland

Gdansk, Poland

Development Team Location: Poland

Employees (Clutch): 50 – 249

Employees (LinkedIn) : 125

Min. project size: $25,000

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.8 (3 reviews)

Google: 5.0 (22 reviews)

AI Project Examples:

Food recognition model for intelligent oven and built tools for training algorithms

Advanced imaging platform with improved accuracy of stereo depth

Car perception system for self-driving vehicles

Key Clients: Royal Caribbean, Coindesk, Group Nine, DTS, Spire Health, One Medical, Happy Cow, Play, Lufthansa, Pixglo, ING, Voyage, June, Grove, Mindmaze

Website: tooploox.com

26. Addepto

About the company:

Addepto is a team of data scientists helping companies adopt AI technology to help solve business-critical problems and create new opportunities. As well as other AI development companies they specialize in machine learning development and consulting services, predictive analytics, computer vision and big data.

Forging a bridge between business intelligence and machine learning techniques, the company delivers end-to-end projects from data warehousing, building and training AI models to software architecture design and development. Transforming data into valuable insight is not as hard with the experienced team at Addepto as your AI development partner.

Services provided: AI software development, data science consulting, data analytics and business intelligence

Industries: Manufacturing, Logistics, Retail, eCommerce, Finance, Marketing

Technology Stack: Python, R, TensorFlow, Keras, Scala, Flask, PyTorch, scikit learn, AWS, Google Cloud

Founded in: 2014

Offices:

Warsaw, Poland

New York, USA

Development Team Location: Poland

Employees (Clutch): 10 – 49

Employees (LinkedIn) : 13

Min. project size: $5,000

Rates: $25 – $49 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 5.0 (3 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

Customer churn prediction

Demand prediction using machine learning algorithms

Anomaly detection

Production and inventory management optimization

Streaming application from IoT data sources

Management information system for big enterprise

Data lakes for banking industry

Key Clients: Zencard, HUUUGE, Gamestube, Smeo, Perfect Gym

Website: addepto.com

27. Chatbots.Studio

About the company:

Chatbots.Studio is a narrowly specialized AI development company that provides natural language processing services and develops high-quality conversational solutions to automate communication processes. Their bots are used across industries and serve many roles including sales personnel, lead generators, hosts, helpers, informers, and psychologists.

Having conversational platforms as their main focus, they are one of the best AI development companies that provide high-quality bot applications.

Services provided: Multichannel conversational platforms, ai chatbot development, business process automation, conversation design

Industries: Customer Service, eCommerce, Education, Real Estate, Insurance

Technology Stack: DialogFlow, IBM Watson, Wit.ai, Luis.ai, Activechat.ai, Botkit, ChatFuel, ManyChat, React, React Native, Angular, Node.js, Express.js, Redux, MySQL, MongoDB, NGXS, PostgreSQL, AWS Dynamo, Google Home, Cortana, Amazon Alexa

Founded in:

Offices:

Lviv, Ukraine,

Dnipro, Ukraine

Haarlem, The Netherlands

London, UK

Development Team Location: Ukraine

Employees (Clutch): 10 – 49

Employees (LinkedIn) : 34

Min. project size: $10,000

Rates: $25 – $49 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 4.9 (20 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

AI chatbot for one of Ukraine’s largest supermarket chains

Chatbot for online diagnostics and sales in messenger

AI chatbot for queue management

Chatbot for insurance services company

Chatbot for increasing sales in messengers

Chatbot for supporting educational process

Chatbot for home service ordering

Chatbot for pre-ordering and online payment

Helper for live agent and customer engagement

Key Clients: Microsoft, Visa, VTB, PMI, Aldi, Salesforce, Claim Technology, Rake, FutureBlock

Clutch Profile: chatbots.studio

28. Skim Technologies

About the company:

Skim’s AI developers are a team of data scientists and machine learning experts with extensive product development expertise. As one of the top AI development companies on our list, they offer product development and consultancy, building automation and analytics systems that help businesses increase their efficiency and grow in revenue.

Skim data scientists have more than 30 years of combined experience deploying AI products for businesses at scale. They believe in building AI that solves fundamental, meaningful problems.

Services provided: Data Cleaning & pre-processing; data aggregation; chatbot and language model development, data set creation, data extraction and normalization, custom web scraping, custom machine learning model development, custom natural language processing development.

Industries: eCommerce, Financial, Insurance, Manufacturing, Marketing, Recruitment, Retail

Technology Stack: R, Scala, Java, Python, scikit-learn, matplotlib, D3, ggplot, pandas, numpy, AWS, Google Cloud, Docker, Kubernetes

Founded in: 2014

Offices:

London, United Kingdom

Porto, Portugal

Development Team Location: Portugal

Employees (Clutch): 2 – 9

Employees (LinkedIn): 8

Min. project size: $10,000

Rates: $100 – $149 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 5.0 (2 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

Chatbot development for data analytics company

AI content management system for support services company

AI content management system for real estate

Key Clients: Jones Lang-Lassale, Quant-Insight, Breast Cancer Care, Proof, PCCW

Clutch Profile: deeperinsights.com

29. Bohemian AI

About the company:

Bohemian AI duly deserves its place among the top AI development companies with its own R&D department, creating well-engineered products in the fields of machine learning and NLP.

The company leverages academic research to help businesses power their processes with intelligent AI solutions. The AI development company also provides expert guidance and consulting every step of the way.

Services provided: AI, machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision

Industries: Food and Beverage, Gaming, Education, Media, Social Media, Sports

Technology Stack: Python, Scikit, Stanford CoreNLP, Flask, Scrapy, Theano, Celery, Elm, Django, AWS, WordPress

Founded in: 2017

Offices:

Prague, Czech Republic

Development Team Location: Czech Republic

Employees (Clutch): 2 – 9

Employees (LinkedIn) : 5

Min. project size: $10,000

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 5.0 (1 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

Mining structured data from recipes

Deal aggregator with NLP engine

Recommendation system for online courses

Article Generation tool creating text from time series data

Automated blogging

Democratizing AI for sports betting

Key Clients: VidaPlayer, Descola

Clutch Profile: bohemian.ai

30. Sigmoidal

About the company:

Sigmoidal is an award-winning machine learning and data science team, specializing in natural language processing and signal processing. They’ve earned their spot on the list of AI development companies showcasing advanced solutions for Finance, Manufacturing, Retail, and Healthcare industries.

The company’s AI developers successfully utilize the advantages obtained from 60 years of research in AI technology to create real, measurable results for their clients.

Services provided: AI development, machine learning and deep learning, natural language processing, signal processing

Industries: Finance, Trading, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical

Technology Stack: Python, C/C++, Flask, Tensorflow, PyTorch, NumPy, Keras, scikit-learn, React, Angular, Django, MongoDB, PostgreSQL

Founded in: 2016

Offices:

New York, USA

Warsaw, Poland

Development Team Location: Poland

Employees (Clutch): 10 – 49

Employees (LinkedIn) : 21

Min. project size: $1,000+

Rates: $50 – $99 / hr

Review Scores:

Clutch: 5.0 (1 reviews)

Google: not listed

AI Project Examples:

Company management structure monitoring solution

Solution for monitoring social media for drug side-effects discussions

Intelligent asset allocation system for predicting the expected return in assets for a portfolio

Key Clients: NASA, DARPA, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Intel, Redbrick Partners, Duff & Phelps, Kroll, Allianz, Baillie Gifford, JEI, Infineon, PwC, T-Mobile, Novartis

Website: sigmoidal.io

Thank You for Reading

We hope this article will help you narrow down the list of AI development companies and choose the right team for your project.