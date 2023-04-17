Return

Technical Copywriter

Schedule iconFull-time
Remote

responsibilities

  • Creating marketing materials, sales presentations, website landing pages, blog articles, news posts, technical documentation, etc.
  • Conducting research and gathering required information from coworkers
  • Work in close collaboration with technical experts
  • Proofreading and editing existing pieces of work

must have

  • 2+ years of work experience as a copywriter in IT
  • Fluent written English
  • Strong communication skills
  • Ability and desire to learn new information and grow professionally
  • Ability to multitask and handle multiple deadlines

would be an advantage

  • Technical background;
  • Knowledge of blockchain technology and its recent trends;
  • Understanding of copywriting best practices, SEO principles, keyword placement, etc.
