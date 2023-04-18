Return

Rust Developer

Schedule iconFull-time

responsibilities

  • Developing projects in Rust
  • Participation in the design of the architecture of applications
  • Test writing
  • Support of completed projects
  • Maintenance of project technical documentation

requirements

  • Experience with Rust 2018
  • Experience with STD, no_std
  • Knowledge and application of SOLID principles and TDD techniques
  • Experience with Linux OS
  • Understanding why Docker is needed
  • Experience with version control systems (Git)
  • Ability to write simple and clear code
  • Knowledge of design principles and patterns

nice to have

  • Experience with C++ and Go
  • Experience with p2p networks
  • Experience writing scripts in Bash
  • Experience with Blockchain
  • General knowledge of cryptography
