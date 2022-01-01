Increase your apps stability and performance

We use the Redux JS library for state management, as it allows us to build robust web applications that feature enhanced stability and smooth performance in every context. Designed to assist in engineering multi-user JavaScript solutions, Redux is instrumental in creating apps that are intended to behave consistently across all environments — from client to server to native. Our Redux applications are easy to test, deploy, integrate with business infrastructure, and update.
Throughout the years of practice, we’ve delivered reliable notarization and digital contract management platforms, hack-proof decentralized financial instruments, and more custom-built enterprise-scale solutions. Check out some of our Redux-powered projects and request an app that boosts your brand.

Platform for Decentralized Economy

Echo DeFi

Interfaces of Echo DeFi on a purple background

Hyperledger-Based Solution for Multi-Signature Document Flow Management

Flact

A person setting his seal to a document

Intuitive Blockchain Document Notarization Solution

NotaryLedger

A metal statue of Lady Justice

Multicoin Cryptocurrency Mining Pool

ProPool

The screenshot of UI of ProPool on a computer

Multi-Currency Desktop Wallet

Blip

The screenshot of UI of Blip on a laptop

Browser Extension for Running DApps

Kaikas

The screenshot of UI of Kaikas on a mobile phone

Quorum Blockchain-Powered Digital Contract Platform

Kazakhtelecom

A broadcast relay station on a sky background

Top Blockchain Gaming Platform With Safe In-Game Wallet

PlayPoint

The screenshot of UI of PlayPoint on a mobile phone

