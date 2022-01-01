We choose PHP for web projects when clients require solutions that are flawlessly compatible with content management systems such as WordPress, Drupal, and Magento. PHP helps us develop fully-fledged enterprise-scale platforms that support top-demanded tools and services, including Oracle, Apache, and MySQL. Our tech knowledge was instrumental in bringing to life groundbreaking ideas for business disruptors across multiple industries — from finance to real estate.

To build value-added products, we implement stringent code quality control, end-to-end testing, and risk management practices. Take a look at our featured PHP development projects and see how we transform clients’ vision into practical solutions.