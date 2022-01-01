Make your website stand out to engage users

We build websites with the latest version of JS ES standard while applying our wide expertise across top JS frameworks and libraries such as React, Angular, Vue, and Node.js to craft unmatched user experience. Being an efficient tool for creating pixel-perfect web interfaces and animations, JavaScript helps us build amazing web and mobile apps, wearable device software, immersive games, and multimedia file sharing platforms.
We provide FinTech businesses which need to handle high-stake investments with robust and transparent financial asset management solutions and digital verification systems. Find out the details in our featured JavaScript-based projects and make sure you can benefit via advanced software.

Blockchain-based football fan loyalty application

FootballNet

Blockchain-based football fan loyalty application

Platform for Decentralized Economy

Echo DeFi

Interfaces of Echo DeFi on a purple background

Global Blockchain Betting Platform

Peerplays

The screenshot of UI of Peerplays on a computer

Browser Extension to Connect DApps with the Blockchain Platform

Bridge

The screenshot of UI of Bridge on a mobile phone

Multicoin Cryptocurrency Mining Pool

ProPool

The screenshot of UI of ProPool on a computer

Multi-Currency Desktop Wallet

Blip

The screenshot of UI of Blip on a laptop

VR Real Estate Platform for generating 360° Virtual Tours

QTS

VR Real Estate Platform for generating 360° Virtual Tours

Social Gaming Platform and Network Game with Game Bot

Dots

The screenshot of UI of Dots app on a mobile phone

Blockchain-Based Digital Document Verification System

Blockcerts

The screenshot of UI of Blockcerts on a imac

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Online Gaming Platform

Miniwager

The screenshot of UI of Miniwager on a laptop

Decentralized Asset Management and Investment Platform

MyBIT

The screenshot of UI of MyBit on a computer

Virtual Reality 360° Image Sharing Platform

VRCHIVE

The screenshot of UI of VRCHIVE on a tablet

Contact us

Whenever you need in-depth AI consulting or decide on whom to entrust tackling your tech issues, we have your back. Hit us with a request — we’ll get back to you ASAP.

Select country

By clicking the 'Send Message' button, you agree that PixelPlex will process your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy and send you marketing materials. You can unsubscribe at any time.